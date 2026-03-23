Tanzania Mining Local Content Regulations 2025: What Foreign Investors Must Know About The New JV Rules

What Are the Tanzania Mining Local Content Regulations 2025?

Tanzania's mining sector is one of the most sought-after investment destinations in East Africa — and it just became significantly more regulated. The Mining (Local Content) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, published under Government Notice No. 563 of 2025, represent the most sweeping overhaul of Tanzania's local content framework since the original 2018 regulations. If you are a foreign investor, mining licence holder, contractor, or service provider operating in Tanzania's extractives sector, understanding these changes is not optional — it is a legal compliance imperative.

This article explains exactly what has changed, who is affected, and what steps businesses should take to remain compliant with Tanzania's updated mining local content requirements.

The Core Change: From 20% to 100% Indigenous Ownership Requirement

Under the previous Tanzania Mining (Local Content) Regulations 2018, a non-indigenous company could supply goods or services to a mining licence holder by forming a joint venture with an 'indigenous Tanzanian company' — defined as a company with at least 20% Tanzanian citizen ownership.

The 2025 amendments eliminate that threshold entirely. Non-indigenous companies must now partner with companies that are 100% owned by Tanzanian citizens. This is the single most significant change in the new regulations and it affects every foreign company currently operating in the mining supply chain in Tanzania.

Key point: Any foreign ownership — even a single percentage point — in the Tanzanian joint venture partner will now disqualify the arrangement. Companies relying on the old 20% threshold are already out of compliance.

Regulation 13A: Reserved Business Activities for Indigenous Tanzanian Companies

The 2025 amendments go further than just tightening the JV threshold. They introduce Regulation 13A, an entirely new provision that reserves specific categories of business activity exclusively for companies that are 100% owned by Tanzanian citizens. Non-indigenous companies cannot participate in these reserved categories at all — regardless of whether they have a joint venture in place.

The Tanzania Mining Commission is required to publish a list of these reserved activities in the Gazette and on its official website. Mining operators and their advisors must monitor these publications closely, as the reserved categories will determine which services can and cannot be outsourced to non-indigenous service providers going forward.

Impact on Existing Contracts and Supply Chains

One of the most urgent concerns arising from the 2025 Tanzania local content regulations is the potential invalidation of existing supply and service contracts. Agreements entered into under the 2018 framework — where a non-indigenous company participated through a joint venture with a 20% indigenous partner — may no longer be compliant.

Mining companies that have not conducted a full audit of their contractor and supplier relationships face real exposure: contract cancellations, regulatory sanctions from the Tanzania Mining Commission, and financial losses. The Commission has signalled that compliance will be audited aggressively.

Immediate action required: Conduct a complete review of all service and supply contracts in your mining operations against the new 100% indigenous ownership standard before engaging in any new procurement.

Banking and Financial Services Requirements

The 2025 amendments also introduce tightened rules on banking services. All mining-related financial transactions — including operational accounts, loan accounts, and letters of credit — must now be conducted through financial institutions registered in Tanzania under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act. International banks may only participate in syndication arrangements where a Tanzanian-registered bank is the lead arranger.

Additionally, following the March 2025 Bank of Tanzania regulations, domestic contracts — including those in the mining sector — must now be denominated in Tanzanian shillings (TZS). Foreign investors must factor both requirements into their financial planning and existing banking arrangements.

Local Content Plans: Expanded Compliance Obligations

Under the 2025 amendments, entities operating in the mining sector must now expand their Local Content Plans to include two new sub-plans: a Banking Services Sub-Plan and a Procurement Sub-Plan. These are in addition to the previously required components covering employment, technology transfer, research and development, legal services, and financial services.

These expanded plans must be submitted to the Tanzania Mining Commission for approval. The introduction of deemed approval provisions — where a revised plan is considered approved if the Commission does not respond within 50 working days — provides a degree of procedural certainty for operators navigating the new requirements.

What Foreign Investors in Tanzania Mining Should Do Now

Compliance Checklist for Tanzania Mining Local Content 2025 ✔ Audit all existing JV agreements against the new 100% indigenous ownership requirement ✔ Review all supply and service contracts for compliance with Regulation 13A reserved categories ✔ Update Local Content Plans to include the new Banking Services and Procurement Sub-Plans ✔ Transition all operational banking to Tanzania-registered financial institutions ✔ Monitor the Mining Commission's published list of reserved business activities ✔ Seek legal advice on restructuring non-compliant arrangements before enforcement begins

Tanzania's mining regulatory environment is evolving rapidly. The 2025 local content amendments signal a clear government intent: Tanzanian citizens and indigenous companies must be genuine, substantive participants in the mining economy — not passive equity holders. Foreign investors who adapt early, build credible local partnerships, and maintain robust compliance frameworks will be far better placed to sustain and grow their operations in Tanzania's world-class mineral sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.