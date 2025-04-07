Broken Windows, Unbroken Law: Lessons In Proving Negligence And Duty Of Care

Facts:

On 10 February 2021, the Plaintiff was injured by a falling glass window while walking on the pavement in front of the Defendant's premises, in Johannesburg. The glass window fell from the Defendant's building, causing a significant cut on the Plaintiff's left forearm, necessitating immediate medical treatment. The Plaintiff did not initially report the incident to the building's management but later wrote letters seeking compensation. The defendant offered R50,000, which the Plaintiff deemed insufficient, leading to the lawsuit.

Issues in Dispute:

The primary issues in dispute were:

Whether the Defendant owed a duty of care to the Plaintiff. Whether the Defendant was negligent in maintaining the building, leading to the incident. Whether the falling glass window caused the injuries sustained by the Plaintiff.

The Law:

The court examined the elements of delictual liability, which include:

Conduct (act or omission) Wrongfulness Fault (negligence) Causation Harm suffered

The court referenced key legal principles from cases such as Kruger v Coetzee and Le Roux and Others v Dey, which outline the criteria for establishing negligence and wrongfulness.

Decision and Reasons:

The court found that the Plaintiff failed to prove on a balance of probabilities that the Defendant was negligent. The court noted that the building had a balcony designed to protect pedestrians from falling objects, and there was no evidence suggesting that a reasonable building owner would have foreseen the glass window falling beyond the balcony. The court also highlighted that the Defendant's witnesses, including the building manager and security supervisor, testified that no incident was reported on the day in question, and the building's security measures were adequate.

The court concluded that it would be unreasonable to impose liability on the Defendant under the circumstances, as the Plaintiff did not demonstrate that the Defendant breached a duty of care. Consequently, the claim for damages was dismissed.

Key Lessons:

This judgment underscores the importance of establishing all elements of delictual liability, particularly the foreseeability of harm and the reasonableness of the Defendant's conduct. It highlights that property owners must take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm, but they are not liable for every possible incident, especially when adequate protective measures are in place. Further, the case illustrates the necessity for Plaintiffs to provide compelling evidence to support claims of negligence and breach of duty.

