Egyptian Sports Law For Minor Players

The Egyptian Sports Law No. 71 of 2017 is one of the most significant legislations regulating the sports sector, ensuring the rights of all parties involved, particularly minor players under the age of 18. The law provides a comprehensive framework to protect young athletes from exploitation and create a balanced, safe environment for their development. It also focuses on safeguarding their physical, financial, and educational rights, enabling them to grow both as athletes and individuals.

Rights and Protections for Minor Players

According to Article (4), sports are a fundamental right for all citizens. This provision obliges the state and sports organizations to ensure equal opportunities for everyone, emphasizing the inclusion and development of minor players. The law mandates tailored training programs to improve their skills and prohibits any form of discrimination or exploitation. Additionally, it encourages their participation in local and international tournaments to help them achieve competitive excellence.

Contractual Obligations and Family Involvement

Article (18) requires all contracts between sports clubs and minor players to be written and certified by the relevant authorities. The contracts must also have the written consent of the player's guardians, ensuring family oversight of decisions affecting the player's future. Furthermore, clubs are required to allocate a portion of the minor player's financial benefits to safeguard their future, prohibiting the use of such funds without guardian approval. These measures aim to protect minors from unfair contracts and ensure transparency in dealings.

Article (19) reinforces these protections by mandating written guardian consent for any contract signed with a minor player. This condition ensures family involvement in key decisions, particularly those related to financial commitments, preventing any potential exploitation.

Regulations on Player Transfers

The law further addresses player transfers in Article (85), imposing strict regulations to ensure transfers serve the minor's best interests. The process is overseen by the relevant authorities to comply with national and international regulations. It also emphasizes the importance of maintaining the player's education and prohibits undue pressures that could disrupt their academic progress. This balance allows players to develop athletically while securing their educational stability.

Healthcare Provisions and Challenges

Healthcare is a vital component of the law, particularly in Article (92), which requires clubs to provide comprehensive medical insurance for minor players. The insurance must cover injuries during training or matches, including surgeries and rehabilitation programs. The law also mandates regular medical checkups to ensure players' physical and mental well-being. However, financial constraints in smaller clubs pose challenges to full compliance with this provision.

Prohibitions on Commercial Exploitation

To prevent commercial exploitation, Article (98) explicitly bans the use of minor players in advertising or commercial activities without prior approval from their guardians. It also guarantees that players receive a fair share of the financial returns from such activities. While this provision is designed to protect minors' financial rights, practical enforcement remains an issue due to limited oversight.

Implementation Challenges and Proposed Solutions

Despite its numerous advantages, the practical implementation of the law has revealed certain shortcomings. One notable issue is weak oversight of contract documentation and execution, allowing some clubs to exploit minor players through unfair agreements. Additionally, the transfer regulations are often too complex, particularly for smaller clubs with limited legal resources. The provision of healthcare also remains a challenge, as financially struggling clubs may fail to provide adequate medical insurance.

Another significant gap is the lack of clear regulations governing sports agents' roles with minors. The absence of strict oversight has allowed some agents to exploit young players with unfavorable contracts. Moreover, the lack of awareness campaigns leaves minors and their families uninformed about their legal rights, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

To address these issues, establishing an independent oversight committee to review all contracts involving minor players could ensure compliance with the law and protect their rights. Simplifying transfer regulations and offering legal and administrative support to smaller clubs would also enhance the law's effectiveness. Additionally, creating a national fund to support healthcare for minor players, financed through registration fees and fines imposed on violating clubs, could address gaps in medical insurance coverage.

Enhancing Legal Framework and Oversight for Minor Athletes

Introducing a rigorous registration system for sports agents and requiring regular reporting could prevent unethical practices. Collaboration with the Ministry of Education to develop flexible educational programs tailored for young athletes would also help balance their academic and athletic development. Awareness campaigns targeting players and their families could further empower them to recognize and assert their rights under the law.

Although challenges have emerged in the application of the Egyptian Sports Law No. 71 of 2017, implementing these proposals could enhance its efficiency and ensure greater protection for minor players. By addressing these gaps, the law could better foster a fair and sustainable sporting environment that nurtures young talent and promotes national and international achievements.

