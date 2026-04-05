Prime Minister’s Decree No. 909 Of 2026 Regulating The Closing Hours Of Public Stores And Various Establishments

Due to the geopolitical unrest caused by the Iran war, most countries began to experience an energy crisis. This energy crisis compelled the Egyptian government to take precautionary...

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Due to the geopolitical unrest caused by the Iran war, most countries began to experience an energy crisis. This energy crisis compelled the Egyptian government to take precautionary measures to reduce power consumption and help contain inflationary pressures.

Said measures include the issuance of the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Decree No. 909 of 2026 (the “Decree”) on the 27th of March 2026.

Scope of Application and Closing Hours

The Decree requires the closure of public stores that are subject to and governed by the Public Stores law no. 154 of 2019 (the “Public Stores Law”) including, inter alia, commercial complexes, restaurants, coffee shops, and bazaars, by 9:00 p.m. daily, excluding Thursdays, Fridays, and public holidays, while the said stores are required to close by 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and public and official holidays. However, home delivery services remain allowed to be provided on a 24/7 basis.

The closure requirements above apply the same timing restrictions to restaurants, coffeeshops, bazaars, nightclubs, discotheques, and touristic products stores governed by the Hotel and Tourist Facilities Law no. 8 of 2022 (the “Hotel and Tourist Facilities Law”).

In addition, all sports and public clubs, sports facilities, corporation and factory clubs, youth clubs, and youth development centers shall also close by 9:00 p.m. daily except for Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays, and while the said stores are required to close by 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and public and official holidays.

Exceptions

The Decree excludes certain establishments, including grocery stores, supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, tourism-licensed restaurants and coffee shops located at airports, sea and land ports and railway stations, as well as tourism-licensed activities in hotel facilities or those attached thereto.

The Decree also excludes some night activities such as fruit and vegetable stores, poultry shops, and wholesale markets.

Excluded Areas

The Decree also does not apply to establishments located in South Sinai, Luxor, Aswan, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, or public stores located on the Nile riverbanks within Cairo and Giza governorates.

Entry into Force

The Decree entered into force in Egypt as of 28th of March 2026, and remains in force for one (1) month.

Definition of a Public Store

It is worth noting that a public store is defined by law as any establishment used to carry out any commercial, craft, service, entertainment, recreational, or celebratory activity for citizens by any means, for the purpose of making a profit, whether constructed of brick, wood, metal sheets, tents, or any other building material, or whether located on vacant land, on floating units, or on any means of river or sea transportation; however, tourist, hotel, and industrial establishments are excluded.

Penalties and Liability

The Decree itself does not expressly impose penalties in cases of violation of its provisions. However as a general rule, anyone who operates a store without a license shall be punished by a fine of not less than EGP 20,000 and not exceeding EGP 50,000, and in case of repetition, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of not less than six (6) months and not exceeding one (1) year, and/or the aforesaid fine, in addition to closing the store at the violator’s expense.

In addition, the person responsible for the actual management of a legal entity shall be punished with the same penalties prescribed for acts committed in violation of the provisions of this law, if it is proven that he had knowledge thereof and that his breach of the duties imposed on him by that management contributed to the commission of the offense, and the legal entity shall be jointly liable for payment of any financial penalties and compensation that are imposed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.