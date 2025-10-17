New Penalties Imposed In Case Of Violations By Media Companies

The UAE Media Law under Federal Decree-Law No. 55 of 2023 on the Regulation of Media ("UAE Media Law") lists out several dos and don'ts regarding the materials to be published by media entities.

The UAE Media Law under Federal Decree-Law No. 55 of 2023 on the Regulation of Media ("UAE Media Law") lists out several dos and don'ts regarding the materials to be published by media entities. Under Article 17 of the UAE Media Law, whoever practices an activity or a profession in the field of media must abide by the Media Content Standards which are as follows:

They must respect the Divine Entity as well as the Islamic beliefs and the heavenly religions, and other beliefs. Media content must not abuse or cause insult to these beliefs. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 100,000. Repetition of the offence may result in fines of up to AED 1,000,000

Respect for the regime of the country, and the symbols thereof, as well as the government institutions and the supreme interest of UAE and the UAE community. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 50,000

Respect for the orientation and policy of the UAE, at the local and international levels. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 50,000.

Media entities must not perform any act that affects the foreign relations of the UAE. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 30,000.

Respect for the culture and civilization heritage of the UAE, as well as the national identity. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 30,000.

Media entities must not publish any content that is deemed offensive to national unity and social cohesion. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 30,000.

Media entities must not incite sectarian, regional or tribal conflicts, violence, hatred, terrorist acts, or propagate a spirit of discord among the community members. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 100,000.

Media entities must not offend the values of the UAE community, and must take the public interest into consideration.

Media entities must not offend the legal, economic, judiciary and security system of the UAE. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 30,000.

Media entities must ensure respect for the privacy rules and whatever is related to the private life of individuals.

Media entities must not publish any matter that incites anyone to commit crimes or encourage killing, rape, and use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Media entities must not publish, broadcast, or share expressions, photos, drawings, or opinions that breach the public morals or that corrupt the morals of the youths or that advocate or promote destructive thoughts.

Media entities must not publish, broadcast, or circulate fake news or falsified papers that are incorrectly attributed to entities and persons.

Media entities must not publish, broadcast or share whatever offends the national currency or the economic status of the UAE.

Media entities must not publish rumors or fake news. First time violation may result in a fine of AED 10,000.

Media entities must follow any other standards determined in the Implementing Regulation of the UAE media law.

In May of 2025, the UAE government enforced Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2025 ("Cabinet Decision") on the List of violations and administrative penalties for actions that occur in breach of the provisions of the UAE Media Law. The decision clearly states that these penalties apply to individuals, media facilities and establishments, as well as media outlets that exercise media activities in the UAE including the Free Zones, for the acts that violate the provisions of the Media Law and its related regulations

Administrative Fines

Article 3 of the Cabinet Decision lays down the administrative penalties in relation to the media law. It states that the competent authority may impose administrative fines on those breaching the provisions of the UAE Media Law, and may double the administrative fine that is imposed on the offender in case of repeating the violation before the lapse of one year from the date of committing the same previous violation

Furthermore, if a media entity violates any of the standards of the media content, the concerned authority may impose the administrative fine deemed adequate to the seriousness of the violation.

The Cabinet Decision has also issued a list of fines if there are violations to the licensing rules, with fines ranging between AED 5000 and AED 40,000.

Mechanism of the Grievance against Administrative Penalties

The competent authority will inform the media entity of the administrative penalty, within 15 days of issuing the fine, along with the details of the violation committed. If the entity seeks to appeal against the imposed fine, it may file a grievance before the competent authority as per the procedures followed by each of them, within 15 days from the date of being notified of the decision subject-matter of the grievance, provided that the latter is reasoned and annexed with all supporting documents. A decision will be issued on the grievance within 15 days from the date of its filing. In case said period lapses without the issuance of a decision, this will be deemed as a rejection of the grievance.

Conclusion

Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2025 provides clarity on the fines and penalties that may be imposed in cases on violations of the provisions under the UAE Media Law. This will help media entities better understand their roles and responsibilities as per the UAE Law.

