Media Law And Advertising Standards In The UAE: Key Rules And Restrictions

The United Arab Emirates has an established media regulatory framework through Federal Decree by Law No. (55) of 2023 Concerning Media Regulation (Media Law), which entered into force on 1 December 2023. This legislation, supported by Cabinet Resolution Concerning the Executive Regulation for Federal Decree-Law Regulating the Media (Regulations), details the content standards that apply to all media activities within the UAE, from traditional broadcasting to social media platforms. The Executive Regulations have been effective since 31st October 2024.

For businesses and media professionals operating in the UAE, understanding the Media Laws and their Regulations is essential for compliance and avoiding substantial penalties that can reach up to AED 1 million for the most serious violations (and may be doubled for repeat offences).

Scope and Application

The provisions of the Media Law and its Regulations apply to all persons, media establishments and institutions, media outlets, and media free zones engaged in media activities within the UAE. These regulations cover all forms of media platforms, including but not limited to audio, visual, electronic, and digital media, electronic games, television and radio production, journalism, printing, as well as regular and electronic publishing.

Core Media Content Standards

Without prejudice to any provision in other laws, everyone who practises media activities must abide by the media content standards. The framework establishes 16 mandatory standards across several key areas, including religion, culture, social harmony, integrity, privacy of individuals, and economic protection.

The 16 standards are as follows. All persons and/or entities engaged in media activities, as both individuals and corporate entities, must:

respect the Divine Entity, Islamic beliefs, monotheistic religions, and other beliefs, and not offend any of them; respect the cultural and civilisational heritage and national identity of the State; not offend the prevailing values in society and observe the requirements of the public interest; respect the State's governance system, its symbols and institutions, and the highest interests of the State and society; respect the State's orientation and policy at the internal and international levels; avoid addressing anything that might harm the State's foreign relations; not offend the legal, economic, judicial, and security systems of the State; not publish or circulate anything that harms national unity and social cohesion; not raise sectarian, regional, or tribal strife, not incite violence, hatred, and terrorist acts, and not incite hatred and spread a spirit of discord in society; not publish, broadcast, or circulate false news, forged papers, or those incorrectly attributed to entities or persons; not spread rumours and misleading news; respect the rules of privacy and everything related to the private lives of individuals; not publish or circulate anything that might incite the commission of crimes or encourage murder, rape, or the use of drugs or psychotropic substances; not publish, broadcast, or circulate phrases, pictures, drawings, or opinions that violate public morals, offend young people, or call for embracing or promoting subversive ideas; not publish, broadcast or circulate anything that might harm the national currency or the economic situation in the State; and abide by any further requirements issued by the Media Council.

everyone who practises media activities must abide by the media content standards. The framework establishes 16 mandatory standards across several key areas such as religion, culture, social harmony, integrity, privacy of individuals and economic protection

Advertising and Promotional Content Requirements

In addition to the Media Law and its Regulations, the UAE has also established detailed advertising standards that complement the general content requirements. It is not permissible to publish any propaganda or advertisement that violates the media content standards stipulated in the Media Law and its Regulations, or that would harm the public interest directly or indirectly.

Key advertising requirements in the UAE include the obligation for all influencers to make it explicit in their materials that the content is promotional in nature. Advertisements must also respect the culture, identity, and values of the country. In addition, where an advertisement directly or indirectly promotes or endorses a specific product or service, the influencer is required to clearly disclose any material benefit or commercial relationship with the owner of the advertised product or service.

At the same time, there are strict prohibitions on the type of content that can appear in advertising. Advertisers are not permitted to promote alcoholic beverages, narcotics, tobacco, or smoking in any form, whether directly or indirectly. Advertisements must also avoid misleading or false claims, exaggerations, assertions of exclusivity, disparagement of competitors, or any statements that could be considered fraudulent or deceptive.

Further to the above content standards, advertisers and agencies operating in the UAE may also be subject to additional regulatory obligations. In certain cases, this can include the requirement to obtain a valid media license from the relevant authorities before undertaking advertising activities.

Age Rating and Child Protection

Further to the above, the UAE Media Council determines age rating criteria for media content, and there is an emphasis on media and advertisements complying with the age rating system in the UAE.

UAE Media Licensing Requirements

UAE entities must have a trade license from a relevant authority (such as the relevant onshore Dubai government department or a free zone authority) which includes as a permitted activity the proposed media activity (such as digital publication). Further to this, the UAE entity must then obtain a license or permit from the UAE Media Council to practice the proposed media activity, which is obtained via an online application.

The application to obtain a license or permit from the UAE Media Council includes a rigorous review of the UAE entity's content, and focuses on ensuring compliance with Media Law and its Regulations. Once approved, the UAE Media Council issues the license, allowing the entity to operate its website and publish its content. Provided a license is obtained by the UAE Media Council, this will allow the UAE entity to practice media activities for one year, and will require an application for renewal within 30 days of its expiry date.

The UAE entity is not required to seek approval for daily updates or subsequent editions as long as the content is in the same nature and scope of the content initially considered by the UAE Media Council. However, the entity must ensure ongoing compliance with UAE Media Laws while operating. If the UAE entity sought to publish a different kind of content, it would require separate content approval from the UAE Media Council.

Enforcement and Penalties

The UAE Media Council has the authority to impose penalties of fines for violations of the Media Law and its Regulations ranging from AED 5,000 to AED 1 million, depending on the severity of the violation.

The most serious violations carry the highest penalties, which include:

disrespecting the Divine Being, Islamic beliefs, heavenly religions, or any other beliefs carries penalties ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000; and provoking sectarian, regional, or tribal strife, or inciting hatred, violence, or terrorist acts carries penalties from AED 100,000 to AED 500,000.

Conclusion

The UAE's media content laws, regulations and standards represent a comprehensive regulatory framework designed to protect religious values, national interests, social cohesion, and individual rights, while fostering a responsible media environment. With penalties reaching AED 1 million for the most serious violations, compliance is not optional but essential for any media operation in the UAE.

Media operators must view these standards not as restrictions but as guidelines that help to maintain the UAE's position as a regional media hub while respecting its cultural values and national objectives. The framework provides clear expectations and, with proper compliance measures, allows media businesses to operate successfully within the UAE's dynamic media landscape.

Regular review of content policies, staff training, and engagement with the UAE Media Council will help ensure ongoing compliance with these important requirements.