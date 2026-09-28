Small Claims In The UAE: Is Court Action Worth The Cost?

A customer has not paid an invoice. A former friend owes you money. A service provider took an advance payment but never completed the work. The amount may not be large enough to justify a lengthy legal battle, but it may still be too significant to simply write off.

A customer has not paid an invoice. A former friend owes you money. A service provider took an advance payment but never completed the work. The amount may not be large enough to justify a lengthy legal battle, but it may still be too significant to simply write off.

This is where people often start searching for a small claims court in the UAE. However, the UAE does not have one single nationwide court operating under that name. The procedure available depends on where the dispute arises, the amount involved, the type of claim and, in some cases, what the parties agreed in their contract.

The real question is therefore not simply whether you can file a claim. It is whether going to court makes financial and practical sense.

How are small claims handled in the UAE?

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Code, lower-value cases can benefit from simplified court procedures.

Article 29 allows Special court circuits to hear specific claims up to AED 1 million under a simple procedure. The first hearing shall normally be scheduled by the Case Management Office within 15 days of the registration of the statement of claim, without prejudice to the extensions allowed by law.

Dubai also has small claims sections within its Courts of First Instance. Dubai Courts Resolution No. 16 of 2024 confers jurisdiction on the Dubai Courts to hear civil, commercial, labor and real property claims not exceeding AED 1 million before these divisions, subject to the applicable jurisdiction rules.

This does not mean every claim below AED 1 million will be quick or inexpensive. A disputed contract, expert evidence, several defendants or complicated facts can still make a relatively small monetary claim time-consuming.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri frequently highlights when assessing disputes, the value of a legal claim should not be considered in isolation. The strength of the evidence, the likely cost of proceedings and, most importantly, whether the defendant has assets from which a judgment can actually be recovered are equally important.

Could a payment order be cheaper and faster?

Under Article 143 of the Civil Procedure Code, the payment order procedure may be available where the creditor’s right is confirmed electronically or in writing, is urgent, and the claim concerns a debt of a specified amount or a movable of a specified type and amount. The procedure also applies to financial claims arising from the enforcement of commercial contracts.

Article 144 requires the creditor first to serve the debtor with a payment notice allowing at least five days to pay. If the legal requirements are met, the creditor may then apply for a payment order, which must be issued within three working days from submission of the petition.

For an unpaid invoice, acknowledged debt or clear contractual payment obligation, this route may therefore be worth considering before starting ordinary litigation.

When is court action worth the cost?

A small claim may be worth pursuing where the amount is commercially meaningful, the evidence is strong and the debtor has identifiable income or assets.

For example, a claim supported by a signed agreement, invoices, bank transfers, emails and a clear admission of the outstanding amount is very different from a claim based mainly on verbal conversations.

Before filing, ask four practical questions:

Can I prove the debt or breach? How much will the claim cost from filing through enforcement? Is the defendant financially capable of paying? Is there a quicker alternative, such as settlement or a writ of debt?

Conclusion

Using a small claims court or simplified procedure in the UAE can make pursuing lower-value disputes more practical, but the amount of the claim should never be the only consideration.

The appropriate route may be an onshore Court of First Instance, a streamlined small-claim division, the DIFC Small Claims Tribunal or, for qualifying written debts, a writ-of-debt application. Choosing the wrong procedure can increase both time and cost.

As Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri emphasises, a sensible decision starts with assessing the documents, jurisdiction, likely expenses and prospects of actual recovery. For some small claims, court action is entirely justified. For others, an early settlement may leave the claimant financially better off.

FAQ’s

1. Is there a small claims court in the UAE?

The UAE does not operate one identical nationwide “small claims court” for every type of dispute. Lower-value civil and commercial claims may follow procedures determined by the competent court, emirate and nature of the dispute. Some matters may also be handled through specialised tribunals, payment-order procedures or alternative dispute-resolution mechanisms.

2. When is a small claim worth taking to court in the UAE?

Court action may be worthwhile when the debt is clearly documented, the correct defendant can be identified and the defendant has assets or income against which a judgment can be enforced. The claimant should compare the amount recoverable with court fees, translation expenses, expert fees, legal costs, time and enforcement risk.

3. What costs should be considered before filing a small claim?

Potential costs include court filing fees, document translation, service expenses, expert fees, lawyer’s fees and later enforcement charges. The amount and calculation method vary by court, emirate and type of case. A claimant should obtain an updated cost estimate and determine whether the likely recovery justifies the total expense.

4. What evidence is needed for a small civil claim in the UAE?

Useful evidence may include signed contracts, purchase orders, invoices, delivery records, bank transfers, emails, messages and written acknowledgements of the debt. Documents may need to be translated into Arabic for onshore court proceedings. The evidence should clearly establish the parties, obligation, breach, amount claimed and relevant payment date.

5. Can a claimant recover legal fees and court costs from the other party?

A successful claimant may be awarded court fees and certain recoverable expenses, but the amount granted for lawyers’ fees may be significantly lower than the actual fees paid. Recovery is not automatic in every case and depends on the outcome and court order. Claimants should not assume all litigation costs will be reimbursed.

6. What alternatives should be considered before filing a small claim?

A formal demand letter, direct negotiation, mediation, structured settlement or payment plan may resolve a lower-value dispute more economically. A payment order may also be considered where the debt satisfies the applicable legal requirements. The best option depends on the evidence, urgency, disputed issues and debtor’s ability to pay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.