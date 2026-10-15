Horizon Scanner: Energy And Infrastructure - October 2026

Key developments

RESS 6 The Department of Climate, Energy and Environment (“DCEE”) amended the RESS 6 Terms and Conditions: Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 6 (RESS 6) (PDF, 988 KB). Condition 5.2.6 is amended such that Support Payments will only be available for hours in respect of which: The Market Reference Price equals or exceeds zero euro/MWh

No output was offered into the DAM or Intraday Market at a price of less than zero euro/MWh and no price in the Decremental Price Quantity Pairs applicable to the RESS 6 Project (or any equivalent offer made for the output of the RESS 6 Project in the Balancing Market) is less than zero euro/MWh

The RESS 6 Project is compliant with the dispatch instructions Auction dates have been adjusted such that the final application withdrawal date is 6 October 2026.

ORESS DCEE is consulting until 9 October 2026 on a high-level proposal for the inclusion of non-price criteria in future offshore renewable energy support schemes, pursuant to Article 26 of the EU Net Zero Industry Act. It is proposed that Article 26 requirements will apply to all capacity offered in each ORESS auction that commences from 2026 onwards. DCEE indicates it will apply the three mandatory pre-qualification criteria (responsible business conduct, cybersecurity and ability to deliver). DCEE also proposes to apply resilience and sustainability (environmental sustainability, innovation, or energy system integration) as pre-qualification criteria rather than award criteria. DCEE seeks feedback on the inclusion of either or both of biodiversity impact and environmental sustainability within the environmental sustainability limb.

FAULT RIDE THROUGH DECISION Rules on fault ride through for transmission-connected customers have been approved, along with a compliance and derogation framework with specific pathways for data centre and non-data centre customers. Our Insights blog post is available here: Energy update: CRU decision on new requirements for demand customers (fault ride through).

FLEXIBILITY The key findings of the CRU’s first National Flexibility Needs Assessment include: System and transmission flexibility needs centre on managing surplus renewable generation. Distribution flexibility needs stem from localised capacity constraints

Flexibility is expected to complement, rather than replace, network reinforcement

Flexibility needs may be met through explicit flexibility products and more efficient market arrangements that strengthen signals and enable flexible resources to respond to system needs. It is not likely to be economic to meet all the identified needs, and some residual renewable dispatch down is expected to remain

Market, regulatory and operational barriers to flexibility exist, although good progress is already being made to enable and support flexibility The next step is setting an indicative national objective for non-fossil flexibility in 2027, as required under EU law. The CRU will hold an Industry workshop in mid-October 2026. On the demand side, the CRU has also published the National Energy Demand Strategy Demand Flexibility Forecasting Report 2026. The objective is to provide an update on the methodology and the resultant forecasts of demand‑side flexibility in 2024 to 2035 across three categories of demand-side flexibility sources: residential, commercial, and utility‑scale.

CAPACITY MARKET The SEM Committee published its decision on the high-level principles for facilitating explicit cross-border participation in the SEM, with the intent of facilitating future participation of foreign capacity providers in the SEM Capacity Remuneration Mechanism. This would include French participants following commissioning of the Celtic Interconnector in 2028.