The Difference Between An Advocate And A Legal Consultant In The UAE

The terms advocate, lawyer and legal consultant are often used interchangeably in the UAE. However, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 Regulating the Advocacy and Legal Consultancy Professions establishes a clear legal distinction between the two roles.

The distinction is not based merely on title, seniority or experience. It concerns the nature of the legal work that may be performed, the manner in which services may be provided and, most importantly, whether the individual is authorised to represent clients before courts and judicial authorities.

For clients, this becomes particularly relevant when appointing legal support for a dispute, a commercial transaction, a legal notice, a contractual issue or potential court proceedings.

The Legal Framework

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 regulates Advocacy and the legal consultation profession in the UAE. It determines the scope of work allowed for advocates and legal consultants and the professional obligations vested in each.

The legislation recognises that legal services extend beyond court proceedings. Legal advice, contract drafting, legal research, transaction support and negotiations all form part of legal practice. However, it draws a clear distinction between providing legal services and exercising the right to represent clients before courts and other judicial bodies.

This distinction is particularly relevant where a matter develops from commercial discussions or legal advice into formal litigation, criminal proceedings, execution proceedings or a dispute before a committee with judicial jurisdiction.

Role of an Advocate

Article 5 of the Decree-Law defines advocates as those who have made advocacy their profession in order to provide legal assistance to those who request it. In carrying out that role, advocates enjoy the rights and guarantees granted by law, while remaining subject to professional duties, ethical requirements and regulatory obligations under the Decree-Law, its Executive Regulations and the Code of Ethics.

Article 6 sets out the principal work of the legal profession. Only advocates licensed in the UAE may practise the profession, carry out its work or use the title of advocate when undertaking legal work.

An advocate may attend on behalf of clients and represent them before courts, Public Prosecution, committees with judicial jurisdiction, investigation authorities and the police. This includes defending clients in cases brought by or against them and carrying out the procedures connected with those proceedings.

The role of an advocate is therefore not limited to court appearances. Advocates may also advise clients before a dispute arises, negotiate legal arrangements, draft agreements and assist with settlement discussions. However, judicial representation remains a central feature of the legal profession.

Article 6 further provides that courts, Public Prosecution and government agencies may not accept an advocate’s power of attorney unless the advocate’s name is recorded in the Table of Practising Advocates with the Ministry. Formal representation before these authorities, therefore, depends on valid professional registration and not solely on legal education, experience or a power of attorney signed by the client.

Role of a Legal Consultant

A legal consultant provides legal services within the scope permitted by the Decree-Law. Legal consultants play an important role in advisory, contractual, commercial and transactional matters, particularly where a client requires legal support without immediately commencing court proceedings.

Article 59 provides that the work of a legal researcher and legal consultant is limited to providing legal services through the firm in which they work. Their work must be issued on the letterhead of that firm and signed by an advocate registered in the Table of Practising Advocates in the same firm.

This is consistent with the professional architecture of the legal consultancy services. A legal consultant is not an independent practising advocate providing legal services, but works through the licensed firm in which he is registered.

Within this framework, legal consultants may assist with legal research, contract drafting, legal opinions, corporate documentation, transaction support, legal due diligence, commercial negotiations, regulatory reviews and dispute-preparation work. They may also assist with reviewing documents, assessing legal risks, preparing correspondence and developing a legal strategy before formal proceedings become necessary.

Representation Before Courts and Judicial Authorities

The principal difference between an advocate and a legal consultant concerns representation before courts and judicial authorities.

Article 59 excludes pleading and representing others before courts and judicial committees from the scope of a legal consultant’s work. It also prohibits legal consultants and legal researchers from filing or pursuing cases before the Public Prosecution or state courts at any level, or from representing others before rental dispute settlement committees, tax dispute settlement committees or other committees with competent jurisdiction.

A legal consultant may therefore analyse the facts of a dispute, review contracts and evidence, assist with legal notices, prepare legal advice and support settlement discussions. However, the legal consultant cannot independently commence proceedings, follow up a case before the courts or represent the client before a judicial body.

Where litigation, prosecution proceedings, execution proceedings or proceedings before a judicial committee are required, the matter must be handled by an advocate who is properly licensed and recorded in the Table of Practising Advocates.

Professional Scope and Client Engagement

Article 61 reinforces the statutory boundary between the work of a practising advocate and that of a legal consultant.

A legal consultant is prohibited from signing statements of claim and memoranda submitted before courts of all levels. Formal court documents must therefore be signed and submitted through a practising advocate who has the authority to conduct judicial representation.

A legal consultant is also prohibited from signing fee agreements with clients, whether in their personal capacity or on behalf of the firm through which they work. In addition, a legal consultant may not provide legal consultancy for their own account or for a party other than the firm through which they are registered.

These restrictions do not diminish the value of legal consultancy. Instead, they define the regulated framework within which the legal consultant performs legal work and ensure that court representation, client engagement and formal judicial procedures remain under the responsibility of a practising advocate.

Why the Distinction Matters

The distinction between an advocate and a legal consultant is important because clients may require different forms of legal support at different stages of a matter.

A legal consultant may be well placed to assist with legal advice, contractual review, corporate documentation, negotiations, commercial risk assessment and pre-dispute planning. This type of support may be particularly valuable before a transaction is entered into or before a disagreement develops into formal litigation.

Where a matter progresses to a court case, a criminal complaint, execution proceedings, a rental dispute, a tax dispute or another judicial process, the client will require a practising advocate with the appropriate registration and authority.

In many matters, legal consultants and advocates work together. The legal consultant may assist with research, document review, drafting and commercial analysis, while the advocate assumes responsibility for client representation, court filings, pleadings and attendance before the relevant authority.

This enables clients to receive detailed legal support throughout the matter while ensuring that judicial representation is carried out through the correct professional channel.

Conclusion

Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022 draws a clear distinction between the role of an advocate and the role of a legal consultant in the UAE.

An advocate is authorised, subject to licensing and registration, to provide legal assistance and represent clients before courts, Public Prosecution, judicial committees and other competent authorities.

A legal consultant may provide legal services through the firm in which they work, including legal research, advice, drafting and transactional support. However, legal consultants may not plead before courts, represent clients before judicial bodies, file or pursue cases, sign court submissions or enter into client fee agreements.

For clients, the practical issue is to appoint the appropriate professional according to the nature and stage of the matter. Legal consultancy may be suitable for advisory, contractual and commercial work, while an advocate is required where the matter calls for formal judicial representation. At Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri and the legal team assist clients across both advisory and contentious matters, ensuring that the appropriate legal support and representation are provided at every stage of the matter.