Property Deposit Refund UAE: How To Recover Your Money

You paid AED 10,000 as a security deposit for a Dubai apartment, moved out at the end of the tenancy, returned the keys, and expected your money back. Weeks later, the landlord says the entire deposit is being kept for “maintenance” without providing invoices or explaining the deductions.

You paid AED 10,000 as a security deposit for a Dubai apartment, moved out at the end of the tenancy, returned the keys, and expected your money back. Weeks later, the landlord says the entire deposit is being kept for “maintenance” without providing invoices or explaining the deductions.

Or perhaps you paid a booking deposit to reserve a property, but the sale did not proceed and the seller, developer, or broker now refuses to return the money.

These situations are common sources of property disputes. However, whether you are entitled to a property deposit refund UAE depends on what type of deposit you paid, what the contract says, why the transaction ended, and which emirate has jurisdiction.

This guide explains the main types of property deposits, when they may be refundable, how to demand repayment, and what legal action may be available if the other party refuses.

What Is a Property Deposit Refund in the UAE?

The term “property deposit” can refer to several different payments. Understanding which type you paid is the first step because the legal rules are not identical.

The most common include:

A tenancy security deposit paid to a landlord;

paid to a landlord; A booking or reservation deposit paid when agreeing to purchase property;

paid when agreeing to purchase property; An earnest payment made as part of a property sale agreement; and

made as part of a property sale agreement; and Payments made toward an off-plan property purchase.

A property deposit refund UAE claim therefore cannot be assessed simply by asking whether “deposits are refundable.” The underlying agreement and reason for termination must be examined.

Rental Security Deposits

Dubai provides a clear statutory rule for residential and commercial tenancy security deposits.

Article 20 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 allows a landlord to take a security deposit to ensure maintenance of the property at the end of the lease. The landlord must return the deposit, or the remaining balance, when the tenancy ends. Article 21 also requires the tenant to return the property in the condition in which it was received, except for ordinary wear and tear or damage outside the tenant’s control.

This distinction is important.

A landlord may potentially deduct amounts for genuine tenant-caused damage or other properly recoverable amounts, but ordinary deterioration arising from normal use should not automatically be treated as tenant damage.

Booking and Earnest-Money Deposits

Purchase deposits require a different analysis.

Article 137 of the current UAE Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, states that payment of earnest money when concluding a contract generally indicates that the contract has become final and cannot simply be withdrawn from, unless the parties agreed otherwise or the law provides otherwise.

Therefore, paying a booking or purchase deposit does not automatically mean you can change your mind and demand the money back.

The wording of the reservation form, Memorandum of Understanding, Form F, Sale and Purchase Agreement, or other contract becomes critical.

When Do You Need Legal Help Recovering a Property Deposit?

Legal advice can be useful when the amount is significant or the other party disputes your entitlement to repayment.

Common situations include:

A landlord refuses to return a rental security deposit;

Large deductions are made without supporting evidence;

A buyer paid a booking deposit but the seller failed to complete the transaction;

The parties disagree over who breached a property sale agreement;

A developer refuses to refund an off-plan investment;

An off-plan development has been cancelled;

The buyer wants to terminate an SPA because of serious developer breach; or

A broker, seller, landlord, or developer stops responding.

The key question in a property deposit refund UAE dispute is usually: Who was legally responsible for the transaction failing?

If you simply withdraw from a binding purchase without a contractual right to do so, recovery may be more difficult. If the other party committed a material breach, your legal position may be substantially different.

How to Recover a Property Deposit in the UAE

Step 1: Identify Exactly What the Deposit Was For

Start with the payment receipt and agreement.

Determine whether the money was described as:

Security deposit;

Reservation fee;

Booking deposit;

Earnest money;

Initial purchase instalment; or

Off-plan payment.

Do not rely solely on what the payment was called verbally. The written agreement and circumstances surrounding payment are important.

Step 2: Review the Refund and Cancellation Terms

Read the tenancy agreement, Form F, booking form, SPA, or reservation agreement carefully.

Look for terms covering:

Refundability;

Cancellation;

Buyer default;

Seller default;

Property damage;

Handover;

Completion deadlines;

Termination rights; and

Dispute resolution.

A clause stating that a deposit is “non-refundable” should not be considered in isolation. The entire agreement, the circumstances of termination, and applicable law need to be considered.

Step 3: Collect Evidence

Evidence is particularly important for property deposit refund UAE claims.

Keep your payment receipt, bank-transfer evidence, contract, Ejari, property-condition photographs, handover report, emails, WhatsApp messages, inspection records and any invoices relied upon to justify deductions.

For rental deposits, photographs taken when moving in and moving out can help establish whether claimed damage was actually caused by the tenant.

Step 4: Request the Refund in Writing

Before commencing formal proceedings, send a clear written demand.

Identify:

The amount paid;

Why you believe it must be returned;

Any deductions you dispute;

Relevant contractual terms; and

A reasonable deadline for payment.

A written demand also creates evidence that the other party was asked to resolve the matter.

Step 5: Use the Correct Dispute Forum

The correct authority depends on the type and location of the property dispute.

For Dubai tenancy deposits, the Rental Disputes Center specifically states that a tenant seeking return of a security deposit can use a Payment Writ, provided the applicable requirements are met. The RDC requires evidence of the amount due and prior notice demanding payment.

For Abu Dhabi rental disputes, the Rental Dispute Settlement Committees under the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department handle disputes arising between landlords and tenants.

Purchase-contract disputes may instead fall before the competent UAE court or an arbitration tribunal where a valid arbitration clause exists.

This is why jurisdiction should be checked before filing.

What About Off-Plan Property Deposits?

Off-plan deposits require particular care.

A buyer should first determine whether the development is merely delayed, under cancellation procedures, or officially cancelled.

Dubai Land Department states that if an off-plan project has not been cancelled, DLD cannot simply terminate the investor’s contract at the investor’s request. A buyer seeking termination and recovery may need to approach the competent real estate court.

Where RERA has formally cancelled a project, the project proceeds to the applicable liquidation procedures. RERA may require amounts held in the project escrow account, or otherwise paid to the developer, to be refunded in accordance with the statutory procedure. Where the escrow account is insufficient, the developer must refund the outstanding amounts to purchasers within 60 days from the cancellation decision, unless RERA extends that period for valid reasons. If the developer fails to comply, RERA must take the necessary measures to preserve purchasers’ rights, including referral to the competent judicial authorities.

Therefore, an off-plan property deposit refund UAE claim should begin with verification of the project’s official regulatory status.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

A deposit dispute can quickly become a contractual dispute about breach, termination, evidence and jurisdiction.

A suitable UAE property lawyer should be able to review the underlying agreement, determine whether repayment is legally due, prepare formal notices, assess settlement options and identify whether the claim belongs before a rental tribunal, court or arbitration forum.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises tenants, landlords, property purchasers and investors on property disputes, including security-deposit disputes, SPA claims, off-plan disputes and property litigation. Its property practice includes UAE-licensed advocates and assistance with court and dispute proceedings.

Act Early if Your Property Deposit Is Being Withheld

A property deposit refund UAE dispute is often easier to address when the contract, payment records and communications are still readily available.

Identify exactly what you paid, review the refund terms, preserve your evidence and request repayment formally before choosing the appropriate legal procedure.

Do not assume that every withheld deposit is unlawful, but equally, do not accept an unexplained refusal without understanding your legal position.

FAQ’s

1. Is a property deposit refundable in the UAE?

It depends on the type of deposit and contract. Rental security deposits generally have specific rules, while booking and purchase deposits depend heavily on the agreement, reason for termination and applicable law.

2. Can a Dubai landlord keep my entire security deposit?

Not automatically. Under Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, Article 20 requires the landlord to return the security deposit, or the remaining balance, at the end of the tenancy. Article 21 further provides that the tenant must return the property in the condition in which it was received, except for ordinary wear and tear or damage arising from circumstances beyond the tenant’s control.

3. What if my landlord refuses to refund the deposit?

In Dubai, the RDC states that tenants can seek recovery through a Payment Writ where the applicable requirements are satisfied. Prior notice and evidence showing that a specified amount is due are required.

4. Can I recover an off-plan deposit if the project is cancelled?

Where RERA formally cancels a Dubai project, refund and liquidation procedures apply. The actual recovery process can depend on available project funds and whether further court proceedings become necessary.

5. Can expats file property deposit claims in the UAE?

Yes. Expats can pursue qualifying property and tenancy claims, but the appropriate authority depends on the emirate, contract and nature of the dispute. Dubai rental disputes, for example, fall within the specialised RDC framework, while Abu Dhabi has its own Rental Dispute Settlement Committees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.