Beyond Green Hydrogen: Can Green Methanol Anchor Namibia’s Green Industrial Value Chain?

Namibia's renewable energy advantage positions it to transform green hydrogen production into a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. Can e-methanol serve as the catalyst for developing interconnected value chains spanning infrastructure, mineral beneficiation, and sustainable industries rather than remaining merely an export commodity?

Namibia’s green hydrogen conversation is increasingly moving beyond the question of whether the country can produce competitively priced green hydrogen. The more significant long-term question is what Namibia can build around that hydrogen.

At a glance

Namibia's Green Hydrogen and Derivatives Strategy expressly identifies derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, synthetic kerosene and hot-briquetted iron as opportunities arising from the country's renewable-energy advantage.

The Sixth National Development Plan has positioned green hydrogen as a means of developing clean-technology supply chains, attracting investment and incubating new industrial clusters rather than merely creating another export commodity.

Within this emerging industrial landscape, green methanol – and particularly e-methanol – offers an interesting illustration of how Namibia could move from green-energy production to green industrialisation.

Namibia’s Green Hydrogen and Derivatives Strategy expressly identifies derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, synthetic kerosene and hot-briquetted iron as opportunities arising from the country’s renewable-energy advantage. More recently, the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) has positioned green hydrogen as a means of developing clean-technology supply chains, attracting investment and incubating new industrial clusters rather than merely creating another export commodity.

Within this emerging industrial landscape, green methanol – and particularly e-methanol – offers an interesting illustration of how Namibia could move from green-energy production to green industrialisation.

Green methanol as an industrial anchor

E-methanol can broadly be produced by combining green hydrogen, generated through electrolysis using renewable electricity, with an appropriate sustainable carbon dioxide source. Unlike hydrogen itself, methanol is a liquid under ordinary conditions, which can make storage, handling and international transportation comparatively more practical. It can be used as an industrial feedstock and, increasingly, as an alternative maritime fuel.

The opportunity is already becoming tangible in Namibia. An environmental assessment has, for example, been undertaken for a proposed green hydrogen, methanol, solar and desalination development near Henties Bay.

However, the arguably more important development model is one in which methanol production becomes the anchor for an interconnected industrial ecosystem.

An integrated green industrialisation model could combine sustainable e-methanol production with the infrastructure necessary to support it, including renewable-energy generation, energy storage, desalination, water infrastructure and logistics.

The wider industrial ecosystem could extend considerably further. Access to competitively priced renewable electricity, water and supporting infrastructure may create opportunities for skills development and capacity building, green data centres, sustainable agriculture, mineral beneficiation and emerging industries such as green iron and steel.

In other words, the proposition is not merely to construct a methanol plant. It is to establish an industrial platform in which renewable power, water, hydrogen and infrastructure can support several complementary economic activities.

From one project to several value chains

This integrated approach captures the essence of green industrialisation.

A solar facility need not simply supply an electrolyzer. It could potentially provide renewable power to other industries within the same industrial ecosystem. Desalination infrastructure can support industrial water requirements and potentially create opportunities beyond the principal hydrogen facility. Green data centres could capitalise on access to renewable electricity, while sustainable agriculture may introduce additional productive uses of supporting infrastructure and water resources.

Green iron and steel are particularly relevant to Namibia’s mineral-beneficiation ambitions. NDP6 expressly targets the development of a domestic green-hydrogen industry and, by 2030, envisages 2 million tonnes per annum of direct-reduced iron production, 30,000 green-hydrogen-related jobs and 30% local content and participation.

The broader Green Industrialisation Blueprint similarly advocates moving Namibia from raw-material exports towards higher-value activities, including synthetic fuels and green iron, and emphasizes the importance of infrastructure, skills development, investment partnerships and long-term offtake arrangements in developing new industrial value chains.

Green methanol therefore need not be viewed as the end product of a linear value chain:

renewable power à hydrogen à methanol à export.

It can instead sit at the centre of a broader network:

renewable power + water + hydrogen + carbon + digital infrastructure + agriculture + minerals + logistics à multiple green industries

That distinction matters economically.

The corporate and commercial architecture

Such integration also makes these projects considerably more complex from a corporate and commercial perspective.

A green industrial ecosystem requires multiple projects, investors and counterparties to operate alongside and depend upon one another. That raises questions concerning project-company and joint-venture structures; land rights; infrastructure ownership; power purchase arrangements; water supply; shared facilities; carbon supply; technology licensing; engineering, procurement and construction and operations and maintenance arrangements; storage and logistics; port access; financing; and long-term product offtake.

Shared infrastructure also requires careful allocation of capacity, operating costs and risk. If a desalination facility supplies several industrial users, for example, the parties must determine priority rights, pricing, expansion obligations and the consequences of interruption. Similar questions arise where renewable generation, energy storage or transport infrastructure serves more than one project.

For financiers, this means that the bankability of an e-methanol facility may depend on much more than the economics of the methanol plant itself. It may depend on the contractual strength of the entire industrial ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s regulatory framework is continuing to evolve alongside the industry. Government’s policy direction increasingly favours downstream industries, green transport corridors and private-sector participation, while work continues on a dedicated framework for green hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

A developing maritime market

Green methanol’s prospects are also linked to decarbonization in international shipping.

The European Union’s (EU) Fuel EU Maritime Regulation imposes progressively stricter limits on the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of energy used on ships calling at EU ports and creates specific incentives for renewable fuels of non-biological origin. At international level, the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2023 GHG Strategy envisages zero or near-zero-emission fuels accounting for at least 5%, striving for 10%, of the energy used by international shipping by 2030, while lifecycle emissions are increasingly central to determining whether alternative fuels genuinely contribute to decarbonization.

Methanol is specifically included within the IMO’s developing regulatory framework for alternative maritime fuels.

For Namibia, this creates a potential opportunity not simply to export e-methanol, but eventually to connect green-fuel production with storage, bunkering, port services and maritime logistics.

From green molecules to green industry

Namibia’s renewable energy resources may give it an important comparative advantage in producing green hydrogen and its derivatives. But comparative advantage alone does not guarantee industrialisation.

The next stage of the conversation should therefore focus on how anchor products such as e-methanol can support energy infrastructure, water infrastructure, digital services, agriculture, skills development, mineral beneficiation and logistics within a broader industrial ecosystem.

The strategic objective should not simply be to produce the cheapest green molecule for export, it should be to determine how that molecule can be used to build the greatest amount of sustainable industrial value around it in Namibia.

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