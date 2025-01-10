ARTICLE
10 January 2025

The Business Behind Sport: Polly Handford, General Counsel At Saudi Arabian Football Federation (Podcast)

FIFA recently confirmed Saudi Arabia will host the World Cup in 2034.
Jonny Gray

In this exclusive interview, Jonny Gray speaks to Polly Handford, General Counsel of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) to discuss the local reactions in the Kingdom to the news, as well as what hosting the World Cup means for Vision 2030 and what the organization of the tournament will look like.

