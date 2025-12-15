Egypt Issues New Framework To Streamline Foreign Filming Permits

- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
On 26 November 2025, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 4330 of 2025 (the "Decision") promulgating the Regulation of Foreign Filming in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Regulation was published in the Official Gazette and takes effect the day following publication.
Key Highlights of the Regulation:
- Single coordinating authority: Establishes the Egypt Film Commission (the "Commission"), a subsidiary of the Egyptian Media Production City ("EMPC") as the sole coordinator for all foreign filming works in Egypt.
- One-stop digital window: Creates a single digital platform, managed by the Commission, through which all approvals and permits must be obtained. It also requires relevant state entities to integrate electronically to provide consolidated services and approvals, subject to cybersecurity safeguards.
- Broad scope of coverage: Applies to interior/exterior filming for foreign productions, including feature films, TV series and programs, reality entertainment, commercials, music videos, social media videos, documentaries, and docudramas.
- End-to-end facilitation: Empowers the Commission to coordinate script and filming approvals, arrange customs procedures for equipment entry/exit, follow up during shoots to resolve obstacles, and provide logistical support and required services/personnel with state bodies.
- Transparency and local participation: Requires publication of permitted locations and applicable rules on the digital platform; enables nomination of local production companies and Egyptian technical crews; supports teams at entry/exit points; and coordinates incentives for major film projects.
- Technical and security standards: Mandates adherence to technical, security, and cybersecurity standards set by competent authorities.
- Governance structure: Vests oversight in a Board of Trustees chaired by EMPC's chairman with members from key ministries and entities; the Board meets at least quarterly, sets strategy, and may form committees to streamline procedures and resolve obstacles.
