Dubai Customs Cross-Border E-Commerce Procedures

Customs Procedures for Cross-Border E-Commerce

In line with the Dubai Digital Transactions Strategy and Dubai E-Commerce Strategy, which aim to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global capital of the new economy and a global logistics hub for the region, foster a flexible business environment for investors, enhance government integration with the private sector, and leverage the emirate’s logistical advantages, Dubai Customs has established the following customs procedures for cross-border e-commerce:

Registration:

Companies wishing to engage in e-commerce activities must register and add the activity to the customer registration system with Dubai Customs. Logistics companies, express courier companies, and postal service providers are also permitted to clear goods for the companies they have contracted with, provided that they are registered and the relevant activity is added to the customer registration system with the Department.

Customs Clearance:

Companies benefit from the automatic processing of customs declarations for electronic purchase orders and return orders processed through the “Cross-Border E-Commerce Customs Platform” for personal orders.

Customs declarations for e-commerce transactions involving goods between companies are processed through Dubai Trade in accordance with the applicable procedures.

Customs Duties:

Goods and products with a value not exceeding AED (1,000) shall be exempt from customs duties.

The exemption from customs duties shall not include tobacco and its derivatives, electronic smoking devices and tools and their accessories, nicotine liquids, alcoholic beverages, and food preparations containing alcohol.

Returned goods received through companies for personal purposes shall be exempt from customs duties where it is proven that customs duties were previously paid on them, provided that they are proven to have been returned within (60) days from the date of their exit.

Amendment or Cancellation of the Customs Declaration:

Companies may amend or cancel the customs declaration for goods within a period not exceeding (60) days from the date of registration of the customs declaration.

Dubai Customs may request the justifications and supporting documents for the request to amend or cancel the customs declaration.

Requests for the refund of customs guarantees and the settlement of restrictions shall be processed automatically for customs declarations completed through the “Cross-Border E-Commerce Customs Platform.”

General Provisions:

Companies shall declare the value in customs transactions based on the price actually paid or payable.

Companies shall obtain the necessary approvals from the competent authorities for restricted goods or goods subject to special procedures.

Goods shall be subject to inspection and examination upon import and export in accordance with the procedures followed by Customs.

Electronic declarations and invoices of companies shall be accepted for customs clearance and the settlement of restrictions.

Companies, express shipping companies, logistics companies, and postal services shall retain documents and records relating to the entry and exit of goods in an approved electronic archiving system and shall provide them to Customs upon request.

The penalties stipulated in the Customs Law, its Executive Regulations, and the decisions issued pursuant thereto shall apply in respect of violations.

الإجراءات الجمركية للتجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود

تماشياً مع استراتيجية دبي للمعاملات الرقمية واستراتيجية دبي للتجارة الإلكترونية، الهادفتين إلى تعزيز مكانة دبي باعتبارها عاصمةً عالميةً للاقتصاد الجديد ومنصةً لوجستيةً عالميةً للمنطقة، وإيجاد بيئة عمل مرنة للمستثمرين، إلى جانب تعزيز التكامل الحكومي مع القطاع الخاص والاستفادة من المزايا اللوجستية التي تتمتع بها الإمارة، قامت جمارك دبي بإعداد الإجراءات الجمركية الخاصة بالتجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود وفقا للآتي:

التسجيل:

على الشركات الراغبة في ممارسة نشاط التجارة الإلكترونية التسجيل وإضافة النشاط في نظام تسجيل العملاء لدى جمارك دبي، كما يُسمح لشركات الخدمات اللوجستية وشركات الشحن السريع والبريد بتخليص البضائع للشركات المتعاقدة معها، شريطة تسجيلها وإضافتها في نظام تسجيل العملاء في الدائرة..

التخليص الجمركي:

تستفيد الشركات من خاصية إنجاز البيانات الجمركية بشكل تلقائي على طلبات الشراء الإلكترونية والطلبات المرتجعة المنجزة من خلال “المنصة الجمركية للتجارة الإلكترونية العبر الحدود” للطلبات الشخصية.

يتم إنجاز البيانات الجمركية لمعاملات التجارة الإلكترونية للبضائع بين الشركات من خلال دبي التجارية حسب الإجراءات المتبعة.

الرسوم الجمركية:

تعفى من الرسوم الجمركية السلع والمنتجات التي لا تزيد قيمتها على (1000) درهم.

لا يشمل الإعفاء من الرسوم الجمركية التبغ ومشتقاته، وأجهزة و أدوات التدخين الإلكترونية وملحقاتها، وسوائل النيكوتين، والمشروبات الكحولية، والمحضرات الغذائية المحتوية على الكحول.

تعفى من الرسوم الجمركية البضائع المعادة الواردة عبر الشركات للأغراض الشخصية متى ثبت سبق أداء الرسوم الجمركية عنها، وذلك إذا ثبت اعادتها خلال (60) يوماً من تاريخ خروجها.

تعديل أو إلغاء البيان الجمركي:

يجوز للشركات تعديل أو إلغاء البيان الجمركي للبضائع خلال مدة لا تزيد على (60) يوماً من تاريخ تسجيل البيان الجمركي.

يحق لجمارك دبي طلب المبررات والوثائق الداعمة لطلب تعديل أو إلغاء البيان الجمركي.

تكون طلبات إسترداد التأمينات الجمركية وتسديد القيود بشكل تلقائي عن البيانات الجمركية المنجزة عبر “المنصة الجمركية للتجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود”.

أحكام عامة:

على الشركات التصريح عن القيمة في المعاملات الجمركية وفق الثمن المدفوع فعلاً أو المستحق الدفع.

على الشركات الحصول على الموافقات اللازمة من الجهات المختصة للبضائع المقيدة أو التي تخضع لإجراءات خاصة.

تخضع البضاعة للتفتيش والمعاينة عند الاستيراد والتصدير حسب الإجراءات المتبعة لدى الجمارك.

تُقبل البيانات والفواتير الإلكترونية للشركات عند التخليص الجمركي وتسديد القيود.

على الشركات وشركات الشحن السريع وشركات الخدمات اللوجستية والبريد الاحتفاظ بالوثائق والمستندات وسجلات دخول وخروج البضائع في نظام أرشفة إلكتروني معتمد، وتقديمها للجمارك عند الطلب.

تُطبَّق العقوبات الواردة في قانون الجمارك ولائحته التنفيذية والقرارات الصادرة بمقتضاه بشأن المخالفات.

إعداد: جابر الأميري