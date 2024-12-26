KSA: Telecoms, Media And Internet 2025 – ICLG 18th Edition

Other significant legislation on the horizon

Regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI): While there are no confirmed impending AI-specific regulations in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has issued AI Ethics Principles and Generative AI Guidelines as non-binding frameworks. These documents are intended to guide the ethical use and development of AI, and future formal regulations may evolve from these efforts. Any eventual regulations are expected to impact industries such as the telecommunications and audio-visual sectors, particularly in areas like data processing, content creation and automated services. Regulation of online harms and social media: Current legislation, such as the Anti-Cyber Crime Law (2007) and Digital Content Platform Regulations by the CSTC, already address aspects of online conduct. While no formal new regulations have been announced, discussions and policy considerations around addressing online harms and further governance of social media platforms – focusing on user protection and content moderation – are ongoing. These may lead to future regulatory developments.

Key regulatory authority

The CSTC – formerly the CITC – has expanded its mandate beyond traditional telecommunications to regulate broader digital and technology-related sectors. Its proactive approach underpins the evolution of Saudi Arabia's TMT landscape.

1.3 List the government ministries, regulators, other agencies and major industry self-regulatory bodies that have a role in the regulation of the: (a) telecoms, including internet; (b) audio-visual media distribution sectors; (c) social media platforms; and (d) artificial intelligence in your jurisdiction

In Saudi Arabia, the regulation of telecommunications, audio-visual media distribution, social media platforms and AI is managed by a network of government ministries, regulatory authorities and specialised agencies to ensure compliance, governance and technological innovation.

Telecommunications, including internetThe Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT): provides overarching policy direction and strategic oversight for the telecommunications and information technology sectors in alignment with Vision 2030; promotes digital inclusion through initiatives such as the National Digital Transformation Plan and infrastructure development; and supports innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies in telecommunications.The CSTC: Formerly the CITC, the CSTC acts as the primary regulator for telecommunications, managing licensing, spectrum allocation and enforcement of regulations such as the Telecom Act (2022). It also administers the Universal Service Fund to expand telecommunications and broadband services in underserved regions. On the next natural frontier, with regards to regulating space telecommunication, the CSTC developed regulations for NTN with a technology-neutral approach under three main regulatory texts, as follows: 8 Regulations for Provisioning of Operation Services of NTN.Regulations for Provisioning of Telecommunication Services over NTN.Regulation for Registration of Telecommunication Space Stations.The Saudi Network Information Centre: Manages domain name registrations for Saudi top-level domains (e.g., ".sa").The National Digital Transformation Unit: Promotes digital transformation initiatives and innovation in the telecommunications and IT sectors.

Audio-visual media distributionThe Ministry of Media (MoM): Sets overarching policies for both traditional and digital media to ensure alignment with national values and objectives. It works closely with the GAMR to enforce media regulations and develop guidelines for content creation and distribution.The GAMR: Formerly the GCAM, it regulates audio-visual content, licensing and compliance with the Audiovisual Media Law and operates under the MoM, which sets policies for both traditional and digital media to align with Saudi values and legal standards.The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP): Safeguards intellectual property rights for audio-visual works under the Copyright Law.The Digital Content Council: Established in 2021 by the Saudi Cabinet, it is chaired by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology. It aims to enhance the digital content sector across video, audio, electronic games and digital advertising. It focuses on creating governance structures, encouraging private sector participation, and stimulating investment to support local content creation and economic growth, aligning with Vision 2030 objectives.

Social media platformsThe MCIT: Supports the technological framework for social media platforms, focusing on digital innovation and infrastructure to enhance platform effectiveness.The MoM: Ensures adherence to cultural, ethical and legal standards for social media content.The GAMR: Oversees compliance with media content regulations, including digital advertisements and social media content.The SDAIA: Enforces data protection standards under the PDPL, applicable to social media platforms.The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA): Addresses cybersecurity risks associated with social media, particularly under anti-fraud and data protection frameworks. This includes the Anti-Cybercrime Committee, which tackles misuse of social media platforms.The Ministry of Commerce: Regulates online advertisements and fraud under the E-Commerce Law, ensuring compliance with consumer protection and anti-fraud measures in e-commerce transactions.

AISDAIA: Leads the national AI agenda, ensuring governance and regulation.The National Data Management Office: Operates under SDAIA, focusing on data governance and implementing policies to ensure proper data management.The National Centre for AI: A sub-entity of SDAIA, responsible for driving AI-related innovation, research and development within Saudi Arabia.

1.4 In relation to the: (a) telecoms, including internet; and (b) audio-visual media distribution sectors: (i) have they been liberalised?; and (ii) are they open to foreign investment, including in relation to the supply of telecoms equipment? Are there any upper limits?

Telecommunications , including internetLiberalisation: The telecommunications sector in Saudi Arabia has been progressively liberalised since 2003, fostering competition and innovation as part of Vision 2030.Foreign investment:Foreign ownership in the telecommunications sector is permitted but subject to specific licensing or registrations based on the nature of the activity.Investment is regulated by the CSTC and facilitated by the Ministry of Investment (MISA).Partnerships with local Saudi entities may be required for certain activities, particularly those related to national security or critical infrastructure.Upper limits: Foreign ownership is generally permitted, but restrictions apply based on the activity: Telecommunications services: Foreign ownership capped at 60%.Value-added communications services: Foreign ownership capped at 70%.

Audio-visual media distributionLiberalisation: The audio-visual media sector has been liberalised under the Audiovisual Media Law (2018), promoting growth while ensuring compliance with Saudi cultural and legal standards.Foreign investment:Foreign ownership is allowed in the audio-visual media sector, subject to licensing and compliance requirements.Some sensitive activities, particularly those involving content production or distribution, may require Saudi participation to align with national norms.Oversight is provided by the GAMR and facilitated by MISA.Upper limits: For audio-visual media, up to 100% foreign ownership is generally allowed.

2 Telecoms

2.1 Is your jurisdiction a member of the World Trade Organization? Has your jurisdiction made commitments under the GATS regarding telecommunications and has your jurisdiction adopted and implemented the telecoms reference paper?

Saudi Arabia became the 149th member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on 11 December 2005.

Upon accession, Saudi Arabia undertook commitments under the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), including those pertaining to the telecommunications sector. Notably, Saudi Arabia adopted the WTO Reference Paper on Basic Telecommunications, which outlines regulatory principles such as competitive safeguards, interconnection guarantees, transparent licensing processes and the establishment of an independent regulatory authority.

2.2 How is the provision of telecoms (or electronic communications) networks and services regulated?

The provision of telecommunications and electronic communications networks and services in Saudi Arabia is regulated by the CSTC under the Telecom Act (2022) and its Implementing Regulations. The CSTC is responsible for licensing service providers, managing the radio frequency spectrum, promoting competition and ensuring the quality of services (QoS).

The CSTC issues two main categories of telecommunications licences: individual licences and class licences, in addition to specific authorisations for specialised activities.

I. Individual licences

These licences are granted for significant telecommunications services and activities requiring extensive infrastructure or the use of limited resources, such as spectrum. They include:

Facilities-based unified telecommunications licences: These licences allow operators to provide a comprehensive range of telecommunications services, including fixed and mobile services. Holders of this type of licence are: STC; Etihad Etisalat (Mobily); and Zain Saudi Arabia. Infrastructure-based fixed telecommunications licences: These licences are granted to operators focusing on providing fixed-line communications services with their infrastructure. Holders of this type of licence are: Integrated Telecom Company Ltd. (ITC); and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Company (Salam). Carrier service provider licences: Permit operators to provide interconnection and capacity services to other licensed operators. Wholesale infrastructure services licences: Allow providers to offer wholesale infrastructure services to other entities, facilitating the resale of network capacity.

II. Class licences

Class licences are issued for specific telecommunications services that typically have a lower market impact and do not involve the use of limited resources. These include:

Type A class licences Purpose: These licences are issued for specific telecommunications services with a limited number of licensees. They are typically granted for services that require some level of regulation but do not necessitate individual licences.

These licences are issued for specific telecommunications services with a limited number of licensees. They are typically granted for services that require some level of regulation but do not necessitate individual licences. Examples of such services include: broadband satellite services; VSAT system communications services; telecommunication services over NTN; mobile communication services onboard aircraft in Saudi Arabia; internet exchange points; virtual voice services, and IoT virtual network operator services. Type B class licences Purpose: These licences are issued for services where the number of licensees is generally not limited, allowing broader access to the market. Type B class licences are suitable for services that have minimal regulatory impact.

These licences are issued for services where the number of licensees is generally not limited, allowing broader access to the market. Type B class licences are suitable for services that have minimal regulatory impact. Examples of such services include: Internet Service Providers (ISPs); Short Messaging Services (SMS); IoT services using licence-exempt frequencies; value-added network services; global mobile personal communication services; and public call office services.

III. Authorisation for specialised services

In addition to licences, the CSTC issues specific authorisations for activities involving regulated resources or standards:

Radio frequency licences: Authorise the use of specific radio frequencies for telecommunications and broadcasting services. Numbering licences: Permit the allocation and use of numbering resources, such as telephone numbers, for telecommunications services. Equipment licences: Authorise the importation, distribution and use of telecommunications equipment, ensuring compliance with national standards.

IV. Registrations for specialised services

Certain telecommunications activities require registration with the CSTC rather than licensing. These registrations apply to services with minimal regulatory impact. Examples include:

Contact Centre Services.

Tracking Services.

Telecommunications Network Management Services.

Integrated Data Centre Services.

Cloud Services.

Registrations are reviewed and approved within 15 business days, provided all required information is submitted.

2.3 Are decisions of the national regulatory authority able to be appealed? If so, to which court or body, and on what basis?

Decisions made by national regulatory authorities in Saudi Arabia, including the CSTC, can generally be appealed under the following specific procedures:

Initial appeal to the Committee for the Consideration of Violations For decisions issued by the CSTC, appeals must first be submitted to the Committee for the Consideration of Violations.

This independent committee, established under the Telecommunications and Information Technology Act (2022), is responsible for reviewing disputes and violations related to CSTC decisions.

Grounds for appeal typically include: legal violations; procedural errors; abuse of discretion; and conflicts with the Act or related regulations. Escalation to the Board of Grievances Decisions by the Committee for the Consideration of Violations can be further appealed to the Board of Grievances.

The Board serves as Saudi Arabia's administrative judiciary and reviews disputes involving government agencies, including regulatory bodies.

Appeals to the Board must meet procedural requirements and can be based on: Errors in the application of Sharia law or applicable regulations. Procedural irregularities during decision-making. Substantive errors or misuse of authority by the regulatory body.

Basis for appeals Appeals are adjudicated in accordance with Sharia principles and the applicable legal framework, including the Telecommunications and Information Technology Act.

Appellants must clearly demonstrate the basis of their objection, supported by evidence of legal, procedural or substantive errors. Further escalation: Decisions by the Board of Grievances can, in some cases, be further escalated through the judiciary, depending on the nature of the dispute and compliance with procedural guidelines.

2.4 What types of general and individual authorisations are used in your jurisdiction? Please highlight those telecom-based authorisations needed for the installation and/or maintenance of infrastructure, and the main requirements for such authorisations.

For details on individual licences, class licences and authorisations, please refer to question 2.2.

Below, we outline the licences specifically related to the installation and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure, along with additional regulatory requirements.

Licences related to installation and maintenance

Facilities-based unified telecommunications licences: Enable the installation, development, and maintenance of fixed and mobile telecommunications infrastructure. Holders of this type of licence are: STC; Mobily; and Zain. Infrastructure-based fixed telecommunications licences: Authorise the setup and maintenance of fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure. Holders of this type of licence are: ITC and Salam. Wholesale infrastructure services licences: Allow entities to manage and maintain infrastructure for resale or shared use by other service providers. Carrier service provider licences: Permit the operation and maintenance of infrastructure required to provide interconnection and capacity services to other operators.

Infrastructure-specific authorisations

Municipal coordination permits are required for physical infrastructure deployment, such as tower construction or network cabling. These are approved by local municipal authorities in conjunction with the CSTC. Specialised maintenance authorisations are required for third-party entities conducting infrastructure maintenance or monitoring activities.

Main requirements for licensing and authorisations

Technical and financial capability: Applicants must demonstrate sufficient operational capacity and financial sustainability. Regulatory compliance: All services must adhere to the CSTC regulations on data privacy, cybersecurity and consumer protection. Processing times: The CSTC aims to process applications for licences, authorisations and registrations within 15 business days, provided submissions are complete.

2.5 In relation to individual authorisations, please identify their subject matter, duration and ability to be transferred or traded. Are there restrictions on the change of control of the licensee?

Individual authorisations in Saudi Arabia cover telecommunications services requiring substantial infrastructure or limited resources, including: 9

Fixed and mobile telephone services.

Public telecommunications networks.

Mobile data services.

Individual licences are granted for a maximum term of 25 years. 10

Individual licences are non-transferable unless explicitly approved by the CSTC. Approval typically requires the transferee to meet all licensing criteria and demonstrate compliance with CSTC regulations.

Any change of control of the licensee (e.g., mergers or acquisitions) requires CSTC approval. The CSTC evaluates changes to ensure continued compliance with regulatory, technical and financial requirements.

2.6 Are there any particular licences or other requirements (e.g. in relation to emergency services) in relation to VoIP services?

In Saudi Arabia, the provision of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services is regulated by the CSTC. The legal framework distinguishes between private use and public commercial use of VoIP.

Private use

Legal status : VoIP services for private, non-commercial use are legal.

: VoIP services for private, non-commercial use are legal. No licence required : Private individuals or organisations using VoIP internally (e.g., within a company or closed network) do not need a licence.

: Private individuals or organisations using VoIP internally (e.g., within a company or closed network) do not need a licence. Technical compliance: The VoIP equipment must comply with the CSTC's technical and cybersecurity standards.

Public commercial use

Licence required: Public VoIP service providers must obtain a licence to operate. Licensing typically falls under: MVNO services licence : For entities incorporating VoIP services as part of their mobile virtual network operations. Specific VoIP licences/approvals : For standalone VoIP services provided commercially.

Public VoIP service providers must obtain a licence to operate. Licensing typically falls under:

Compliance with emergency services requirements:11

VoIP providers must route emergency calls to the relevant authorities (e.g., 911 services). Providers must also share accurate caller location data with emergency services, as mandated by the CSTC regulations.



Although VoIP services are legal, certain applications such as WhatsApp, Skype, and others may face partial restrictions (e.g., voice and video calls) due to regulatory controls or agreements. These restrictions primarily apply to voice/video calling functionalities while messaging services remain unaffected.

Additional compliance for public providers

Data protection: Providers must comply with the PDPL to safeguard user data. Cybersecurity standards: VoIP services must adhere to the CSTC's cybersecurity and technical standards to ensure secure communication. Interoperability: Providers must ensure their VoIP services are interoperable with traditional telecommunications infrastructure.

2.7 Are there specific legal or administrative provisions dealing with access and/or securing or enforcing rights to public and private land in order to install telecommunications infrastructure?

The Telecommunications and Information Technology Act and its Implementing Regulations, including the Access Regulations, establish clear provisions for securing access to public and private land for telecommunications infrastructure installation.

Access to private facilities

Right of access: Articles 9-1-1 and 9-1-2 of the Access Regulations grant service providers the right to access existing infrastructure, such as pipes, ducts and cables, owned by private entities to deliver telecommunications services. This ensures efficient use of existing resources. Use of existing infrastructure: Article 9-2-1 mandates the use of existing infrastructure wherever feasible before constructing new facilities, reducing redundancy and minimising costs. Reserve capacities: Article 9-1-4 requires service providers to reserve capacity within existing infrastructure for future expansions. Regulatory enforcement: Articles 9-2-4 and 9-3-6 authorise the CSTC to enforce compliance, resolve disputes and mandate shared use of facilities where practical.

Access to public facilities

Municipal licensing procedures: Service providers must obtain permits from municipal authorities to install infrastructure in public spaces, such as roads, sidewalks and public buildings. These procedures regulate construction activities, safety measures and restoration of public property post-installation. Integration with public infrastructure: Service providers are encouraged to collaborate with public utility entities to integrate telecommunications infrastructure with existing public systems, such as electricity and water networks.

Overall principles

The regulatory framework emphasises efficiency and collaboration by prioritising the shared use of infrastructure and fostering cooperation among service providers to reduce costs and environmental impact, and the CSTC actively monitors its compliance and resolves any disputes.

2.8 Looking at fixed, mobile and other services, are charges for interconnection (e.g. switched services) and/or network access (e.g. wholesale leased lines) subject to price or cost regulation and, if so, how?

Charges for interconnection services (e.g., switched services like Local Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTR)) and network access services (e.g., wholesale leased lines) in Saudi Arabia are subject to price and cost regulation under the oversight of the CSTC.

Interconnection charges

MTR and FTR: The CSTC sets these rates to ensure they reflect the actual cost of provision and promote non-discriminatory practices. Rates are reviewed periodically based on cost models provided by service providers and verified by the CSTC. Cost orientation: Charges for interconnection must be based on efficient costs to ensure fair competition among service providers. The CSTC requires operators to provide detailed cost breakdowns to justify their pricing structures. Non-discrimination: Operators are mandated to apply the same interconnection charges to all service providers to prevent anti-competitive behaviour.

Network access charges

Wholesale leased lines: Charges for leased lines and other network access services are also subject to cost regulation to ensure affordability and encourage investment in infrastructure. The CSTC monitors these charges to prevent overpricing and ensure alignment with market demands. Access regulation: Operators must publish their Reference Interconnection Offers and Reference Access Offers, detailing their charges and terms for access. These offers are reviewed and approved by the CSTC to ensure compliance with regulatory principles.

Enforcement and dispute resolution

The CSTC has the authority to intervene and revise interconnection or access charges if they are found to be anti-competitive or not cost-oriented. 12

Disputes between operators over charges or access terms can be escalated to the CSTC for resolution.

2.9 Describe the regulation applicable to high-speed broadband networks. On what terms are passive infrastructure (ducts and poles), copper networks, cable TV and/or fibre networks required to be made available? Are there any incentives or 'regulatory holidays'?

The regulation of high-speed broadband networks in Saudi Arabia is governed by the Rules for ICT Infrastructure Provision and Deployment in New Developments, issued by the CSTC. These regulations ensure accessibility, fair competition and adherence to technical standards.

Key regulations

Infrastructure in new developments: Developers are required to install high-speed broadband-ready infrastructure in new buildings, including lead-in ducts and cabling. Outdoor and in-premises infrastructure (IPI) must comply with the CSTC's technical standards, supporting high-speed broadband and voice services. Access to IPI: Fixed Broadband Providers (FBPs) have the right to access existing IPI for network deployment, subject to building-owner approval. Mobile Network Operators are entitled to access mobile indoor coverage infrastructure, which must be shared among multiple licensed operators. Prequalified contractors: FBPs must maintain and publish a list of prequalified contractors authorised to carry out broadband infrastructure works. Passive infrastructure sharing: Passive infrastructure such as ducts and poles must be made available to operators under the CSTC's Access Regulations to promote resource efficiency and reduce duplication.

Terms for infrastructure availability

Ducts and poles: Operators must provide access to ducts and poles on fair and non-discriminatory terms. Access agreements are subject to CSTC approval to ensure compliance with cost-oriented principles. Copper networks: Access to copper networks, where applicable, must align with the CSTC's broader access and competition policies, though these networks are being phased out in favour of fibre. Fibre networks: Operators are encouraged to share fibre infrastructure under the CSTC's Access Regulations to expedite broadband deployment. Cable TV networks: While cable TV networks are less prominent in the Saudi market, they are regulated to ensure compliance with the CSTC's rules on access and competition.

Currently, there are no specific regulatory holidays or incentives for broadband providers in Saudi Arabia. Providers are expected to comply with the CSTC's standards without additional exemptions or benefits.

2.10 Is the provision of electronic communications services to consumers subject to any special rules (such as universal service) and if so, in what principal respects?

The provision of electronic communications services to consumers in Saudi Arabia is subject to a regulatory framework that prioritises universal access, consumer protection, service quality and data privacy.

The Universal Service and Universal Access Policy, overseen by the CSTC, ensures that essential telecommunications and IT services are available to all citizens and residents, including in underserved and remote areas, at affordable prices. This policy mandates that service providers extend infrastructure and services to achieve nationwide connectivity.

Service providers are required to comply with the QoS Framework, which mandates:

Delivery of reliable and uninterrupted services.

Meeting specific technical and operational performance standards set by the CSTC.

Regular reporting on service quality metrics.

The CSTC enforces strict consumer protection measures, which include:

Transparency in pricing and service terms.

Addressing complaints and resolving disputes efficiently.

Ensuring that consumers are informed about their rights and available remedies.

Providers must adhere to the PDPL and the CSTC's cybersecurity regulations to ensure:

Safeguarding of consumer data and communications confidentiality.

Prevention of unauthorised access to sensitive information.

Compliance with national cybersecurity laws.

2.11 How are telephone numbers and network identifying codes allocated and by whom? Please briefly note any specific rules for telephone numbers, dynamic calling and number portability.

The allocation of telephone numbers and network identifying codes in Saudi Arabia is managed by the CSTC under the authority of the Telecom Act and its Implementing Bylaws.

Allocation process

The CSTC prepares and manages the National Numbering Plan (NNP) and updates it periodically to accommodate advancements in telecommunications. The NNP defines the structure and allocation methodology for: telephone numbers; and network identifying codes, such as prefixes and routing identifiers.

Service providers must apply to the CSTC to obtain allocations, which are granted based on regulatory guidelines and technical considerations.

Rules for telephone numbers

International dialling: The international prefix for calls originating from Saudi Arabia is '00', followed by the country code and the National Significant Number (NSN). The country code for Saudi Arabia, allocated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is '966'. For calls made from outside Saudi Arabia to a domestic number, the format is: +966 (NSN). National dialling: Domestic calls require the trunk prefix '0' followed by the NSN. For example: Geographic numbers: 0 + Zone Code + Subscriber Number. Zone codes include: 11 (Riyadh), 12 (Mecca), 13 (Eastern Province), etc. Dynamic calling: Rules for dynamic or nomadic calling (e.g., VoIP or mobile roaming) align with the CSTC's numbering guidelines, ensuring compatibility across networks. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and IoT services: Specific number ranges are reserved for M2M and IoT services to maintain network integrity and compliance with emerging technologies.

Number portability

The CSTC mandates number portability for both fixed and mobile numbers to promote competition and enhance consumer flexibility. Service providers must:

Enable customers to retain their numbers when switching operators.

Complete porting requests within the timelines specified by the CSTC to avoid service disruptions.

2.12 Are there any special rules that govern the use of telephone numbers?

The use of telephone numbers in Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Telecom Act, its Implementing Regulations, and the Regulations on the Protection of Rights of ICT Services Users and on the Terms of ICT Service Provision.

Key rules for the use of telephone numbers

Changes to user numbers: Service providers are prohibited from altering user numbers unless such changes are in compliance with the terms and procedures specified in CSTC regulations (Article 12(6) of the Regulations). Number portability: Users have the right to request the transfer of their service numbers between service providers. Service providers are obligated to comply with these requests in line with CSTC statutes governing number portability (Article 19(1) of the Regulations). Transfer of fixed telecommunication services: Users can request the relocation of fixed-line telecommunications services from one location to another. Service providers must accommodate these requests, subject to technical feasibility and CSTC regulations (Article 19(2) of the Regulations).

2.13 Are there any special rules relating to dynamic calling line-identification presentation?

The CSTC regulates calling line identification presentation to ensure the integrity of caller ID information and to align with international standards. The following rules apply:

Accuracy of caller ID:

True identity requirement : Caller IDs must accurately represent the identity of the calling party. Any spoofing, misrepresentation or falsification of caller ID information is strictly prohibited and subject to penalties under CSTC regulations.

: Caller IDs must accurately represent the identity of the calling party. Any spoofing, misrepresentation or falsification of caller ID information is strictly prohibited and subject to penalties under CSTC regulations. Professional caller ID customisation : Certain professional or institutional entities (e.g., governmental or corporate organisations) can subscribe to services allowing their legal name to appear as the caller ID when contacting users. 13

: Certain professional or institutional entities (e.g., governmental or corporate organisations) can subscribe to services allowing their legal name to appear as the caller ID when contacting users. Blocking and disclosure:

Caller ID blocking: Users have the right to block their caller ID from being displayed to recipients for privacy purposes.

Users have the right to block their caller ID from being displayed to recipients for privacy purposes. Mandatory disclosure for emergency services: Caller ID blocking is overridden when contacting emergency services to ensure public safety and enable proper response.

Caller ID blocking is overridden when contacting emergency services to ensure public safety and enable proper response. The CSTC's regulations are in line with the ITU guidelines, which emphasise the importance of accurate and verifiable caller information.

The implementation of caller name display for mobile networks in Saudi Arabia ensures that terminal devices show the name of the calling party, where applicable.

2.14 Are there any obligations requiring number portability?

The CSTC mandates number portability for both mobile and fixed-line numbers to enhance competition and consumer choice. The regulatory framework ensures that subscribers can retain their telephone numbers when switching between service providers. 14

The key provisions are as follows:

Number Portability Clearinghouse (NPC): The CSTC established the NPC to manage the portability process electronically. The NPC serves as a centralised database for all ported numbers in Saudi Arabia and ensures seamless and efficient number transfer between service providers. First in EMEA region: Saudi Arabia was the first country in the EMEA region to implement number portability rules, setting a precedent for consumer-centric regulatory practices. Service provider obligations: Service providers are required to: Process number portability requests promptly and efficiently. Ensure uninterrupted service during the porting process. Comply with the CSTC's guidelines on fees, timelines and technical standards for number portability.

3 Radio Spectrum

3.1 What authority regulates spectrum use?

The CSTC is the authority responsible for regulating the use of radio spectrum in Saudi Arabia. Acting as the national representative to the ITU, 15 the CSTC ensures compliance with international standards and agreements.

The CSTC responsibilities are as follows:

Spectrum allocation: The CSTC oversees the allocation of radio frequency bands for various services, including telecommunications, broadcasting and public safety. Spectrum licensing: The CSTC grants licences for the use of specific frequencies to ensure efficient utilisation and prevent interference. Spectrum management: The CSTC manages the overall coordination of spectrum use at the national level and ensures alignment with international frameworks established by the ITU. Enforcement: The CSTC monitors spectrum use, addresses unauthorised usage and enforces compliance with spectrum regulations.

3.2 How is the use of radio spectrum authorised in your jurisdiction? What procedures are used to allocate spectrum between candidates – i.e. spectrum auctions, comparative 'beauty parades', etc.?

The allocation and authorisation of radio spectrum in Saudi Arabia are managed by the CSTC under the framework of the Telecom Act (2022) and its Implementing Regulations.

Authorisation of spectrum use

Radio frequency licences are required for the use of specific spectrum bands in telecommunications and broadcasting. The CSTC allocates spectrum for various applications, including fixed, mobile and satellite services, while ensuring compliance with the National Frequency Plan (NFP).

License terms are typically long, with key operators like STC (expires 2045), Mobily (expires 2043), Zain (expires 2047), and others holding long-term licences under the facilities-based unified telecommunications services licence, such as Salam (expires 2044) and Atheeb Go (expires 2033).

Allocation procedures

Spectrum auctions: The CSTC utilises auctions for allocating high-demand spectrum, such as the 600 MHz band auctioned in November 2024, as announced during the Connecting The World From The Skies conference. Comparative evaluations ('beauty parades'): Certain frequency bands may be allocated through comparative evaluations based on the applicants' technical and operational capabilities, financial resources and service plans. Administrative assignments: Spectrum for specific or less competitive services may be allocated through administrative processes.

Spectrum use fees are governed by the Frequency Use License Remuneration Regulation, approved under the Council of Ministers Decision No. 632 (June 2022). Fees are calculated to reflect the value of spectrum and promote efficient utilisation.

The CSTC monitors licence compliance, ensures fair competition and reviews spectrum allocation to align with technological advancements and market demands. Renewals and reallocations are managed as licences approach expiration to maintain continuity and encourage new investments.

3.3 Can the use of spectrum be made licence-exempt? If so, under what conditions? Are there penalties for the unauthorised use of spectrum? If so, what are they?

The use of radio spectrum in Saudi Arabia is regulated under the NFP,16 approved by the Council of Ministers Resolution No. 409, dated 25/08/1440H. The NFP outlines the allocation of frequency bands for various services and categories of users, ensuring conformity with international standards, including the Radio Regulations of the ITU.

Licence-exempt spectrum

Conditions for licence-exempt use Specific frequency bands are designated as licence-exempt for certain applications, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other low-power, short-range devices. Users of licence-exempt spectrum must adhere to technical parameters outlined by the CSTC, including limits on power output and interference avoidance. Licence-exempt use is restricted to non-commercial, non-exclusive applications that do not interfere with licensed users or public safety operations. Examples of licence-exempt spectrum 6 GHz band: Released for unlicensed use to support technologies like Wi-Fi 6E. IoT applications: Some frequencies are allocated for IoT devices under exempt categories, provided they meet CSTC's technical standards.

Penalties for unauthorised spectrum use

Legal basis: Unauthorised use of spectrum is a violation of the Telecom Act (2022) and its Implementing Regulations. Penalties imposed by the CSTC: Fines: Monetary penalties are imposed based on the severity of the infraction. Confiscation of equipment: Unauthorised equipment may be seized. Operational suspensions: The CSTC may suspend or terminate operations using unauthorised frequencies. Additional penalties: Repeat offenders may face enhanced penalties, including legal action. Enforcement measures: The CSTC actively monitors spectrum usage and investigates reports of unauthorised activity. Violators are prosecuted in accordance with national laws and the CSTC's enforcement guidelines.

3.4 Are spectrum licences able to be assigned, traded or sub-licensed and, if so, on what conditions? What happens if there is a change of control?

Spectrum licences in Saudi Arabia are regulated by the CSTC. The transfer, assignment or sub-licensing of these licences is subject to strict regulatory conditions.

Assignment and trading

Prior approval required: Spectrum licences cannot be assigned or traded without written consent from the CSTC. This ensures compliance with regulatory standards and prevents anti-competitive practices.

Spectrum licences cannot be assigned or traded without written consent from the CSTC. This ensures compliance with regulatory standards and prevents anti-competitive practices. Conditions for approval: The assignee must meet CSTC's eligibility criteria, including technical and financial capability. The transfer should not adversely impact market competition or service delivery.



Sub-licensing

Prohibition: Sub-licensing of spectrum licences is generally prohibited, except in cases where the CSTC explicitly authorises such arrangements under special conditions.

Sub-licensing of spectrum licences is generally prohibited, except in cases where the CSTC explicitly authorises such arrangements under special conditions. Exceptions: Any exceptions must align with the CSTC's regulatory objectives and be explicitly detailed in the licence terms or subsequent approvals.

Change of control

Notification and approval: In cases of mergers, acquisitions or significant ownership changes that result in a change of control, the licensee must: Notify the CSTC in advance. Obtain CSTC's approval to ensure continued compliance with licence conditions.

In cases of mergers, acquisitions or significant ownership changes that result in a change of control, the licensee must: Regulatory assessment: The CSTC evaluates the impact of the change of control on: Compliance with licence obligations. Market competition and dynamics. The technical and financial viability of the new controlling entity.

The CSTC evaluates the impact of the change of control on:

The penalties for non-compliance are as follows:

Fines : Monetary penalties may be imposed for unauthorised transfers, assignments or changes of control.

: Monetary penalties may be imposed for unauthorised transfers, assignments or changes of control. Licence revocation : The CSTC reserves the right to revoke licences in cases of significant non-compliance.

: The CSTC reserves the right to revoke licences in cases of significant non-compliance. Other sanctions: Additional penalties, such as suspension of operations, may apply depending on the severity of the breach.

4 Cyber-security, Interception, Encryption and Data Retention

4.1 Describe the legal framework for cybersecurity. Are there any specific requirements in relation to telecoms operators or cloud providers?

Saudi Arabia has established a robust legal framework for cybersecurity to protect national infrastructure, including telecommunications and cloud computing, under the supervision of the NCA.

The key legal framework includes:

The Cybersecurity Law (Royal Decree No. M/18, 2018), which: defines cybersecurity policies and criminalises unauthorised access, data breaches and other cybercrimes; and mandates compliance with national cybersecurity standards and reporting of incidents. The Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework (2020), which: regulates cloud service providers (CSPs) to ensure data security and adherence to privacy standards; and requires CSPs to implement risk management, data encryption and secure data storage practices. The PDPL, which: enforces stringent controls on the processing, storage and transfer of personal data, with significant implications for cloud and telecommunications operators; and mandates compliance with cross-border data transfer rules.

The specific requirements for telecommunications operators are as follows:

Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC): Issued by the NCA, the ECC impose baseline security requirements for protecting telecommunications infrastructure. The ECC require telecommunications operators to implement robust access controls, encryption, incident response protocols and continuous monitoring. Incident reporting: Telecommunications operators must report cybersecurity breaches and vulnerabilities to the NCA promptly. Operators are required to conduct regular security audits and risk assessments. Compliance with the CSTC Regulations: The CSTC enforces additional cybersecurity requirements specific to telecommunications providers, focusing on network integrity and protection against cyber threats.

The specific requirements for cloud providers include:

Data residency and sovereignty: CSPs must ensure critical data, especially government and sensitive data, is stored within Saudi Arabia. Offshore data processing is restricted unless explicitly permitted by the relevant authorities. Access and security controls: Cloud providers must implement multi-layered security, including user authentication, encryption and intrusion detection. Compliance with government standards: CSPs providing services to government entities must adhere to stricter cybersecurity protocols, as outlined in the Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework.

Non-compliance with cybersecurity laws and regulations can result in severe penalties, including fines, suspension of operations, and, in extreme cases, imprisonment for responsible individuals.

The NCA actively monitors compliance and conducts audits to ensure adherence to cybersecurity standards.

4.2 Describe the legal framework (including listing relevant legislation) that governs the ability of the state (police, security services, etc.) to obtain access to private communications.

Saudi Arabia's legal framework permits state authorities, such as police and security services, to access private communications under specific conditions for national security, law enforcement and public interest purposes. The framework balances the need for security with the protection of individual privacy, enforcing strict legal procedures.

The relevant legislation includes:

The Telecommunications and Information Technology Act (Royal Decree No. M/106, 2022): Article 37 grants authorities the right to access private communications for lawful interception when necessary for national security or public safety. Procedures must comply with regulations issued by the CSTC.17 The Anti-Cybercrime Law (Royal Decree No. M/17, 2007): Article 6 authorises access to communication data and content for investigating cybercrimes. Law enforcement agencies must follow judicial and procedural safeguards to obtain data critical for cybercrime investigations. 18 The Criminal Procedure Law (Royal Decree No. M/2, 2013): Article 56 allows law enforcement to intercept private communications with judicial approval. The request must justify the necessity of interception for a criminal investigation or national security purpose. 19 The PDPL (Royal Decree No. M/19, 2021): Article 15 enables the state to access private data without consent in specific situations, such as: to safeguard national security; to enforce compliance with other laws; and to fulfil judicial requirements or decisions. 20

Conditions and limitations

Judicial oversight : Access to private communications typically requires judicial approval to ensure legality and prevent abuse.

: Access to private communications typically requires judicial approval to ensure legality and prevent abuse. Justification : Requests must demonstrate a clear necessity for public safety, law enforcement or national security.

: Requests must demonstrate a clear necessity for public safety, law enforcement or national security. Transparency : Agencies must follow procedural requirements set by the CSTC and other regulatory authorities.

: Agencies must follow procedural requirements set by the CSTC and other regulatory authorities. Confidentiality: Accessed data must be handled securely and used solely for the stated purpose.

Enforcement and accountability

Unauthorised access or misuse of private communications is a violation of Saudi laws and subject to penalties, including fines and imprisonment, under the Anti-Cybercrime Law and the PDPL.

4.3 Summarise the rules that require market participants to maintain call interception (wire-tap) capabilities. Does this cover: (i) traditional telephone calls; (ii) VoIP calls; (iii) emails; and (iv) any other forms of communications?

Market participants in Saudi Arabia are required to enable lawful access to communications for national security and law enforcement purposes under authorised directives. These obligations are primarily governed by the Telecommunications and Information Technology Act (2022) and related legal provisions.

The general requirements include:

Obligation to facilitate interception: Under the Telecom Act, service providers must provide necessary data, information and documents to authorised authorities upon request.

Under the Telecom Act, service providers must provide necessary data, information and documents to authorised authorities upon request. Authorised access only: Interception must always be authorised by judicial or regulatory approval, ensuring compliance with legal and procedural safeguards.

Forms of communication covered include:

Traditional telephone calls: Wiretapping of landline and mobile telephone calls is explicitly covered and may be mandated by security or criminal investigations. VoIP calls: Interception of VoIP services is included, as these fall under the broader telecommunications regulatory framework. Emails: Email interception may occur under the provisions governing cybercrime investigations or when necessary for national security purposes. Other forms of communication: Interception capabilities may extend to SMS, instant messaging platforms and other digital communications where technical feasibility allows, provided such actions are authorised.

Interception requests must be supported by judicial authorisation under the Criminal Procedure Law and other relevant legislation.

Compliance with applicable data privacy and cybersecurity regulations is mandatory, ensuring the lawful and secure handling of intercepted communications.

4.4 Describe the rules governing the use of encryption and the circumstances when encryption keys need to be provided to the state.

The use of encryption in Saudi Arabia is regulated primarily by the NCA through its National Cryptographic Standards (NCS) and other relevant legal frameworks. Encryption standards are designed to ensure secure communications while balancing national security and regulatory requirements.

Key regulations include:

The NCS:21 The NCA defines encryption protocols and technical requirements for secure communications and data storage.

Encryption must align with NCA-approved algorithms and key management practices. The PDPL: The PDPL mandates the use of encryption to protect personal data during storage and transmission.

Encryption is a key component of compliance with cybersecurity and data privacy regulations.

Provision of encryption keys

Interception and access: While there is no explicit provision requiring the routine disclosure of encryption keys to authorities, the requirement to enable lawful interception capabilities (as outlined in the Telecom Act) may implicitly necessitate technical measures that allow state access under authorised circumstances.

While there is no explicit provision requiring the routine disclosure of encryption keys to authorities, the requirement to enable lawful interception capabilities (as outlined in the Telecom Act) may implicitly necessitate technical measures that allow state access under authorised circumstances. Judicial and regulatory oversight: Any request for access to encryption keys or decrypted data must likely follow established legal and procedural safeguards, including judicial authorisation.

Implications for service providers

Service providers must implement encryption standards that meet NCA guidelines.

They must also maintain technical capabilities for lawful access, which could extend to decrypting data or facilitating state access in specific situations.

4.5 What data are telecoms or internet infrastructure operators obliged to retain and for how long?

Telecommunications and internet infrastructure operators in Saudi Arabia are required to retain data in compliance with the Telecommunications and Information Technology Law and the Saudi PDPL. The retention obligations ensure that data is available for regulatory, security and legal purposes while maintaining user privacy.

Retention periods and conditions

Duration of retention: Personal data: Under Articles 10 and 18 of the PDPL, personal data must be retained only as long as necessary to fulfil the original purpose for which it was collected, unless a longer retention period is mandated by law. Data must be securely stored and destroyed or anonymised once no longer needed. User information and service records: According to Article 23 of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Law, operators must retain user information and documents for a period specified by the CSTC. The retention period starts from the date of the last provision of services to the user. Extension for legal obligations: Retention may extend beyond standard periods to comply with legal requirements, such as ongoing judicial proceedings or investigations.

Data types likely covered

While the Telecom Act does not explicitly specify the data types to be retained, it generally includes:

User identification information and documents.

Call detail records.

Internet usage logs.

Billing information.

Data necessary for lawful interception or regulatory compliance.

Security and confidentiality

Operators are required to:

Ensure data is securely stored to prevent unauthorised access or misuse.

Comply with PDPL and CSTC regulations to maintain confidentiality and data integrity.

5 Distribution of Audio-Visual Media

5.1 How is the distribution of audio-visual media regulated in your jurisdiction?

The distribution of audio-visual media in Saudi Arabia is regulated by the GAMR. The GAMR oversees licensing, content regulation and compliance to ensure alignment with Saudi Arabia's cultural, social and legal standards.

The legal framework includes:

The Audiovisual Media Law: This regulates and develops audio-visual activities, creating a conducive investment environment while ensuring consistency with national media policy. The Anti-Cybercrime Law (2007): This impacts media by targeting unlawful online content. The Copyright Law (amended 2021): This protects intellectual property in media distribution.

This regulates and develops audio-visual activities, creating a conducive investment environment while ensuring consistency with national media policy.

The MoM collaborates with the GAMR to enforce media policies and address violations to ensure content consistency with national values.

5.2 Is content regulation (including advertising, as well as editorial) different for content broadcast via traditional distribution platforms as opposed to content delivered over the internet or other platforms? Please describe the main differences.

Content regulation is evolving to address differences between traditional and digital platforms.

Traditional platforms: Governed by strict editorial and advertising standards enforced by the GAMR under the Audiovisual Media Law.

Governed by strict editorial and advertising standards enforced by the GAMR under the Audiovisual Media Law. Digital platforms: Regulated under the Regulations for Providing Digital Content Platform Services announced by the CSTC. 22 These regulations: require digital content platforms to apply for a licence, registration or notification; cover platforms such as satellite pay TV, IPTV, OTT video, social media, audio-on-demand, internet radio and online gaming; and aim to enhance service quality, boost competition and promote investment in the digital content sector.

Regulated under the Regulations for Providing Digital Content Platform Services announced by the CSTC. These regulations: Compliance deadline: The grace period for compliance with these regulations ended on 8 October 2024.

5.3 Describe the different types of licences for the distribution of audio-visual media and their key obligations.

Licensing for audio-visual media is managed by the GAMR, subject to the Council of Ministers' approval based on the GAMR's recommendations.

Types of licences:

Media activity licences: Cover general media production, publishing and distribution activities. Cinema licences: Include operating cinemas and producing cinematic content. Broadcasting and distribution licences: Authorise activities such as television and radio broadcasting, and digital media distribution.

Key obligations include:

Adhering to the GAMR's content guidelines. Compliance with intellectual property laws. Ensuring content consistency with national media policy.



5.4 Are licences assignable? If not, what rules apply? Are there restrictions on change of control of the licensee?

Licences issued by the GAMR are generally non-transferable without prior approval. The process for assigning a licence or changing control of the licensee involves:

Application submission: The new manager or entity must apply through GAMR's electronic services portal to initiate the transfer process.

The new manager or entity must apply through GAMR's electronic services portal to initiate the transfer process. Regulatory review: The GAMR evaluates the application to ensure the new party meets all regulatory requirements and standards.

The GAMR evaluates the application to ensure the new party meets all regulatory requirements and standards. Approval: Upon satisfactory review, the GAMR grants approval for the licence transfer or change of control.

Failure to obtain prior approval may result in penalties or revocation of the licence.

In this context, the General Authority for Competition may oversee such assignment if conducted by the means of a merger or acquisition transaction.

6 Internet Infrastructure

6.1 How have the courts interpreted and applied any defences (e.g. 'mere conduit' or 'common carrier') available to protect telecommunications operators and/or internet service providers from liability for content carried over their networks?

As of now, there are no known legal precedents in Saudi Arabia where courts have interpreted or applied defences such as "mere conduit" or "common carrier" to protect telecommunications operators and ISPs from liability for content transmitted over their networks.

6.2 Are telecommunications operators and/or internet service providers under any obligations (i.e. to provide information, inform customers, disconnect customers) to assist content owners whose rights may be infringed by means of file-sharing or other activities?

Telecommunications operators and ISPs in Saudi Arabia have specific obligations under the Copyright Law (Royal Decree No. M/41) and its Implementing Regulations to assist content owners in protecting their intellectual property rights.

Key obligations include:

Monitoring and reporting (Article 20): ISPs are required to monitor their networks for infringing activities and report any detected violations to the authorities or the concerned rights holder. Providing information (Article 21): Upon receiving a legally valid request from the authorities or the content owner, ISPs must provide information about users suspected of engaging in copyright infringement. This may include identification details, where permissible by law. Suspension or termination of services (Article 22): ISPs must suspend or terminate services for repeat infringers, but only following due legal process and as directed by the competent authorities. Informing customers (Article 23): ISPs must educate their customers about the legal consequences of copyright infringement, including potential penalties for unauthorised sharing or downloading of protected content.

Non-compliance with these obligations can lead to penalties under Article 36 of the Copyright Law, enforced by the SAIP. Penalties may include fines, suspension of ISP operations or other sanctions as deemed necessary.

6.3 Briefly summarise any 'net neutrality' requirements in your jurisdiction.

Net neutrality requirements in Saudi Arabia are addressed within the framework of the Implementing Regulations of the Telecommunications and Information Technology Law, particularly Article 33-1. These rules mandate that:

Service providers must process interconnection or access requests in a neutral and objective manner, ensuring fair treatment for all users.

In 2022, the CSTC initiated a public consultation on net neutrality. Key elements of the proposal included:

Equal treatment of content: ISPs should not discriminate against or prioritise certain types of content or applications. Prohibition of traffic manipulation: ISPs are prohibited from blocking, slowing down or charging different rates for particular types of content or data traffic. Open participation: The consultation was open to all stakeholders, including local and international entities, until 24 June 2022.

While the public consultation laid the groundwork for net neutrality regulations, the CSTC has yet to finalise and implement these rules.

6.4 Are telecommunications operators and/or internet service providers under any obligations to block access to certain sites or content? Are consumer VPN services regulated or blocked?

Telecommunications operators and ISPs in Saudi Arabia are obligated to block access to specific websites or content upon directive from the CSTC. Beneficiaries can request specific links to be added to the ban list through a public e-service provided by the CSTC (link to service).23

The CSTC has issued a decree regulating the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). VPNs are legal as long as they are not used for purposes that violate local regulations or Islamic Shariah. Misuse of VPNs for illegal activities could result in penalties under applicable laws.

6.5 Is there any regulation applicable to companies that act as 'intermediaries' or 'platforms' in their role of connecting consumers with goods, services or content, or are there any proposals for such regulation? Briefly include any proposals or legislation regulating social media platforms in relation to online content or safety.

Current regulations

Companies acting as intermediaries or platforms that connect consumers with goods, services or content are subject to several regulatory frameworks, including:

The E-Commerce Law: Governs online transactions and platform accountability.

Governs online transactions and platform accountability. The Copyright Law: Protects intellectual property rights and imposes obligations on platforms to prevent copyright infringement.

Protects intellectual property rights and imposes obligations on platforms to prevent copyright infringement. The Civil Transactions Regulations: Apply to contractual and liability aspects of intermediary activities.

Proposed regulation for social media and online platforms:

On 5 November 2023, the GAMR launched a public consultation on the draft Media Law.24

Key proposals include:

Establishing a licensing system for all media activity providers, including digital platforms and social media.

Granting the GAMR broad powers to regulate media content and activities.

Introducing rules to enhance online content safety and accountability.

The draft Media Law remains under review and has not yet been adopted or implemented.

7 Industry Changes

7.1 What do you think is the biggest change that players in the industry are facing? How are regulators, providers and other relevant institutions preparing for this change?

The TMT sector in Saudi Arabia is experiencing significant transformations driven by advancements in AI, evolving regulatory landscapes and the imperative for workforce development. Regulators, providers and stakeholders are actively implementing measures to address these challenges and foster sustainable growth.

1. AI integration

Challenge: AI is reshaping business models, automating operations and transforming consumer interactions.

AI is reshaping business models, automating operations and transforming consumer interactions. Preparations: Policy development: The MCIT is formulating ethical AI frameworks and cybersecurity guidelines to ensure responsible AI deployment. Innovation investment: Providers are investing in research and development to integrate AI technologies into their services and operations. Skills development: Initiatives like the MCIT's Future Skills Program are designed to equip professionals with AI expertise, aligning educational outcomes with labour market needs. Collaborative platforms: Events such as the Global AI Summit facilitate partnerships and knowledge exchange among industry leaders and policymakers.



2. Workforce transformation

Challenge: Adapting the workforce to meet the demands of emerging technologies is critical for sustaining industry growth.

Adapting the workforce to meet the demands of emerging technologies is critical for sustaining industry growth. Preparations: Training programmes: The MCIT, in collaboration with global technology firms, has launched training initiatives to develop national digital capabilities. For instance, the partnership with SAP aims to deepen Saudi Arabia's digital talent pool. Future Skills Initiative: The MCIT's Future Skills Initiative focuses on aligning educational outputs with labour market requirements, offering specialised courses to equip Saudi youth with necessary digital skills. National Digital Transformation Program (NTDP): The MCIT'sNTDPincludes initiatives to attract foreign technology companies to relocate to Saudi Arabia and support the establishment of new tech companies. The programme offers various incentives such as funding opportunities, streamlined regulatory processes, tax benefits and access to advanced infrastructure to encourage investment and innovation in Saudi Arabia's technology sector.



