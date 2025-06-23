US Court Holds Email Notice Of Intent To File Third-Party Joinder Constitutes A "Claim" When Sent, Not When Read, Under Claims-Made Policy

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has recently held that a letter notifying the insured of the sender's intent to institute a third-party joinder against it constituted a Claim under the insured's claims-made professional liability insurance policy.

Factual Background and Policy Context

The insured healthcare staffing agency provided staff to a nursing home. The staffing agreement between the insured and the nursing home contained an indemnification provision stating that each entity would be liable only for the negligence, acts, or omissions of its own agents and employees. A nursing home resident fell, and the resident's estate later sued the nursing home. The nursing home's investigation revealed that the resident was under the care of one of the insured's employees at the time of her fall. Prior to the policy period, the nursing home's attorney sent the insured's president a letter via email, notifying him that the nursing home intended to file a third-party joinder against the insured pursuant to the indemnification agreement. The insured's president did not read the letter until several months later, during the policy period. The nursing home eventually filed its third-party joinder for indemnification against the insured during the policy period. The insurer denied coverage on the grounds that the Claim was first made when the notice of intent to join letter was sent via email.

Key Issues and Court's Analysis

The central issues before the court were:

Whether the letter notifying the insured of the intent to file a third-party joinder constituted a Claim under the policy. Whether the Claim was made when the email was sent or when it was actually read by the insured's president.

Definition of a Claim

The policy defined a Claim as a "written demand for monetary or non-monetary relief." The court found that the letter from the nursing home's attorney, which stated an intent to file a third-party joinder for indemnification, was indeed a written demand for relief. The court reasoned that a third-party joinder for indemnification is, in substance, a demand that the joinder defendant (the insured) pay damages that the joinder plaintiff (the nursing home) would otherwise be required to pay. Thus, the letter satisfied the policy's definition of a Claim.

Receipt of the Claim

The insured argued that the Claim was not made until its president actually read the email, which occurred during the policy period. The court rejected this argument, holding that the letter was received when it was sent to the insured's email address, not when it was opened or read. The court's reasoning aligns with the general principle that delivery to the designated address (here, the email inbox) constitutes receipt, regardless of when the recipient actually reads the message.

Coverage Implications

Because the notice of intent to file a third-party joinder (the Claim) was received by the insured before the policy period began, the court held that the Claim was first made outside the policy period. As a result, the insurer's denial of coverage was upheld, and the court found in favour of the insurer.

Practical and Legal Significance of Decision

Broad Interpretation of Claim: The decision confirms that a notice of intent to file a third-party joinder, even before formal litigation is commenced, can constitute a Claim if it is a written demand for relief.

Timing is Critical: For claims-made policies, the timing of when a Claim is made and received is crucial. The court's approach—treating an email as received when sent—places the onus on insureds to monitor communications diligently.

Policyholder Takeaways: Insureds should ensure robust procedures for monitoring all forms of communication, especially email, to avoid missing critical notifications that could affect coverage.

Insurer Takeaways: Insurers can rely on the sending of a written demand, even by email, as the operative event for determining when a Claim is made under a claims-made policy.

