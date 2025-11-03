ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Regulations For NTN Services

Christine Khoury,Ali Abbas, and Shahad Baqadir
Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space and Technology Commission has issued a comprehensive framework to enable Non‑Terrestrial Network (NTN) services—advancing satellite, airborne, and in‑flight connectivity under a technologically neutral, pro‑competition regime.

What's covered:

The rules define the scope of NTN services across the Kingdom's territory and airspace, including voice, data, and value‑added services delivered via GMPCS, VSAT, broadband satellite, ESIM, and aircraft/vessel connectivity (G2G/P2P for internet).

Providers, operating NTN infrastructure, require a "Provision of Operation Services of NTN" permit; providers delivering end‑user services require a separate "Provision of Telecommunication Services over NTN" permit—both tied to a valid General Class License.

Key obligations:

Use licensed international gateways in‑Kingdom for internet access; adhere to ITU/3GPP/ICAO standards; publish clear service terms and QoS; issue invoices in Arabic; maintain monitoring and reporting; and limit mobile telephony services onboard aircraft to altitudes above 10,000 feet. The consultation seeks input on licensing models for in‑flight connectivity, competitive neutrality for foreign and domestic airlines, and mechanisms to avoid double taxation.

Permitting basics:

Applications via the Mutasil platform must include technical specs, spectrum needs, capacity agreements, customer‑care/billing plans, and proposed pricing; fees follow CST schedules, and permit terms align to the GCL. This framework signals a major step to spur innovation, investment, and fair competition in satellite and airborne connectivity across the Kingdom.

Contact:

If your business is involved in NTN services, this is the right time to participate and share your feedback during the consultation period, please reach out to the key contacts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christine Khoury
Christine Khoury
Photo of Ali Abbas
Ali Abbas
Person photo placeholder
Shahad Baqadir
