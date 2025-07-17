New Media Regulation In The UAE: Understanding UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. 55/2023 (Video)

The UAE has recently introduced a significant regulatory framework with the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 55/2023, focusing on the regulation of media activities in the country.
This comprehensive law, which abrogates Federal Law No. 15/1980 on Press and Publication, outlines a specific framework for the governance of media institutions, information media, and other entities involved in the broadcasting of information.
Defining Key Terms: Article 1 of the decree-law provides an extensive definition for terms such as:
Media: Involves the broadcast, publishing, printing, and distribution of spoken and digital information and news, excluding private correspondence.
Information Media: Includes readable, audio, visual, and electronic means, along with games, television and radio production, press, printing, and electronic publications.
Media Content: Refers to readable, audio, visual, or digital material that includes information, opinions, and various works published through media means, excluding private correspondence.
Foreign Media Content: Involves readable, audio, and visual media content produced outside the UAE and published within the UAE.
Media Institution: Refers to an entity licensed exclusively to practice media activities.
Conclusion:
Federal Decree-Law No. 55/2023 aims to promote a responsible and dynamic media environment in line with global standards.
Originally published 16 Sept 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.