Licensing GPS And VSAT (Telecom) Devices In Iraq: CMC Procedures And Requirements

The use of GPS and VSAT technologies is expanding rapidly across Iraq's public and private sectors, driven by the growing need for location tracking, secure data transmission, and uninterrupted communication. However, any company or government entity wishing to import, sell, install, or operate such devices must first secure official licenses from the Communications and Media Commission (CMC Iraq) As per their regulations (Link).

This article outlines the legal framework, application process, and required documentation for licensing GPS and VSAT telecom devices in Iraq.

Why Is CMC Licensing Required?

The CMC is the regulatory authority responsible for managing Iraq's telecommunications and media sectors. One of its primary roles is to ensure that radio frequency devices, including GPS and VSAT, are used in compliance with national security, public safety, and technical standards.

Unlicensed use or sale of GPS and satellite communication systems can lead to confiscation of equipment, legal penalties, and business suspensions. Hence, compliance is not just a legal obligation, it is essential for the sustainability of your business in Iraq.

Who Needs a License?

Licenses from CMC Iraq are required for the following types of entities:

Private companies selling, distributing, or installing GPS/VSAT systems



(ministries, security agencies, etc.) operating tracking or satellite systems



(ministries, security agencies, etc.) operating tracking or satellite systems Logistics and transportation companies using GPS in their fleet



offering satellite internet or communication services



offering satellite internet or communication services Construction or oil & gas companies using VSAT for remote connectivity



Types of Devices That Require Licensing

Under the CMC framework, the following categories typically fall under licensing:

GPS tracking systems (vehicle/fleet tracking, personal trackers, etc.)



(vehicle/fleet tracking, personal trackers, etc.) VSAT terminals (portable or fixed satellite terminals for remote areas)



(portable or fixed satellite terminals for remote areas) Satellite modems and transceivers



Communication antennas and uplink/downlink equipment



If your product transmits data over satellite or GPS signals, it most likely requires CMC approval.

Steps to Obtain a GPS or VSAT License

Prepare Official Application Letter

The applicant (company or government directorate) must submit a formal letter addressed to the CMC. This letter typically includes:



Purpose of the equipment (commercial/governmental use)



Technical specifications



Brand and quantity



Import source (if applicable) Attach Technical Documentation

You must provide technical datasheets for each device, including:



Device model and manufacturer



Frequency range



Transmission power



Antenna specifications Submit Corporate Documents

For companies, this includes:



Company registration certificate

Activity license from the Ministry of Trade or relevant authority

Import license (if importing the devices) Security Approval (if required)

Some GPS systems—especially those with real-time tracking—require security clearance from the Ministry of Interior or related agencies. Pay CMC Licensing Fees

Fees depend on the type and quantity of devices. The CMC issues a fee schedule and payment method after reviewing your application. Receive Approval and License Certificate

Once approved, the CMC will issue an official license that allows you to import, sell, or operate the approved devices.

Estimated Processing Time

The process can take anywhere from 2 to 8 weeks, depending on:

The completeness of your documents



Whether security clearance is needed

Internal CMC review procedures

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.