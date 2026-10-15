Family disputes can quickly become stressful, particularly when porce, children, maintenance and living arrangements are involved. However, going straight into a contested court case is not always the only option in Dubai.

The UAE legal system encourages families, where appropriate, to try to resolve their differences amicably. In Dubai, this process is generally dealt with through family guidance and conciliation. What many people describe as “family mediation” is therefore closely connected to the formal reconciliation process available through the courts.

For spouses who are able to communicate and negotiate, this can provide an opportunity to settle important issues without turning every disagreement into prolonged litigation.

How Does Family Mediation Work in Dubai?

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status provides a key legal basis for amicably settling family disputes.

Under Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, the supervising judge may, before the case is presented to the competent court, refer the parties to the Family Guidance and Reconciliation Centre where an amicable settlement appears beneficial. If the parties reach a settlement, it is recorded in a report signed by both parties and the family mediator and approved by the supervising judge. Once approved, the settlement has the force of a writ of execution and may only be challenged if it violates the provisions of the law.

Dubai also has a specific local framework for resolving family disputes amicably. Law No. 18 of 2021 Regulating Conciliation in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 9 of 2025, provides under Article 5 that reconciliation shall be proposed in family disputes. Under Article 6, conciliation between parties to a family dispute is handled through the Family Guidance and Reconciliation Committee in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

In simple terms, the purpose is to see whether the couple can agree before asking a judge to decide the dispute for them.

What Family Issues Can Be Settled?

A family settlement can potentially address several practical issues arising from separation or porce.

Depending on the circumstances and the law applicable to the family, discussions may cover child custody arrangements, visitation and overnight stays, child maintenance, financial responsibilities, housing arrangements and other consequences of separation.

Custody is particularly important because the focus is not simply on what either parent wants. Under the current Personal Status Law, custody is regarded as a right of the child. The law regulates matters including custody, visitation and the responsibilities of parents after separation.

A workable settlement might therefore set out where the children will live, when they will be with the other parent, how holidays will be pided and how their regular expenses will be managed.

This level of detail can help reduce future disagreements.

Can the porce Itself Be Mediated?

There is an important distinction between resolving disagreements connected with a porce and legally establishing the porce itself.

Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 excludes some matters from referral to family guidance, including where reconciliation is not realistically possible, such as claims to prove a marriage or porce. Urgent and temporary matters relating to maintenance, custody and guardianship are not subject to the referral procedure.

Law No. 18 of 2021, amended by Law No. 9 of 2025 restricts the cases in which conciliation can be used. Article 5 does not apply to urgent matters, such as maintenance, custody and guardianship, or to claims which cannot be settled, such as proving a marriage or porce.

However, even where the porce itself must proceed through the appropriate legal process, the couple may still be able to reduce the matters in dispute by agreeing on related financial or child arrangements.

What Happens If an Agreement Is Reached?

One of the main advantages of using the formal conciliation process is that the result does not necessarily remain an informal promise between spouses.

Under the Dubai framework, where the parties reach an amicable settlement, the agreed terms are formally recorded in a Conciliation Agreement. Once approved in accordance with the applicable legal procedures, the agreement becomes legally enforceable and has the force of an execution instrument.

This makes careful drafting important.

Parents should avoid vague terms such as “reasonable visitation” or “expenses will be shared” where those words may later lead to another disagreement. Dates, responsibilities, payment arrangements and practical procedures should be clearly recorded wherever possible.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s approach to family matters also highlights the importance of looking beyond the immediate disagreement. A settlement should not simply end today’s argument. It should create arrangements that remain workable for the family after the porce, particularly where children are involved.

What About Non-Muslim Expats?

The law applicable to a family can differ depending on nationality, religion and the legal framework relied upon.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status provides a separate civil personal status system for eligible non-Muslims. It covers matters including civil porce and post-porce arrangements. For example, the law permits porce based on the unilateral wish of either spouse to end the marriage, while its Executive Regulation contains detailed provisions concerning joint custody and child support.

Expats should therefore establish which personal status regime applies before agreeing to important terms.

Conclusion

Family mediation can be an effective way to resolve certain porce and custody-related disputes in Dubai without prolonged litigation. It allows parties to explore practical solutions on matters such as custody, maintenance, visitation and financial arrangements, while helping to reduce conflict and preserve family relationships where possible.

Any settlement should, however, be carefully reviewed to ensure that it is clear, lawful and enforceable, particularly where children, relocation, property or long-term financial obligations are involved. Those seeking family mediation lawyers Dubai should therefore consider both the immediate settlement and its long-term legal effect.