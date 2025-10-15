ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Kuwait Considering A Comprehensive New Media Law

The Kuwait government is considering a draft of a comprehensive new Media Law which would introduce a wide-ranging framework for the licensing, operation and oversight of media and electronic publishing activities in Kuwait.
Margaret McKenzie
The Kuwait government is considering a draft of a comprehensive new Media Law which would introduce a wide-ranging framework for the licensing, operation and oversight of media and electronic publishing activities in Kuwait. Although not yet published, the proposed legislation aims to modernize the regulatory environment, enhance compliance with national laws and morals, and consolidate existing statutes governing media operations. In particular, it is anticipated that social media influencers as well as celebrities will need to secure an official license before conducting any online promotional activities.

If enacted, the proposed Media Law would significantly reshape the media landscape in Kuwait. It is expected to impose comprehensive licensing, operational and content compliance obligations on both traditional and electronic media entities. Companies and influencers that operate in Kuwait should closely monitor and prepare for changes to regulatory requirements and enforcement practices in this space

