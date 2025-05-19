Dubai Adds 'Sports And Entertainment' To Its Suite Of Free Zones

The Dubai government announced on 11 March that it is establishing a new International Sports and Entertainment Free Zone (ISEZA), which will serve as a dedicated...

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

The Dubai government announced on 11 March that it is establishing a new International Sports and Entertainment Free Zone (ISEZA), which will serve as a dedicated hub to support the thriving sports and entertainment business sector in the UAE and the wider Middle East.

To be housed within the existing Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) free zone, the ISEZA will provide a platform for licensing businesses across established sectors, such as sports management and marketing, event management, talent representation, and media and broadcasting, while supporting growth in emerging areas like e-sports, AI-driven sports tech and fan tokens.

ISEZA will also be home to a diverse range of industry players including global brands, sports leagues and franchises, rights owners and investors, sports and talent agencies, artists, sports and media personalities, social media influencers and creative industries professionals.

ISEZA will offer comprehensive corporate and legal support tailored to its members, working closely with key UAE authorities, such as the UAE Ministry of Sports, Dubai Sports Council and the UAE National Olympic Community.

ISEZA will be based in One Central, adjacent to the Museum of the Future, a prime location in Dubai's business district. ISEZA members will benefit from the DWTC's streamlined business set-up, procedures and access to valuable networking opportunities.

“The launch of ISEZA within the DWTC Free Zone will foster a dynamic ecosystem, empowering sports and entertainment businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Khaled AlFahim, DWTC Vice President of Asset & Investment Management. “We are reinforcing Dubai's status as a global business hub and contributing to the growth of the sports sector in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda.”

With its exceptional global connectivity, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and favourable tax regime, Dubai offers a strong competitive advantage to global sports organisations. Dubai's sports industry currently contributes around USD2.5 billion per year to the Emirate's economy.

“Our project is aligned with Dubai's strategic vision of being a global destination for sports, entertainment and tourism,” said ISEZA chief executive Damir Valeev. “Driven by the UAE's vision of business development with higher social impact, we believe it will further contribute to the promotion of active sports and healthy lifestyle in the UAE overall.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.