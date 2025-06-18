New Media Regulations In The Emirates: What Changes For Digital Businesses And Professionals

In the United Arab Emirates, 2024 and 2025 marked a significant turning point in the field of media and digital content regulation.

The reorganisation of the sector began with the adoption of Federal Law No. 55 of 2023, which repealed the previous legislation and now represents the framework law. The new regulations introduce substantial rules for print, publishing, and digital media, imposing, among other things, a licensing requirement and setting strict compliance criteria for published content.

Subsequently, Cabinet Resolution No. 68 of 2024 provided detailed and executive provisions specifying the requirements for obtaining licences, renewal procedures, and a content classification system, as well as guidelines for promotional activities, thus regulating the creation, publication, and dissemination of content through various media channels.

Finally, and this is why it has only recently been discussed with greater emphasis, Cabinet Resolutions No. 41 and 42 of 2025 were issued, relating respectively to applicable fees and penalties. These provisions, which came into force on 16 April and 29 May 2025, effectively made the legislation fully operational.

It should be noted that the scope of this regulation is very broad, covering not only traditional media operators but also a wide range of entities, such as advertising agencies, influencers, content creators, training platforms, and so on, both local and foreign.

The first element that stands out among those introduced is the obligation for anyone wishing to operate in the sector in a professional and public manner by disseminating or monetising content, regardless of the format used or the structure of the operator, to obtain a licence from the Media Regulatory Office (MRO). Failure to do so will result in any promotional, advertising, or informational activity being considered illegal, with significant penalties.

However, the legislation is not limited to formal aspects. The law imposes a series of substantive requirements relating to content, which must comply with a specific code of ethics, in line with local cultural, religious, and moral values.

For example, misleading, overly aggressive, or contrary to public decency messages must be avoided, as well as content that misleadingly promotes products or services or promises economic results or personal benefits not supported by objective evidence.

Among the various sectors where a significant impact is immediately apparent is digital marketing and online training, which is also relevant in sensitive areas such as health, finance, and trading.

Advertising agencies are now required to obtain a licence enabling them to produce or manage campaigns on behalf of third parties and to adequately manage the use of influencers, also assuming responsibility for supervision and compliance. The latter, if operating for commercial purposes, must also obtain a licence, and it is the agency's responsibility to ensure that this requirement is met before any collaboration begins.

Concerning online trading courses, however, it is necessary to proceed with great caution. Although often presented as training initiatives, even without certified training qualifications, such activities can easily cross the line into forms of promotion of financial services, especially when they include operational strategies, references to specific platforms, or promises of economic results.

In such cases, a careful analysis should be carried out to assess whether the activity falls within the remit of the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), the authority responsible for supervising the financial sector in the Emirates.

Courses dealing with topics related to health, wellness, or specialist education must also be examined with caution, requiring, in some cases, additional notifications or authorisations from the competent authorities, such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

The communication aspect must also be assessed in its specific modalities, as promotional campaigns must be conducted transparently, including clear warnings and explicitly stating the nature of the content.

Finally, an important factor to be taken into account by international operators based in the United Arab Emirates is that media legislation is not based solely on the target audience, but also on the place where the activity originates. This means that even if the content is intended for foreign audiences, a locally registered company must comply with the licensing and substantive requirements of Emirati law.

Ignoring the above exposes operators to real risks of penalties, such as fines of up to AED 500,000, licence suspension, content blocking, and, in the most serious cases, administrative or criminal liability for those involved.

Of course, as this is a recently introduced regulation, it will be essential to monitor its evolution, as well as its application, which is likely to require a period of adjustment and operational interpretation by the competent authorities.

In this scenario, it is essential that companies operating in the regulated sectors review their internal procedures and adopt compliance models that are truly in line with the new regulatory framework, with the necessary legal awareness and strategic focus. Qualified support at this stage can be decisive in setting up activities, communication, and content correctly in light of the new provisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.