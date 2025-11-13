ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Translation Of Law No. 10 Of 2003

Andersen in Egypt

The Translation of Law No. 10 of 2003 presents the English version of the Telecommunications Regulation Law, a foundational legal text that governs all telecommunications activities within the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The Translation of Law No. 10 of 2003 presents the English version of the Telecommunications Regulation Law, a foundational legal text that governs all telecommunications activities within the Arab Republic of Egypt. Enacted as Law No. 10 of 2003, this legislation aims to regulate, organize, and modernize the telecommunications sector, ensuring fair competition, transparency, and protection of users' rights. The Telecommunications Regulation Law defines the framework within which operators, service providers, and regulatory authorities must function to maintain efficiency and integrity in communication services.

As part of this Translation of Law No. 10 of 2003, particular attention has been given to preserving the precision and legal clarity of the original Arabic text. This English version of the Telecommunications Regulation Law provides an authoritative reference for non-Arabic speakers, legal practitioners, and international investors seeking to understand the regulatory environment in Egypt's telecommunications field. Every article within Law No. 10 of 2003 has been translated with care to maintain consistency with the original legal intent.

The Telecommunications Regulation Law—as detailed in this Translation of Law No. 10 of 2003—establishes the powers of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and sets forth the principles for licensing, supervision, and management of telecommunications services and infrastructure. It ensures alignment with global technological standards while safeguarding national security, public interest, and consumer protection. The English version of the Telecommunications Regulation Law thus plays a vital role in promoting transparency and accessibility to Egypt's legal system for global stakeholders.

Through this Translation of Law No. 10 of 2003, the reader gains comprehensive insight into how Egypt balances innovation, regulation, and security within a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape. This English version of the Telecommunications Regulation Law not only facilitates legal understanding but also reinforces Egypt's commitment to international cooperation and legislative clarity in the field of communications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

