Tanzania’s US$274 Million Fuel Storage Expansion Strengthens Logistics Backbone

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp and Technology topic(s)

in Africa

Tanzania’s expansion of fuel storage capacity at Dar es Salaam port is set to improve supply reliability for transport operators across East Africa, addressing long-standing bottlenecks in fuel distribution. The US$274 million project, launched in April, is expected to reduce tanker delays and enhance efficiency along key trucking corridors linking Tanzania to Zambia and the DRC. These corridors are critical for regional trade flows, particularly for bulk commodities and logistics networks that rely heavily on road freight. Reliable fuel infrastructure plays a foundational role in mobility systems, directly influencing operating costs and route efficiency. Improved storage capacity also reduces exposure to supply disruptions, which have historically increased volatility in transport pricing across East African corridors. This development strengthens the logistics backbone supporting road freight movement across the region. For operators and investors, improved fuel availability creates opportunities in distribution, fleet operations, and cross-border trade integration, particularly where infrastructure upgrades reduce friction in transport systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.