Commercial Litigation In Dubai: What Businesses Should Know Before Filing A Case

Commercial disputes are a part of business life. A supplier might not deliver, a customer might not pay, a shareholder might not keep an agreement, or a contractor might not meet its obligations.

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Commercial disputes are a part of business life. A supplier might not deliver, a customer might not pay, a shareholder might not keep an agreement, or a contractor might not meet its obligations. In such instances, commercial litigation in Dubai can help companies, SMEs and investors to safeguard their rights and recover losses.

However, filing a case should not be treated as the first emotional reaction to a dispute. It should be a planned business decision. Before going to court, it is important to understand the claim, the evidence, the costs, the time involved, and the legal route available.

What Is Commercial Litigation in Dubai?

Commercial litigation refers to court proceedings involving business-related disputes. These may include unpaid invoices, breach of contract, shareholder disputes, agency disputes, real estate investment disputes, construction-related claims, banking matters, commercial fraud, partnership issues, and compensation claims.

Many commercial disputes in Dubai are heard in the Dubai Courts, unless the parties have agreed to another forum such as arbitration. Depending on the nature of the dispute, the applicable laws may include the UAE Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 on Commercial Transactions, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedures and other sector-specific laws.

Check the Contract Before Filing a Case

The first thing is to read the contract carefully. Many businesses rush into litigation without checking whether the contract has an arbitration clause, jurisdiction clause, notice requirement, payment procedure, limitation period or dispute resolution process.

For example, if the contract says that disputes must be referred to arbitration, filing directly before the court may lead to objections from the other party. If the contract requires a written notice before legal action, failing to send that notice may weaken the claim.

The contract will usually show the court or forum, governing law, payment obligations, default terms, termination rights, penalties, and documents required to support a claim.

Assess the Evidence Early

In commercial litigation in Dubai, evidence is extremely important. A strong claim is not only about what happened, but also about what can be proved.

Useful documents may include signed contracts, purchase orders, invoices, delivery notes, payment receipts, emails, WhatsApp messages, board resolutions, accounting records, expert reports, bank statements, and notices exchanged between the parties.

Businesses should keep all records before filing a case. They should also avoid informal communication, which might affect their position. Any admission, promise or vague statement could be used later against them by the other side.

Understand the Claim Value

A case should not be filed until the business has identified how much is being claimed. These could be unpaid amounts, contractual penalties, compensation, interest, legal costs or damages for breach of contract.

The claim must be clear and documented. Courts want to see specific amounts, dates, obligations and proof of loss. A general statement that the business was damaged may not be sufficient.

If the dispute involves technical issues, such as construction defects, accounting matters, valuation, or supply quality, the court may appoint an expert to review the documents and submit a report.

Consider Settlement Before Litigation

Litigation is sometimes necessary, but settlement should be considered as well. Sometimes, a negotiation can resolve the issue without a full court case.

Settlement can be useful where the commercial relationship continues, the claim value is moderate, or the parties want to avoid delay and cost. But be careful when you talk about settlement. Any settlement agreement should be properly drafted, signed and should clearly state payment dates, waivers, confidentiality and consequences of default.

Filing the Case Is Only One Stage

Commercial litigation does not end with filing the case. The process may include registration of the claim, payment of court fees, notification of the defendant, exchange of memoranda, submission of evidence, expert appointment, hearings, judgment, appeal, and execution.

Getting a judgment is not the end of the matter. The successful party may have to institute execution proceedings to collect the judgment sum. This may include attachment of bank accounts, assets, receivables or other enforcement steps, subject to the approval of the court and applicable procedures.

For this reason, businesses should consider not only whether they can win the case, but also whether the judgment can realistically be enforced.

Choose the Right Strategy

Commercial disputes require both legal and business judgment. Sometimes the best strategy is immediate court action. In other cases, the better approach may be a legal notice, urgent application, settlement meeting, expert review, or arbitration.

The right strategy depends on the contract, urgency, evidence, claim value, defendant’s financial position, and commercial relationship between the parties.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s involvement in commercial dispute matters can help clients assess these practical points before taking legal action. Her approach focuses on understanding the business concern behind the dispute, reviewing the legal position clearly, and preparing the matter in a way that supports informed decision-making.

Conclusion

Commercial litigation in Dubai can be a good way for businesses, SMEs and investors to resolve business disputes and safeguard their financial interests. But it takes good preparation, good evidence, good legal grounds and practical knowledge of the court process.

Businesses should review the contract, preserve documents, carefully calculate the claim, consider settlement and understand the enforcement route before filing a case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.