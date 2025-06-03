Who's Covered To Drive? The Hidden Risks In Car Insurance

Many policyholders overlook how their insurer defines who else may legally and validly drive the insured vehicle. These definitions — and their often-overlooked nuances — can have major consequences when a claim arises.

Car insurance policies are often assumed to provide blanket protection for any incident involving the insured vehicle.

The recent US case of Miller v. USAA General Indemnity Company is a prime example of how subtle policy definitions can determine whether a claim is paid or rejected.

US Case Study

The central issue was whether the driver at the time of the accident was covered under the policy. The policy provided cover to the named insured and "family members," which it defined as individuals related by blood, marriage, or adoption and residing in the same household. Ms Miller sought underinsured motorist benefits (UIM) under a policy issued to her daughter's grandmother. The policy defined "family members" as those related by blood, marriage, or adoption, and residing in the same household. Although Ms Miller resided in the same home and was related to her daughter, who was listed as a driver on the declarations page, she was not related to the policyholder — the grandmother — and therefore failed to qualify for benefits.

South African Position

In South Africa, policyholders can generally select from one of three types of driver arrangements:

Open Driver

This is the most flexible option. Any individual with a valid driver's licence and the policyholder's permission may drive the vehicle, and the insurance will respond in the event of a claim. This arrangement is ideal for policyholders who frequently lend their car to friends, family, or colleagues. However, the increased risk to the insurer is reflected in higher premiums. Nominated Driver

This allows policyholders to specify one or more individuals who are permitted to drive the vehicle. Only these named drivers are covered, which helps to keep premiums lower than the open driver option. This option is particularly suitable for families or households with multiple regular drivers. Single Driver

The is the most restrictive and affordable option, which only covers the policyholder as the driver. If anyone else drives the vehicle, there is no cover. This is best suited to individuals who are the sole users of their car and wish to minimise insurance cost.

The Importance of Understanding Policy Nuances

The distinction between the options selected can be critical. For example, if a policyholder assumes they have selected an open driver option but have, in fact, selected a nominated driver option, a claim will be rejected if the driver involved in an accident is not listed on the policy schedule. Conversely, a policyholder who selected a single driver option but allows a friend to drive their car — even in an emergency — risks having no cover at all.

Key Takeaways for Policyholders

It is essential for policyholders to:

Carefully review their policy documents and understand who is covered to drive their vehicle.

Update their insurer if their circumstances change, such as a new regular driver in the household.

Recognise that small differences in policy wording—such as the definition of "family member" or the requirement for drivers to be nominated—can have significant consequences in the event of a claim.

Conclusion

The Miller decision serves as a cautionary reminder to South African policyholders that small definitional nuances can determine whether a claim is paid or rejected. Policyholders must understand and, where necessary, clarify their cover to avoid unpleasant surprises when they need it most.

