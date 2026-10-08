Service Charge Dispute Dubai: Legal Guide For Property Owners

You own an apartment in Dubai and receive an annual service charge invoice that is significantly higher than expected. You question some of the expenses, believe the building is poorly maintained, or cannot understand why you are being charged for facilities you rarely use.

Your first reaction may be to withhold payment until the management company explains the bill.

That approach can create additional legal risk.

A service charge dispute Dubai matter is governed by a specific regulatory framework. Property owners have the right to question unapproved charges, management practices, and expenditure, but they also have a legal obligation to pay service charges that have been approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

This guide explains how service charges work, how to check whether charges are approved, what owners can dispute, and what can happen if service charges remain unpaid.

What Is a Service Charge Dispute in Dubai?

Service charges are annual amounts collected from owners of units in jointly owned properties to cover the management, operation, maintenance, and repair of common areas.

Under Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 Concerning Ownership of Jointly Owned Real Property, service charges may cover expenses relating to areas and facilities used collectively by property owners.

These can include:

Building security;

Cleaning;

Common-area electricity;

Landscaping;

Lift maintenance;

Swimming pools and gyms;

Building insurance;

Mechanical systems;

Common-area repairs;

Management costs; and

Reserve funds for certain future or emergency expenditure.

Article 25 provides that an owner must pay their share of annual service charges. The owner’s contribution is calculated using the approved method and generally reflects the area of the unit recorded in the Real Property Register.

However, there is an equally important protection for owners.

RERA Must Approve Service Charges

A management entity cannot simply decide how much it wants owners to pay.

Under Article 27 of Law No. 6 of 2019, a management entity must not charge or collect amounts for managing, operating, maintaining, or repairing the common property without first obtaining approval. RERA also requires the service charge budget to be reviewed by an approved auditing firm before approval.

This makes RERA approval one of the first issues to check in a service charge dispute Dubai.

Dubai Land Department provides an official Service Charge Index, allowing owners to check RERA-approved service charges for jointly owned properties.

When Do You Need Legal Help With a Service Charge Dispute?

Many service charge questions can initially be raised directly with the management company.

Legal advice becomes more important when:

The amount claimed appears different from the RERA-approved amount;

Significant unexplained arrears appear on your account;

You dispute whether you are legally responsible for certain charges;

The management company threatens enforcement;

You receive a formal 30-day payment notice;

A lien prevents you from selling the property;

Enforcement proceedings have started;

You believe service charge funds have been improperly used;

Serious maintenance failures continue despite substantial service charges; or

The dispute involves a high-value commercial or investment property.

A lawyer can help distinguish between a genuine challenge to an amount or management practice and a situation where the owner remains legally required to pay despite dissatisfaction with the services.

How a Service Charge Dispute Dubai Works

If you believe your invoice is incorrect, a structured approach is usually safer than simply refusing payment.

Step 1: Check the RERA-Approved Service Charge

Start with the Dubai Land Department Service Charge Index.

Owners can search the approved service charge information by property and relevant budget year.

Compare the approved information against the invoice issued by the management entity.

This is important because Article 27 prohibits management entities from collecting amounts that have not received the necessary RERA approval.

Step 2: Review the Service Charge Statement

Request a clear breakdown of the amount claimed.

Look for:

Current-year charges;

Previous unpaid balances;

Reserve-fund contributions;

Master-community or usage charges;

Adjustments;

Credits or previous payments; and

Additional charges.

Keep copies of invoices, receipts, correspondence, title documents, and any earlier payment confirmations.

Step 3: Raise the Complaint With the Management Company

If the amount or management of the property appears incorrect, submit your complaint in writing.

Dubai Land Department’s jointly owned property complaint process requires an owner to first address the relevant jointly owned property management company in writing. If the issue is not appropriately addressed, the complaint may then be escalated through the applicable RERA/Dubai REST process.

Your complaint should explain exactly what you dispute rather than simply stating that the service charges are too high.

Step 4: Escalate Management Issues to RERA

RERA has broad powers to inspect and audit the management of jointly owned properties.

Under Article 33 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019, RERA has broad supervisory powers over the management, operation, maintenance and repair of jointly owned properties. It may audit service charge revenue and expenditure, review contracts entered into by management entities, consider complaints against developers, management entities and owners’ committees, and take appropriate regulatory action.

Therefore, a service charge dispute Dubai involving misuse of funds, poor management, or questionable expenditure may involve regulatory review as well as a financial dispute.

Step 5: Understand Your Obligation to Pay Approved Charges

Owners should be particularly careful here.

Article 28 states that an owner may not refuse to pay service or usage charges that have been approved by RERA. An owner also cannot avoid liability simply by arguing that they do not use particular common facilities.

This means dissatisfaction with maintenance does not automatically give an owner the right to stop paying an approved invoice.

A better approach may be to pay amounts that are clearly due while separately pursuing a properly documented complaint, depending on the circumstances and legal advice received.

What Happens if Service Charges Are Not Paid?

Failure to deal with arrears can become serious.

Under Article 32 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019, the management entity has a preferential right over the unit for unpaid service charges, and the unit cannot be disposed of until those charges are settled.

The owner must first be given 30 days’ notice to pay. If payment is not made, the management entity’s financial claim becomes enforceable before the Execution Judge at the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre. The judge may, where necessary, order the unit to be sold by public auction to recover the outstanding charges.

The RDC’s current guidance confirms that execution may be initiated after the owner has been notified of the prescribed service charges through the Mollak system for 30 days.

Ignoring a service charge notice is therefore rarely a good strategy.

Who Is Responsible: Owner or Tenant?

As a general rule, the property owner carries the statutory responsibility for service and usage charges.

Dubai Land Department has clarified that although a lease may provide that a tenant will pay certain service charges, the owner is not automatically discharged from responsibility if the tenant fails to pay.

For investment properties, landlords should therefore check that any service charge obligations allocated to tenants are actually being met.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

Service charge disputes sit between property regulation, financial accounting, jointly owned property law, and RDC procedures.

Legal assistance can be useful where an owner needs to challenge unapproved charges, respond to enforcement, examine the management entity’s legal obligations, or pursue a dispute before the appropriate authority.

Firms such as Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advise owners, developers, investors, and management-related parties on jointly owned property, strata, service charge, and property litigation matters in Dubai.

Where proceedings become necessary, experience with UAE court representation, Arabic documentation, RERA requirements, and property litigation can be particularly relevant.

Protect Your Property Before Arrears Escalate

A service charge dispute Dubai should be approached carefully.

First check whether the amount has been approved by RERA. Review the statement, request supporting information, raise concerns in writing, and preserve evidence of any management or maintenance failures.

Most importantly, do not assume that disputing the quality of services automatically allows you to stop paying approved charges.