Ghana’s Nuclear Vision: Pioneering Clean Energy In Africa

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Ghana aims to become a leading civil nuclear power in Africa. Nuclear Power Ghana Limited (NPG), the entity established to own and operate Ghana's proposed first nuclear power plant, is currently evaluating bids from several international partners. This follows the selection of a preferred site at Nsuban in the Western Region.

As countries worldwide seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel energy generation, Ghana is exploring ways to incorporate low-carbon energy sources into its energy mix. Nuclear power offers a viable alternative, providing reliable, affordable, sustainable, and clean base-load electricity to the national grid.

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) is the main regulator of nuclear projects in Ghana. For a nuclear power project, the NRA must authorise both construction and operation. Its regulatory oversight spans the following stages:

Stage NRA’s role Site selection · Approve the proposed site before detailed evaluation. · Review the applicant’s site evaluation report. Pre-construction/construction · Conduct pre-construction review of applicant competence, safety, security, design feasibility, and quality assurance. · Approve decommissioning plan (with environmental impact report). · Monitor construction to ensure continued acceptability. Pre-commissioning · Review as-built design, radiation protection measures, operating procedures, emergency preparedness plans, and safety measures. Operation and maintenance · Authorise the loading of nuclear fuel following review of non-nuclear commissioning tests, periodic testing arrangements, maintenance, and inspection procedures. · Conduct periodic compliance audits and approve changes to operational limits, safety modifications, or conditions. Radioactive waste management · Authorise operation of radioactive waste management facilities. · Pre-approve plans for discontinuing use of waste facilities. · Authorise limited export of radioactive waste, if applicable. Decommissioning · Publish decommissioning procedures, including baseline surveys to compare pre- and post-decommissioning states. · Approve final decommissioning plan (submitted 2 years prior). · Approve any new or untried decommissioning methods.

A nuclear power project will also require additional permits and licences, including an environmental permit from the Environmental Protection Authority, a wholesale electricity generation licence from the Energy Commission, a fire certificate from the Ghana National Fire Service, and a building/development permit from the relevant local government authority.

Developing nuclear energy will significantly diversify Ghana’s energy mix with a stable, low-carbon electricity source. However, it is essential that nuclear power is properly regulated through a strong and collaborative regulatory regime to guarantee safety, protect the public and the environment, while advancing the energy sector as a pillar of national development.