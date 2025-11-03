Regulation For Registration Of Telecommunication Space Stations (Public Consultation)

The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) has released the Second Version of the Regulation for Registration of Telecommunication Space Stations for public consultation (October 2025).

The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) has released the Second Version of the Regulation for Registration of Telecommunication Space Stations for public consultation (October 2025). This update sets out a clear framework for how telecommunication space stations are to be registered and governed, aiming to enhance transparency, compliance, and market clarity across the sector.

What's covered:

The draft regulation outlines core elements of the registration regime, including definitions and scope, the precise boundaries of what constitutes registrable space stations, and the terms and conditions attached to registration. It details the registration requirements and end-to-end procedures applicants must follow, and specifies the duration and maintenance of entries in the registry. It also includes general provisions intended to support effective oversight and consistent application.

Key obligations:

Stakeholders across satellite operators, service providers, and downstream users should review the proposal to assess operational impacts, compliance obligations, and timing. This is an important opportunity to help shape a fit-for-purpose registration framework that supports growth, safety, and accountability in the Kingdom's space-enabled communications ecosystem.

