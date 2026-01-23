UAE Civil Code Gambling Provisions Removed

The UAE's new Civil Transactions Law (civil code), issued under Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025 (which takes effect on June 1, 2026), introduces a number of structural changes. One such development — specifically in relation to the burgeoning UAE gaming market — includes the removal of all provisions relating to gambling and betting that existed under the former civil code.

Articles 1012 to 1021 of the repealed Civil Transactions Law (Federal Law No. (5) of 1985) specifically addressed gambling and betting, including rules on invalidity, restitution, and the recoverability of losses. The new civil code did not carry these provisions forward.

Practical Impacts

The omission of these provisions may be part of the UAE government's transition to the upcoming specialized gaming-specific regulations, administered under the auspices of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).

Potential Legislative Alignment

We may see further legislative review to align with the UAE government's approach of "[reinforcing] coherence between general legal principles and special regulatory frameworks, ensuring clarity and stability in legal application" and "[preventing duplication by removing] provisions overlapping with other legislation."

Specifically, we may see some limited amendments to the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 31/2021 On the Issuance of the Crimes and Penalties Law (penal code) and potentially the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 34/2021 Concerning the Fight Against Rumors and Cybercrime (Cyber Crimes Law) to align closer with the GCGRA regulations.

Key Takeaway

The UAE government has moved quickly to remove any potential duplication or ambiguity in support of the GCGRA's mandate. The repeal of the previous civil code's gambling provisions marks one of several initial steps the UAE has taken to deliver a strong gaming regime.

