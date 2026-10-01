ARTICLE
1 October 2026

Guidelines On The Procedures For Technical Audit Of The Transmission System And Network Data Validation

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Nigeria’s transmission network remains the backbone of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI”), serving as the critical link between the generation and distribution segments of the value chain.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Aderemi Ogunbanjo,Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem,Eyitayo Ajisafe
+3 Authors
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Introduction

Nigeria’s transmission network remains the backbone of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI”), serving as the critical link between the generation and distribution segments of the value chain.

Despite recent investments in transmission infrastructure, a significant gap persists between the network’s installed (nameplate) capacity and its actual wheeling capability, with recurring grid disturbances underscoring the need for improved asset integrity, operational visibility, and data accuracy.

Notably, according to NERC’s Quarterly Reports, the Nigerian National Grid recorded 41 system collapses between 2019 and the first quarter of 2026, exclusive of numerous other system disturbances and operational incidents recorded during the period.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Olawunmi Abiola
Olawunmi Abiola
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Photo of Oheji Emmanuel Iji
Oheji Emmanuel Iji
Photo of Enoch Akinlabi
Enoch Akinlabi
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