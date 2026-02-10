From Waste To Value: Circular Mining For Africa's Energy Transition

The surge in demand for minerals used in clean energy technologies is colliding with community expectations, resource constraints and the imperative to reduce emissions. Circular mining has moved from a promising concept to a practical pathway for competitiveness and resilience. Reflecting this year's Mining Indaba theme - Stronger together, progress through partnerships - the companies making the most progress are those working across value chains with governments, innovators, financiers and communities to design-out waste, retain materials in use for longer and regenerate natural systems.

Why circularity is now a strategic necessity

The traditional linear "take–make–dispose" model is increasingly incompatible with tightening climate and biodiversity expectations, geopolitical supply risks and investor stewardship. Disclosure standards such as IFRS S1 and S2 are now widely adopted, tailings expectations have sharpened under the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management and governments are embedding circularity in critical minerals strategies and permitting regimes. Circularity is no longer a voluntary add-on: it is a core route to de-risk permits, secure offtake, access lower-cost capital and meet customer requirements.

From concept to practice: how circular mining creates value

A circular approach redesigns flows to eliminate waste and extract additional value. In practice, this is playing out across four interconnected fronts.

First, re-mining and valorising waste. Tailings and slag are being reprocessed to recover metals such as cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements and platinum group metals ("PGM"s), while carbon mineralisation locks process CO2 into tailings or engineered products. Methane abatement at coal operations is turning a liability into energy and emissions credits.

Second, urban mining and end-of-life recovery. Above-ground "ore", including e-waste, end-of-life vehicles and battery packs, is now a serious feedstock. Extended producer responsibility regimes in African jurisdictions and globally are accelerating collection infrastructure and improving material yields.

Third, renewable and circular inputs. Miners are scaling renewable electricity, storage and green fuels to decarbonise operations. Hydrogen pilots are progressing in heavy haulage and process applications, including green iron production such as at the HyIron plant in Namibia. Process innovations from electrified comminution to direct electrification of heat are reducing energy intensity.

Fourth, product design and market collaboration. Upstream–downstream partnerships are reshaping specifications to accept recycled content, while digital product passports and certification schemes enable premiums for verified "green" metals.

Policy and market signals accelerating circularity

Policy frameworks have evolved markedly. The EU's Critical Raw Materials legislative package embeds recycling and circularity targets, while several African countries have introduced measures to increase in-country value addition and channel investment into beneficiation and recycling. Regional initiatives under the African Continental Free Trade Area are supporting cross-border value chains in batteries and clean-tech components. Financial markets are reinforcing these shifts, with lenders and offtakers linking pricing to lifecycle emissions and circular performance.

Partnerships in action: stronger together across the ecosystem

Consortia and co-investment models are proving decisive. Miners are partnering with governments to co-develop industrial parks focused on battery precursors and component manufacturing, creating anchor demand for recycled feedstock. Collaborations between PGM producers and technology firms are scaling direct-recycling routes for batteries and magnets, while joint tailings ventures are enabling legacy clean-ups that recover residual metals and rehabilitate land. These "whole-of-chain" partnerships reduce execution risk, pool capital and create new jobs in reprocessing, remanufacturing and environmental services.

Design principles for circular mining strategies

Successful circularity programmes share several design features: mapping material and energy flows to quantify where value is lost; prioritising projects that reduce emissions and waste while generating new revenue; embedding responsible tailings strategies from the start; and hard-wiring traceability to verify recycled content and low-carbon attributes.

Africa's opportunity: circularity as a competitive edge

Africa holds a pivotal position in supplying the minerals needed for the global energy transition. Embedding circularity can amplify this advantage by lowering production emissions, unlocking stranded value in legacy sites, and catalysing new industries in recycling and remanufacturing. Supportive regulation, clear permitting for re-mining and recycling and targeted fiscal incentives can crowd in investment and technology transfer, ensuring benefits flow to local communities.

Conclusion: progress through partnerships

Circular mining is now a practical route to meet ESG commitments, reduce costs and secure long-term competitiveness. Delivering at scale depends on partnershipsbetween miners, governments, technology providers, financiers and communitiesthat align incentives from exploration to end-of-life recovery. With collaborative frameworks and clear policy signals, the sector can move decisively from "take–make–dispose" to "take–make–use–reuse/recycle", transforming waste into value.

Mining plays a critical role in Africa's economic future, but progress depends on the right legal, regulatory and partnership frameworks.

