Guidelines On The Procedures For Technical Audit Of The Transmission System And Network Data Validation

Introduction
Nigeria’s transmission network remains the backbone of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI”), serving as the critical link between the generation and distribution segments of the value chain.
Despite recent investments in transmission infrastructure, a significant gap persists between the network’s installed (nameplate) capacity and its actual wheeling capability, with recurring grid disturbances underscoring the need for improved asset integrity, operational visibility, and data accuracy.
Notably, according to NERC’s Quarterly Reports, the Nigerian National Grid recorded 41 system collapses between 2019 and the first quarter of 2026, exclusive of numerous other system disturbances and operational incidents recorded during the period.
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