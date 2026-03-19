Overview Of Saudi Arabia’s New Sports Law

In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a remarkable leap in the sports sector across various levels, in parallel with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve quality of life and diversify the national economy. As the sports sector has become one of the most significant economic sectors, it has become necessary to regulate and organize it.

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In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a remarkable leap in the sports sector across various levels, in parallel with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve quality of life and diversify the national economy. As the sports sector has become one of the most significant economic sectors, it has become necessary to regulate and organize it. Furthermore, with the significant expansion of sports investment and the resulting hosting of major international tournaments, the need has emerged for a modern and comprehensive legal framework that regulates this sector and ensures transparency and efficiency.

The new sports law aims to create a healthy competitive environment governed by the rule of law and to safeguard the rights of all parties involved. It also seeks to support the development of sports in the Kingdom and enhance the sector’s ability to attract both local and international investments, in addition to improving governance within sports institutions.

What is the legal framework of sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?

The regulation of the sports sector in the Kingdom is based on a set of laws and regulations issued by several governmental entities, the most prominent of which is the Ministry of Sport. In 2020, its name was changed from the “General Sports Authority” to the Ministry of Sport in order to align with the new responsibilities assigned to it. The Ministry now oversees all sports federations as well as the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Considering these developments, the new Sports Law issued by Royal Decree No. M/121 serves as the comprehensive legal framework that regulates the work of various sports entities in the Kingdom, including clubs, federations, and sports organizations. One of the main objectives of this law is to define the roles and responsibilities among these entities and to establish a clear legal foundation for the establishment and management of sports organizations. It also includes regulations governing the licensing of sports clubs and facilities, which contribute to improving the quality of sports management and ensuring compliance with professional standards.

What are the main features of the new Sports Law?

The new Sports Law represents a fundamental shift from mere hobbies and activities to a fully integrated industry and economy. It includes several key features, one of which is the enhancement of governance and transparency principles in the management of clubs and sports federations. The law seeks to ensure the existence of proper administrative structures within sports institutions while clearly defining the responsibilities of boards of directors.

One of the most prominent aspects of the new law is investment and the privatization of clubs. To achieve this, the law allows sports clubs to be converted from non-profit entities into investment companies, thus facilitating the entry of foreign investors into the sports sector, whether through clubs or sports facilities.

Additionally, the law established a unified central database for all sports entities called the “National Sports Registry,” which requires every sports entity to register before legally conducting any activity, thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.

Alongside the protection of contractual rights for players and coaches, arbitration plays a crucial role under the law, with the establishment of specialized sports arbitration centers to resolve disputes quickly and effectively according to international standards, such as those set by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee. As a result, sports investment now enjoys legal protection that strengthens investor confidence.

How does the new Sports Law affect sports entities?

The new Sports Law is certain to have a significant impact on sports entities in the Kingdom, as its issuance was aimed at transforming sports organizations from state-supported entities into independent governmental organizations. This impact can be summarized as follows:

Clear allocation of responsibilities:

The law establishes a clear map of roles to prevent overlap of duties. For example, the Olympic and Paralympic Committee now serves as the highest authority in the sector, responsible for setting national strategies and representing the Kingdom internationally. Meanwhile, sports federations have been granted full independence and are now responsible for the technical development of their respective sports, organizing championships, and issuing licenses. As for the Ministry of Sport, its role has shifted from operator to regulator and supervisor, overseeing licensing and ensuring compliance with laws. Transition to financial sustainability:

Instead of relying entirely on the state budget, the law allows sports entities to establish or participate in companies, invest in branding and broadcasting rights, and benefit from customs and tax exemptions to promote growth and development. Compliance with international and societal standards:

Sports entities are now legally required to combat fanaticism, enforce strict regulations against hate-inciting symbols, and protect athletes through insurance and contractual rights as professional employees. Inclusivity has also become a core licensing requirement, ensuring facilities are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Governance and accountability:

Perhaps the most impactful aspect, administrative negligence is no longer treated as a simple mistake. The law holds chairpersons and board members accountable for decisions that cause financial or administrative harm to the organization. Additionally, all entities are required to publish financial statements and appoint certified auditors.

This comprehensive approach ensures that sports entities operate transparently, sustainably, and in line with international standards while safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders.

What is the impact of the new Sports Law on investors and investment?

The new Sports Law represents a radical transformation for investors, as it has shifted the sports sector from administrative improvisation to a clear institutional environment. This provides investors with golden opportunities through the privatization of clubs, development of infrastructure, and protection of commercial rights. The law also enhances investment by improving club governance and increasing their attractiveness for both domestic and foreign capital.

In addition, the law opens the door for specialized investments in supporting fields such as sports medicine, statistical analysis, and the development of sports academies. It also encourages investment in logistics and technology services, including sports technology and artificial intelligence applications, to enhance the fan experience and improve the management of sporting events.

In conclusion, the sports sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a qualitative leap in recent years, both in terms of hosting international championships and increasing investments in clubs and sports facilities. The law has contributed to creating a well-organized and clear legal environment. By regulating the work of sports entities and encouraging investment, the law lays the groundwork for the growth of the sports industry in the Kingdom, with these developments continuing under Saudi Vision 2030 to establish the Kingdom as a prominent sports destination at both the regional and international levels.

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