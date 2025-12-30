ARTICLE
30 December 2025

UAE Establishes National Media Authority

BA
BSA Law

Contributor

BSA Law logo
The United Arab Emirates has established the National Media Authority as a new federal regulator with consolidated powers over media policy, licensing, and oversight nationwide.
United Arab Emirates Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Marina El Hachem
The United Arab Emirates has established the National Media Authority as a new federal regulator with consolidated powers over media policy, licensing, and oversight nationwide. The Authority succeeds the UAE Media Council, National Media Office, and Emirates News Agency (WAM) in their functions, rights, obligations, and legislative texts, and is mandated to align federal and local media policy, set and supervise the national media narrative, and respond to media crises, including digital threats and misinformation.

Its remit extends to licensing and supervising all media outlets and activities, including digital media, publishing, and entities within free zones, and to monitoring all media content printed, broadcast, posted, or aired in the UAE.

Additional powers include accrediting foreign media representatives, developing WAM as the official news channel, and establishing or owning limited liability companies with Cabinet approval. Governance features a board of trustees appointed by the Cabinet and a secretary general.

Media companies and legal professionals should anticipate unified licensing, consistent compliance standards across free zones, enhanced content oversight, and expanded accreditation requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

