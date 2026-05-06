Installation And Operation Of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure In Ghana

The Energy Commission (EC), Ghana’s technical regulator for the energy sector, issued a public notice late last year on the installation and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swap systems in Ghana.

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The Energy Commission (EC), Ghana’s technical regulator for the energy sector, issued a public notice late last year on the installation and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swap systems in Ghana. The notice titled “Regulation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station and Battery Swap System Installations in Ghana” (Public Notice No. PN011112025) imposes an authorisation requirement for the installation and operation of EV infrastructure in the country.

It is widely acknowledged that the EV market in Ghana is experiencing steady growth. Increasingly, consumers are opting for brand-new EVs from countries like China over used cars. The influx of EVs has consequently created a demand for more EV charging stations and battery swap systems in the country. While this is positive news for our climate awareness and mitigation efforts, the EC has reminded the public through this notice, that the business of installing and operating EV charging infrastructure and related matters is a regulated activity that should not be carried out without the requisite permitting.

The Energy Commission Act, 1997 (Act 541) (Act 541) sets up the EC to, among other things, manage the utilisation of energy resources in Ghana and coordinate related policies. To this end, the EC grants requisite licences for energy-related activities in Ghana. The scope of the EC’s regulatory authority therefore extends to EV infrastructure businesses. The public is, thus, advised to obtain guidance and approval from the EC before commencing any projects related to EV infrastructure. Failure to do so is considered a breach of Act 541 and may result in regulatory sanctions as imposed by Act 541.

This regulatory measure ensures that all EV charging and battery swap installations meet national safety, technical, and operational standards and are implemented in a safe, reliable, and efficient manner. The EC has, by the public notice, attempted to fill the regulatory gap pending the finalisation and passage of the draft regulations on EV infrastructure into law.

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