The Translation of Law No. 94 of 2015 provides an English translation of one of Egypt’s principal legislative frameworks addressing terrorism and related offenses. Law No. 94 of 2015 was enacted to establish a comprehensive legal regime for defining terrorist acts and entities, criminalizing terrorist activities and financing, and setting out the substantive and procedural measures applicable to terrorism-related crimes in Egypt.

Andersen in Egypt is offering comprehensive and varied legal and tax services to companies and individuals, in addition to financial advisory services licensed by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (License No. 47), through our team of 9 partners and more than 70 of the top lawyers and consultants.

Article Insights

Andersen – Maher Milad Iskander & Co.’s articles from Andersen in Egypt are most popular: in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East Andersen in Egypt are most popular: within Environment, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

The Translation of Law No. 94 of 2015 provides an English translation of one of Egypt’s principal legislative frameworks addressing terrorism and related offenses. Law No. 94 of 2015 was enacted to establish a comprehensive legal regime for defining terrorist acts and entities, criminalizing terrorist activities and financing, and setting out the substantive and procedural measures applicable to terrorism-related crimes in Egypt.

This Translation of the Anti-Terrorism Law is intended to assist legal professionals, businesses, researchers, and international stakeholders in understanding the scope and application of Egypt’s anti-terrorism legislation. The law addresses a broad range of matters, including terrorist organizations, terrorist financing, criminal penalties, investigative powers, judicial procedures, and measures aimed at protecting national security and public order.

Law No. 94 of 2015 also reflects Egypt’s efforts to align its domestic legal framework with international and regional conventions relating to the prevention and suppression of terrorism and the financing of terrorism. Through its provisions, the law establishes mechanisms for combating terrorist activities while defining the powers and responsibilities of the relevant authorities.

This English version of the Anti-Terrorism Law is provided for informational and reference purposes, offering readers access to the text of the legislation in English and facilitating a broader understanding of the legal framework governing counter-terrorism measures in Egypt.

Please click here to view the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.