From Award To Accountability: Drill-or-Drop And Nigerian Acreage

WHY THE NUPRC’ S DRILL-OR-DROP CIRCULAR MATTERS FOR LICENCE RETENTION, REGULATORY ENGAGEMENT AND TRANSACTIONS INVOLVI NG AFFECTED ACREAGE

The Circular

On 14 September 2026, the NUPRC issued an enforcement Circular that every PPL holder must read carefully.

CIRCULAR REFERENCE NUPRC/1127/Vol. 13/55, dated 14 September 2026 FULL TITLE "Notice of Enforcement of the Drill-or-Drop Provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021" ADDRESSED TO All holders of PPLs awarded under the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, the 2022/2023 Mini Bid Round, and the 2024 Licensing Round APPL COMPRISES The licence · General Licence Conditions · Concession Contract · Minimum Work Programme · Work Performance Security

Statutory Basis: Sections 77, 78, and 88 of the PIA 2021; default and revocation provisions of sections 96 and 97

KEY DETAILS

REFERENCE NUMBER NUPRC/1127/Vol. 13/55 DATE ISSUED 14 September 2026 INSTRUMENT Circular (general advisory) THREE LICENSING ROUNDS AFFECTED 2020 2022/2023 2024

THE LEGAL EFFECT

Advisory, Not Default: The Legal Effect of the Circular

The Circular is a general advisory - not a notice of default - but enforcement consequences are live and real.

"The Commission's objective is 'to increase production, not forfeiture.'" NUPRC CIRCULAR - PARAGRAPH 7

PARAGRAPH 6 - EXPRESS DISCLAIMER

Paragraph 6 expressly states: the Circular is a general advisory without prejudice and does not constitute a notice of default under the PIA.

ENFORCEMENT CONSEQUENCES ON NOTICE (PARAGRAPH 5)

01 Refusing extension of a PPL 02 Requiring relinquishment of acreage 03 Calling in the Work Performance Security 04 Commencing revocation proceedings

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