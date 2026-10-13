Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Shares Insights With Gulf News On Dubai Rental Disputes

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Emirati Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, has shared her legal insights with Gulf News in a recent feature on the rental dispute process in Dubai.

The article, titled “Dubai rental dispute process: How to file a case, fees, documents and what happens next,” provides practical guidance for landlords and tenants seeking to understand the procedures before the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC).

Mrs. Awatif discusses the importance of attempting to resolve disputes directly and maintaining written records of communications before commencing proceedings. She also explains that certain claims may require formal notice before a case can be filed, depending on the nature of the dispute.

The feature further covers the key documents that may be required, including the Ejari-registered tenancy contract, Emirates ID, bank details and supporting evidence such as correspondence, notices, cheques and DEWA bills.

Mrs. Awatif also provides insight into the process for filing a rental dispute through the RDC, the availability of amicable settlement procedures, and the applicable filing fees for different types of claims.

The feature provides landlords and tenants with a practical overview of the steps and documentation involved when navigating a rental dispute in Dubai.