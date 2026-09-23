The Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning And Abandonment Regulations 2026: Today’s Filing Deadline And The Wider Governance, Funding And Transaction Implications For Operators, Investors, And Lenders

Overview

In this update, Folake Elias-Adebowale and Noble Chinwendu of Udo Udoma & BeloOsagie’s Oil & Gas team consider the immediate filing obligations triggered by the Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations, 2026, and explain why today’s deadline should be treated as more than an administrative compliance date. They identify the operators and stakeholders caught by the transitional provisions, and examine the distinction between updated plans and first-time submissions, the timing of Fund establishment, and the practical consequences of non-compliance. The article also considers how the new framework affects board oversight, cost assumptions, escrow arrangements, execution planning, regulatory engagement, enforcement exposure, asset transfers and financing structures. Its focus is practical: the steps that operators, investors and lenders should take now to evidence compliance, manage funding risk and preserve transaction readiness under the 2026 framework.

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1. The 9th September 2026 deadline and the scope of the application

The Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations, 2026 (the “2026 Regulations”) commenced on 9 March 2026. They were made under sections 232 and 233 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (the “PIA”) and revoked the 2023 Regulations, subject to the preservation of matters already done that are not inconsistent with the new framework. Regulation 27 supplies the statutory citation: “Nigeria Upstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations, 2026”.

The immediate compliance point is the filing deadline. Affected holders must act today, Wednesday, 9 September 2026. The wider point is that the 2026 Regulations bring decommissioning and abandonment into present governance, funding and transactionrisk analysis. They are not directed only at assets approaching cessation of production; they require current title holders to confirm whether each licence or lease has a compliant plan, and, where necessary, to update or submit that plan within the transitional period.

The transitional filing obligations fall into two principal categories. First, where a licence or lease already has a D&A Plan in an approved Field Development Plan (“FDP”), Regulation 3(5)(c) requires an updated plan to be submitted by 9 September 2026. Secondly, where an existing licence or lease has no D&A Plan, or where the field is in development or production without a plan that meets the PIA framework, Regulation 19(2)(c) requires a plan to be submitted for approval by the same date. For this second category, the D&A Fund must be established within 180 days after approval, and the Commission must be notified within 14 days after establishment.

The scope of application is deliberately broad. Regulation 3(3) applies the D&A Plan requirement even where an approving authority granted approval under another law before the PIA, or where the Commission approved a plan before the 2026 Regulations.

The practical inquiry is therefore not merely whether a historic approval exists, but whether the asset’s current plan is aligned with the PIA and the 2026 framework.

For the continuing asset lifecycle, the timing depends on the title. A PPL holder submits its D&A Plan with the application for approval of the Work Programme, while a PML holder submits it with the application for approval of the FDP. A D&A Plan satisfying Regulation 3(9) is deemed approved when the corresponding FDP is approved. The result is a dual regime: immediate transitional filings for existing assets, and lifecyclelinked submissions for future development and production approvals.

2. Why this matters

The deadline should not be treated as a routine regulatory filing. For operators, it forces an immediate test of whether each licence or lease has a defensible plan, a credible cost basis and a funding route that can withstand Commission scrutiny. For boards and management, it raises questions about capital allocation, contingent exposure, asset economics and whether legacy assumptions remain reliable under the current framework.

The same point has transaction and financing consequences. A plan that is incomplete, under-funded or not aligned with the asset’s current technical condition may affect diligence, pricing, escrow analysis, lender protections, buyer risk allocation and postcompletion obligations. In that sense, the deadline is a useful pressure point: it brings forward issues that may otherwise surface later, when execution options are fewer and more expensive.

3. From a filing document to lifecycle control

The revised framework connects decommissioning planning to development approval, annual funding, execution and eventual transfer. The D&A Plan is therefore not merely an end-of-field-life document. Properly prepared, it becomes a live control for testing whether the asset’s technical scope, environmental basis, cost estimate and dedicated funding remain aligned throughout the life of the licence or lease.

Regulation 3(9) requires an approved plan to comply with good international petroleum industry practice, the applicable International Maritime Organisation standards, Commission guidelines issued under section 232(1)(b) of the PIA and the criteria in section 232(6) of the PIA. A meaningful review should therefore test not only the face of the plan, but also the assumptions, surveys, estimates and technical records on which it rests.

Regulation 5(13) addresses the decommissioning programme submitted when approval is sought to carry out the work. Although it is not framed as an exhaustive statement of D&A Plan content, it is a useful proxy for execution readiness. A D&A Plan that cannot later support these programme elements may meet a filing deadline without providing management, financiers, or potential counterparties with a reliable basis for assessing execution risk.

the facilities and materials inventory, including hydrocarbons, sludges, sacrificial anodes and radioactive material;

the proposed removal method, disposal route, waste hierarchy, re-use, recycling and scrapping;

environmental evaluation or post-impact assessment, remediation and restoration;

a quantitative comparison of options against safety, environmental, engineering, socio-economic and technology criteria;

supporting arrangements with relevant partners, contractors or concessionaires; and

cost categories, possible deviations, execution schedule and postdecommissioning monitoring.

Read together, these items show that a credible D&A Plan is a multidisciplinary document. It must be capable of integrating technical inventory, environmental assessment, cost modelling, contractor strategy, regulatory engagement, and postcompletion monitoring into a single coherent execution basis. That is the point at which the plan begins to function as a lifecycle control rather than a static filing.

For onshore infrastructure, the Regulations contemplate the complete removal of installations and structures on land and restoration to the original condition, subject to the stated treatment of buried transportation pipelines and gathering lines, and to the exception where complete removal would cause significant environmental damage. Infrastructure left wholly or partly in place carries residual liability. That residual exposure should be reflected in the plan, cost estimate, environmental basis and transaction documents.

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