Can You Cancel Off-Plan Property Dubai? Buyer’s Legal Guide

You signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for a Dubai apartment that was still under construction. You have already paid several instalments, but circumstances have changed. Perhaps construction is seriously delayed, the project has stalled, the developer changed important specifications, or you simply no longer want to continue with the purchase.

Can you just cancel the contract and ask for your money back?

The short answer is: sometimes, but cancellation is not automatic.

If you want to cancel off-plan property Dubai, your rights depend on why you want to terminate, what the SPA says, whether you or the developer has breached the agreement, the project’s official construction status, and whether RERA has formally cancelled the development.

This guide explains when cancellation may be possible, what happens to payments already made, and why buyers should obtain legal advice before stopping instalments.

Can You Cancel an Off-Plan Property Purchase in Dubai?

Dubai regulates off-plan property transactions through several laws, particularly Law No. 13 of 2008 concerning the Interim Real Property Register, as amended, together with its implementing regulations and Dubai’s real estate escrow legislation.

An off-plan buyer cannot normally walk away from a binding SPA merely because they have changed their mind.

However, there are circumstances where a purchaser may seek termination through the competent court.

Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 specifically provides that a purchaser may seek termination where, for example:

The developer refuses without an acceptable reason to deliver the final sale agreement;

The developer refuses to link payments to construction milestones proposed by RERA;

The developer materially departs from agreed property specifications;

Serious construction defects make the completed property unfit for use; or

Other circumstances justify termination under applicable general legal rules.

This means the question is usually not simply, “Can I cancel?” but rather: What legal or contractual basis exists for cancellation?

When Can a Buyer Seek to Cancel Off-Plan Property Dubai?

Several situations should trigger a careful legal review.

Serious Developer Delay

A missed handover date does not automatically cancel the SPA.

The contract may contain a grace period, extension provisions or clauses dealing with delays outside the developer’s control. Dubai’s implementing regulations recognise certain circumstances beyond a developer’s control but also identify unjustified delays in obtaining approvals or preparing a project for construction as possible developer negligence.

If delays become substantial, the SPA, official project status and reason for delay should be reviewed together.

Material Changes to the Property

If the developer significantly changes agreed specifications, Article 20 expressly identifies material deviation from contractual specifications as a potential ground for a purchaser to seek termination through the competent court.

Minor differences, however, should not automatically be treated as grounds for cancellation. The seriousness of the change matters.

Project Has Stopped or Been Cancelled

There is an important difference between a project that is delayed, under cancellation, and formally cancelled by RERA.

Dubai Land Department states that it does not have authority simply to terminate an investor’s contract where the project has not been cancelled. In such circumstances, a buyer seeking contractual termination may need to approach the competent real estate court.

Where RERA formally cancels a project, the legal position changes significantly and refund procedures apply.

When Do You Need a Property Lawyer?

You should consider legal assistance before attempting to cancel off-plan property Dubai where:

You have already paid a substantial part of the purchase price;

The handover date has passed;

Construction appears stalled;

The developer is demanding additional instalments;

You received a buyer-default notice;

You want to stop future payments;

The developer refuses a refund;

Important specifications have changed;

The project is under RERA cancellation procedures; or

The SPA contains an arbitration clause.

The biggest risk is turning a potential developer breach into a buyer default.

Where a purchaser fails to meet contractual obligations, the developer can notify DLD. DLD then serves a 30-day notice requiring the purchaser to remedy the breach and may attempt an amicable settlement. If the breach continues, the developer’s remedies depend partly on the project’s completion percentage.

For this reason, buyers should avoid simply cancelling standing instructions or refusing instalments without understanding the consequences.

How to Cancel Off-Plan Property Dubai: Step by Step

Step 1: Review the SPA

Start with the contract.

Check:

Completion and handover date;

Grace or extension period;

Payment schedule;

Construction milestones;

Developer default provisions;

Purchaser default provisions;

Termination provisions;

Refund provisions;

Force majeure clauses; and

Court or arbitration jurisdiction.

The SPA is usually the starting point for determining whether a breach exists.

Step 2: Check the Official Project Status

Do not rely only on developer emails or marketing updates.

Dubai Land Department’s Project Status Enquiry allows investors to check the project’s reported completion percentage and project details through DLD services and Dubai REST.

Construction percentage can become particularly important where payment obligations are tied to milestones.

DLD guidance states that investors receiving construction-linked payment requests have a right to know whether the relevant agreed construction percentage has actually been achieved.

Step 3: Determine Who Is in Breach

Before trying to terminate, establish whether:

The developer breached the SPA;

The buyer breached the SPA;

Both parties allege breach; or

The problem results from circumstances permitted by the agreement.

This distinction can determine whether you should seek completion, negotiation, compensation, cancellation or another remedy.

Step 4: Send a Formal Legal Notice

Where appropriate, the buyer may send the developer a formal notice identifying the alleged breach and requesting a specific remedy.

The notice should match the SPA and legal basis relied upon.

Keep the SPA, Oqood or provisional registration documents, payment receipts, correspondence, construction reports, brochures and representations made during the sale.

Step 5: Consider Settlement

Cancellation does not always require a contested court case.

Depending on the developer’s position, the parties may negotiate:

Mutual termination;

Partial or agreed refund;

Revised payment plan;

Revised handover arrangement;

Transfer to another unit; or

Assignment or resale where legally and contractually permitted.

Any settlement should be documented carefully because it may replace or amend existing SPA rights.

Step 6: File Before the Correct Court or Arbitration Forum

Where no agreement is possible, the buyer may need to seek termination through the competent court.

Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 expressly allows a purchaser to seek judicial termination of the contractual relationship in specified circumstances involving developer default, while Article 11(g) of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, preserves the purchaser’s right to have recourse to courts or arbitration.

The SPA should therefore be checked for any valid arbitration agreement before proceedings are commenced.

If cancellation is ultimately ordered through Dubai Courts, DLD has a contract-cancellation service that lists a Dubai Courts letter as a required document for processing the cancellation at the Land Department.

What Happens to Your Payments if You Cancel?

This depends heavily on who is terminating and why.

If the purchaser defaults, the developer’s permitted retention can depend on the project’s completion percentage.

Under Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, following completion of the prescribed DLD procedure:

For projects exceeding 80% completion, the developer has several remedies and may, where it elects to unilaterally terminate the SPA, retain up to 40% of the value of the real property unit stipulated in the SPA;

For projects between 60% and 80% completion, the developer may unilaterally terminate the SPA and retain up to 40% of the value of the real property unit stipulated in the SPA;

Where construction has commenced but the project’s completion is below 60%, the developer may unilaterally terminate the SPA and retain up to 25% of the value of the real property unit stipulated in the SPA.

These are developer remedies against a defaulting purchaser. They should not be confused with the amount a buyer automatically loses whenever the buyer seeks legal termination because of developer breach.

What if RERA Cancels the Entire Project?

Formal project cancellation follows a different regime.

RERA can cancel a project for reasons including unjustified failure to commence construction, lack of genuine intention to proceed, gross negligence, bankruptcy and other specified circumstances.

Where RERA finally cancels a project, Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, provides that purchaser payments must be refunded under the procedures of Dubai’s escrow legislation.

DLD currently explains that cancelled projects move into liquidation procedures and that the developer is requested to return investor amounts. Where sufficient funds are not available, or the developer fails to comply, further judicial procedures may become necessary.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

An application to cancel off-plan property Dubai can involve contract law, Dubai property regulation, DLD registration, escrow issues, construction evidence and either litigation or arbitration.

Look for a firm experienced in property disputes, developer claims, Arabic legal proceedings and court representation, with the ability to review both the SPA and regulatory project status.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a UAE-licensed legal practice that handles property and off-plan disputes, including developer delays, cancellation and refund-related claims.

Protect Your Investment Before Cancelling

If you want to cancel off-plan property Dubai, do not begin by simply stopping payments.

Review the SPA, confirm the official project status, determine whether a legally significant developer breach exists, preserve your evidence and identify the correct dispute forum.

Early legal advice can help you understand whether termination, continued performance, negotiation, refund proceedings or another remedy is more appropriate.