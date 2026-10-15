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15 October 2026

Horizon Scanner: Energy And Infrastructure - October 2026

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Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
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The European Union continues to advance its energy and climate policy framework through significant regulatory developments spanning electricity balancing platforms, carbon market reforms, and infrastructure modernization. Recent actions by EU institutions address critical issues including carbon leakage protection for energy-intensive sectors, renewable energy auction criteria, and the expansion of energy security measures, while enforcement proceedings target Member States for delayed transposition of key
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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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