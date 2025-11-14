The East African Insider – Week 1st – 7th NovemBER 2025

Introduction

As we step into November, East Africa continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and progress across diverse sectors, from digital transformation and financial partnerships to infrastructure development and green energy transitions.

This week's edition highlights how East African nations are deepening global partnerships and unlocking new investment frontiers. In Brussels and Berlin, a regional delegation engaged European institutions to strengthen e-commerce and digital cooperation, setting the stage for enhanced trade and innovation. In Kenya, a landmark USD 2 billion partnership with Qatar is set to transform infrastructure and fintech investment. Uganda is positioning itself as a digital powerhouse, with the potential to add USD 4 billion to its economy by 2030. Rwanda is advancing agricultural exports through access to China's lucrative avocado market, while Tanzania and Zambia are optimizing mineral corridors vital to Africa's critical metals supply chain. Meanwhile, the DRC is moving toward energy independence through hydropower and solar integration, and South Sudan is backing a unified East African telecom network to boost regional digital integration.

Together, these developments paint a picture of a region in motion — one embracing innovation, strengthening partnerships, and shaping Africa's investment future.

Trend of the Week

East African Delegation Engages Europe to Advance E-Commerce and Digital Cooperation

A 24-member delegation from East African e-commerce and private sector associations conducted a study tour in Brussels and Berlin (26 October–2 November 2025) to strengthen partnerships and knowledge exchange with European counterparts.

Organized under the EU–EAC Digital Economy, E-Commerce, E-Payment and Public E-Services Programme (DEEP) and the Sustainable Business for Uganda (SB4U) project, the mission is co-funded by the EU, Germany's BMZ, France, and Estonia, and jointly implemented by GIZ, the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the East African Business Council (EABC).

The tour focused on improving governance and coordination among private sector associations, developing consumer trust in e-commerce through protection frameworks, and learning from the EU's cross-border e-commerce policies. Delegates met with leading organizations such as e-Commerce Europe, Afrika-Verein, Bitkom, TrustedShops, and officials from the European Commission to discuss regulatory cooperation and business linkages.

By promoting strategic partnerships and digital capacity building, the mission aims to enhance East Africa's e-commerce competitiveness, attract investment, and strengthen trade ties with Europe, supporting the region's broader digital transformation goals.

Tanzania

Tanzania–Zambia Corridor Strengthens Africa's Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Southern and Eastern Africa's mineral export infrastructure relies heavily on cross-border corridors transporting copper, cobalt, and other critical minerals from landlocked mining regions to international ports. At the center is the Tanzania–Zambia corridor, facilitating the export of approximately 700,000–750,000 tonnes of Zambian copper to Asian markets each year.

Tanzania's Dar es Salaam port is pivotal, offering a strategic gateway to the Indian Ocean and cutting transit distances by roughly 40% for copper shipments to China compared to other Southern African ports. This advantage lowers transport costs and strengthens Africa's role in global mineral supply chains.

The interconnected logistics mean that disruptions in one corridor can ripple across multiple economies. The DRC relies on these routes for cobalt exports, while Malawi uses them for uranium shipments and fuel imports. For Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, the corridor is vital: its mining sector accounts for up to 75% of national export revenue.

Recent normalization of border operations has restored daily capacity to around 250 trucks in each direction, stabilizing copper flows and supporting economic continuity. Increased cooperation between Zambia, Tanzania, and the DRC has led to smarter logistics integration, consolidating shipments to maximize container use, reduce transport costs, and enhance competitiveness amid rising global demand for critical minerals.

Kenya

Kenya attracts USD 2 billion investment through landmark financial sector collaboration with Qatar

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority (NIFCA) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), marking a major step toward attracting over USD 2 billion in investment by 2028.

Speaking at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar, President Ruto said the partnership aims to channel capital into infrastructure, green energy, affordable housing, and fintech — sectors promising both financial returns and transformative social impact. Key projects include constructing 50 mega dams to irrigate 2.5 million hectares, ensuring food security and export growth, and expanding Kenya's energy capacity from 2,300 MW to 10,000 MW within seven years to drive industrialization and green development.

To support these ambitions, Kenya is establishing the Kenya Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Kenya National Infrastructure Fund to attract global and blended finance. The MoU strengthens Kenya's position as a regional financial hub, signaling opportunities for international investors, particularly from the Gulf, in infrastructure finance, renewable energy, housing, and fintech ecosystems.

Uganda

Digital transformation could add USD 4 billion to Uganda's economy by 2030

Uganda has the potential to unlock USD 4 billion in additional economic value, create 1.79 million new jobs, and connect 4 million more citizens to the internet by 2030, according to a GSMA report unveiled at the Digital Africa Summit Uganda in Kampala.

The mobile sector, currently contributing 9% of GDP and employing 2.3 million people, is central to Uganda's digital and economic transformation under Vision 2040. Increased digitization could enhance productivity across agriculture, manufacturing, and trade, while strengthening exports and small business resilience.

Despite 4G coverage reaching 96% of the population, only 22% of Ugandans use mobile internet due to high smartphone costs, unreliable power, sectoral taxes, and low digital literacy. The GSMA recommends regulatory stability, digital-friendly taxation, affordable device policies, and updated laws on AI, data protection, and cloud computing. If implemented, Uganda could expand 4G access to 99% of the population, connect 19 million people, and generate over USD 550 million in new tax revenue.

GSMA's Head of Africa, Angela Wamola, emphasized that digital transformation is "about empowering citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities," positioning Uganda as one of Africa's most promising tech-driven investment frontiers.

Rwanda

Rwanda targets China's USD 122 million avocado market to boost agricultural exports

Rwanda is finalizing negotiations to secure access to China's USD 122 million avocado market, opening a major trade corridor for the country's horticultural industry. The deal would diversify Rwanda's agricultural exports and attract foreign investment in horticulture, cold-chain logistics, and agri-export infrastructure.

China, the second-largest avocado importer in Asia, imported nearly 49,000 tonnes valued at USD 122.4 million in 2024, primarily from Peru and Chile. Rwanda's entry would mark a strategic breakthrough for East Africa's fruit exports, boosting a sector that contributed roughly USD 11 million of Rwanda's total fruit export revenue in 2023/2024.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC's Kamoa-Kakula moves toward energy self-sufficiency with Inga II supply

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC will begin receiving 50 MW from the Inga II hydroelectric dam in November 2025, advancing energy security. A phased delivery will add 100 MW in early 2026 and 150 MW in mid-2027.

Integration of hydropower with two 30 MW solar plants under development will allow full energy self-sufficiency by 2027, eliminating reliance on electricity imports. This milestone underscores operational resilience, renewable integration, and infrastructure modernization, enhancing the DRC's appeal for long-term, sustainable investment in Africa's critical minerals supply chain.

South Sudan

South Sudan backs unified East African telecom network to boost digital integration

South Sudan has reaffirmed support for the East African Communications Organization (EACO) in establishing a One Network Area (ONA) across the region. This unified telecommunications network aims to reduce roaming charges, enhance digital inclusion, and strengthen regional cooperation.

Improved connectivity will support trade, cross-border collaboration, and attract investment in telecom infrastructure, data services, and mobile innovation, positioning East Africa as one of Africa's fastest-emerging digital hubs.

Upcoming events

Forging Sustainable Infrastructure Pathways: Unlocking UAE–Africa Collaboration

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12 November 2025 | 09:00 – 11:00

Venue: BSA Law Offices, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Agenda:

To explore scalable investment opportunities and strategic partnerships between the UAE and Africa aimed at closing the continent's USD 170 billion annual infrastructure gap through sustainable energy, transport, and digital projects.

How to register:

Registration details are available via BSA Law's official website at https://events.investafrica.com/event/home/forgingsustainableinfrastructure

Who Should Attend:

Investors

Infrastructure developers

Policymakers

Financial institutions

Legal professionals

Sustainability experts

Representatives from African and UAE public and private sectors seeking cross-border partnerships.

Key features:

High-level panel discussions on UAE–Africa investment collaboration

Insights into sustainable transport, clean energy, water resilience, and digital infrastructure projects

Networking opportunities with investors and government officials

Case studies from leading UAE institutions such as Masdar, Mubadala, ADQ, and DP World

Opinion of the week

"The African market is the future. To invest in Africa is to invest in the future. In the 21st century, there's so much poverty, sickness and bitterness in the world...our calling should be one that has to prioritise humanity."- Tony Elumelu (Nigerian entrepreneur & philanthropist)

Conclusion

As East Africa advances through November, the region's momentum toward economic transformation is unmistakable. From cross-continental digital partnerships and financial sector collaborations to green energy transitions and infrastructure modernization, every development underscores a shared vision an Africa that is investable, innovative, and interconnected.

The stories this month reflect a region that is not just attracting investment but shaping its own growth narrative through strategic reforms, regional cooperation, and sustainable development. For investors, the message is clear: East Africa remains one of the most dynamic frontiers for long-term opportunity and impact. We thank you for following our insights throughout October and November and as the year draws to a close, we look forward to bringing you more transformative stories that define Africa's investment landscape.

