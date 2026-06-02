Structuring Bankable IPP And Infrastructure Projects In The DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to attract growing interest from sponsors, lenders and development finance institutions in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

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The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to attract growing interest from sponsors, lenders and development finance institutions in the energy and infrastructure sectors. This interest reflects the country’s significant infrastructure needs and the scale of opportunities in power generation, transmission, transport and related public infrastructure.

However, the success of infrastructure and independent power producer projects does not depend only on technical feasibility or market demand. For sponsors and financiers, the decisive question is often whether a project has been structured in a manner that makes it bankable, enforceable and resilient over the long term.

This is particularly important in the DRC, where large-scale projects require careful alignment of regulatory approvals, concession rights, contractual protections, government support and financing requirements.

Legal structuring as a bankability requirement

Infrastructure and energy projects are long-term investments. IPPs, transmission projects, transport infrastructure and concession-based developments frequently involve commitments extending over several decades. Lenders and investors, therefore, assess not only the economics of the project but also the legal and institutional framework within which the project will operate.

A project may have strong commercial fundamentals and still face financing challenges if its legal structure does not adequately address key risks. These include regulatory change, tariff adjustment, payment security, currency convertibility, land access, permitting delays, political intervention and termination rights.

For this reason, legal structuring should not be treated as a documentation exercise at the end of project development. It should form part of the project design from the earliest stages.

Regulatory approvals and concession frameworks

A financeable infrastructure or IPP project in the DRC requires a clear and coherent regulatory foundation. Depending on the sector and project, this may involve licences, authorisations, concession agreements, public procurement requirements, sector approvals, environmental and land permits, and coordination with public authorities or state-owned entities.

For lenders, predictability is essential. They will want to understand which authority may grant the relevant rights, how tariffs or user charges are approved, and what remedies are available in the event of regulatory delay or change.

Where these issues remain unclear, financing may become more difficult, even where the underlying project is commercially attractive. Conversely, a well-defined regulatory pathway can materially improve the project’s credibility with lenders and investors.

Power purchase agreements and revenue certainty

For IPP projects, the power purchase agreement is often the central bankability document. It defines the relationship between the project company and the off-taker and, in practical terms, determines whether the project can generate predictable revenue over the life of the financing.

International lenders will closely review tariff provisions, payment obligations, dispatch arrangements, deemed energy mechanisms, change-in-law protections, force majeure, termination compensation and dispute resolution. They will also assess the off-taker’s creditworthiness and available payment support mechanisms.

A weak PPA can undermine the entire financing structure. By contrast, a carefully negotiated PPA can provide revenue certainty and allocate risks in a manner acceptable to sponsors, lenders and public-sector counterparties.

Government support and sovereign risk allocation

Government support agreements also play a critical role in many DRC infrastructure and energy projects. These agreements address risks that private parties cannot reasonably manage alone, particularly where a project depends on public authorities, public utilities or state-owned entities.

Depending on the transaction, government support may relate to regulatory stability, foreign exchange availability, tax treatment, land access, permitting assistance, public entity obligations, payment support or protection against certain political risks.

For lenders, these arrangements are central to sovereign and political risk assessment. A project may be technically and commercially viable, but still fail to reach financial close if government support mechanisms are incomplete, unclear or difficult to enforce.

Sovereign guarantees and termination payments

In complex IPP and infrastructure projects, sovereign guarantees and termination compensation provisions are often among the most heavily negotiated documents. Sponsors and lenders seek assurance that, in defined circumstances such as prolonged off-taker default, political force majeure, expropriation or early termination, the project company will have a credible recovery mechanism.

The effectiveness of these protections depends on their wording, enforceability under applicable law, consistency with public finance requirements and the institutional framework within which they are granted.

Termination regimes must therefore be carefully drafted. Compensation formulas, payment triggers, timelines and dispute resolution mechanisms should be clear enough to withstand scrutiny from lenders, public authorities and, where relevant, development finance institutions.

The role of legal advisors

The role of legal advisors in infrastructure and energy projects goes beyond drafting agreements. It involves designing a legal and contractual structure capable of aligning the expectations of sponsors, lenders, public authorities, off-takers and development finance institutions.

Amani Law Firm advises clients on the structuring of IPPs, infrastructure concessions and complex energy projects in the DRC. Our work includes regulatory analysis, concession and project agreement negotiation, power purchase agreements, government support arrangements, sovereign risk allocation and financing support structures.

For sponsors, lenders and public-sector stakeholders considering infrastructure or energy projects in the DRC, early legal structuring can significantly improve bankability, reduce execution risk and strengthen long-term project viability.

For further information on IPP structuring, concession agreements or infrastructure financing in the DRC, please contact Amani Law Firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.