The East African Insider – Week 18th – 24th October 2025

Introduction

East Africa's investment landscape continues to gain momentum this October, with major developments spanning clean energy, digital transformation, and cross-border partnerships. In a landmark move for the e-mobility sector, Afreximbank invested USD 75 million in Spiro to expand electric motorbike production across Africa, signalling growing investor confidence in sustainable transport solutions. Tanzania was ranked the second most resilient investment destination in Africa, reinforcing its position as a stable and competitive market. Meanwhile, Uganda posted an impressive 6.3% GDP growth, supported by strong agriculture and financial stability.

In Rwanda, the first-ever Tunisia–Rwanda Business and Investment Forum opened new trade and cooperation opportunities between North and East Africa, while Burundi's CRDB Bank sealed USD 120 million in partnerships with global institutions to boost SME financing, housing, and climate-smart projects. The Democratic Republic of Congo advanced its digital infrastructure goals with a USD 150 million deal to expand fiber connectivity and data centers, and Somalia took a significant step toward digital inclusion by validating its Digital Transformation Strategy (2025–2030). These developments highlight a dynamic week of progress across East Africa where sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships are driving the region's transformation into one of the world's most promising investment frontiers.

Trend of the week

Afreximbank backs Spiro with USD 75 Million to expand E-mobility across Africa

Spiro, a Dubai-based electric motorbike manufacturer operating in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda, has raised USD 100 million to boost its production capacity in what is being called one of Africa's largest investments in the growing e-mobility sector. The Fund for Export Development in Africa, part of Cairo-based Afreximbank, contributed USD 75 million, with the remainder coming from a venture capital firm. The funds will be used to scale up production to 15,000 bikes per month and expand battery manufacturing across the continent. Spiro, founded in 2022, aims to have 100,000 electric motorcycles on African roads by the end of 2025 a fivefold increase from last year.

The company's electric motorbikes, priced between USD 800 and USD 1,000, are popular among ride-hailing and delivery service drivers due to their affordability and low maintenance costs. CEO Kaushik Burman noted that operating costs for Spiro's electric bikes are at least 30% cheaper than petrol-powered alternatives, driving rapid adoption across Africa. Currently, Spiro operates 1,200 battery-swapping stations in six countries, including Kenya and Uganda, and plans to expand to 3,500 by year-end. The bikes are primarily assembled from knockdown kits imported from China and India, with about 30% local content.

Despite the optimism, industry experts caution that e-mobility in Africa remains a challenging and capital-intensive market. Deepak Dave of Autonomi Capital raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of such companies, especially as bikes age and repayment issues arise. Other regional players, such as Kenya's Roam and Ecobodaa and Rwanda's Ampersand, are also expanding in the sector. Tope Lawani of Helios Investment Partners highlighted that building bikes requires ongoing investments in sales networks and new models. Spiro's latest round adds to its earlier USD 180 million in funding, including USD 63 million in debt from Société Générale and equity from its parent firm, Equitane.

Tanzania

Tanzania emerges as Africa's second most resilient investment destination

The latest Global Investment Risk and Resilience Report, jointly published by Henley & Partners and AlphaGeo, has ranked Tanzania second in Africa for investment resilience, scoring 62.00%, narrowly trailing Mauritius, which leads with 62.20%. Tanzania's total investment risk score stands at 26.4%, while its resilience score reached 50.4%, reflecting a strong capacity to withstand shocks and adapt to economic changes. These results position Tanzania ahead of other top African performers such as Botswana, Seychelles, Uganda, Cabo Verde, Réunion, Namibia, and South Africa, signaling its growing reputation as a stable and attractive investment destination.

On the global scale, Tanzania ranked 84th for reliable investment climate, just one spot behind Mauritius at 83rd. Though still far from global leaders such as Switzerland (88.42/100), Denmark (85.09), Norway (83.54), and Singapore (83.37), Tanzania's upward trajectory reflects a resilient economy gaining recognition for its governance, innovation, and macroeconomic discipline. The global index offsets total resilience against total risk to produce a balanced score out of 100, offering investors an integrated view of a country's risk exposure and adaptive capacity.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Christian Kälin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, said the index helps investors identify nations "best positioned to preserve wealth and generate long-term value," while providing governments with a benchmark for competitiveness. Dr. Parag Khanna of the London School of Economics and founder of AlphaGeo added that "adaptation is the new imperative," emphasizing that countries committed to innovation, governance, and climate preparedness will attract lasting investment and growth. The report further notes that while G7 economies maintain global leadership through low risk and strong resilience, emerging economies like Tanzania are proving that stability, adaptability, and institutional strength can redefine Africa's investment narrative for the decade ahead.

Uganda

Uganda emerges as a regional growth leader with 6.3% GDP expansion

Uganda's economy is demonstrating remarkable resilience and progress amid global economic uncertainty. According to the Bank of Uganda's 2024/25 Annual Report, the country recorded one of the strongest growth performances in the East African Community, with real GDP expanding by 6.3%. This growth was fueled by strong agricultural output, industrial recovery, and a vibrant services sector. Inflation remained well-controlled within the 5% target, while the Ugandan shilling appreciated by 2.7% against the US dollar and reserves increased to USD 4.3 billion, reflecting solid macroeconomic management and financial stability.

The financial system continues to be a pillar of Uganda's economic stability, with banks maintaining strong capital and liquidity buffers and non-performing loans falling to 3.7%. The central bank posted a net surplus of USD 175.7 million, with assets and equity also rising significantly. The Auditor General's unmodified opinion reaffirmed confidence in the bank's transparency and governance. Meanwhile, Uganda is making strides in financial innovation introducing a third Automated Clearing House session, upgrading to ISO20022 standards, and implementing AI-driven fraud detection systems to enhance digital payment security and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Uganda's outlook for FY2025/26 remains positive, with growth projected between 6.0% and 6.5%. The government is also aligning economic progress with sustainability, launching a Clean Cooking Unit to achieve universal clean cooking access by 2040 and targeting a USD 500 billion economy powered by clean, sustainable energy. These initiatives underscore Uganda's vision of balancing economic expansion with environmental responsibility—cementing its position as one of East Africa's most forward-looking and resilient economies.

Rwanda

Tunisian investors explore Rwanda's booming market at first bilateral trade forum

The first-ever Tunisia–Rwanda Business, Trade, and Investment Forum officially opened on October 20 in Kigali, marking a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two nations. Organized by FIE Consult Rwanda in partnership with the Embassy of Tunisia in Kenya and the Tunisian Export Agency, the four-day event brought together investors and business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities. The forum seeks to deepen economic ties, foster partnerships, and enhance the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both countries.

According to Sofiene Dridi, Tunisia's Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, Rwanda was chosen as a strategic partner because of its "diversified and innovative economy." He emphasized that while this is Tunisia's first official business mission to Rwanda, it will not be the last, highlighting the importance of mutual understanding between the two nations' private sectors. Dridi pointed out key areas for cooperation ICT, cyber technology, industry, agri-food, and health noting that these sectors can drive dynamic and mutually beneficial growth. He also underlined the significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in creating a unified market that promotes intra-African trade and investment.

On Rwanda's side, Jean Paul Bazihama, Head of the Trade Cluster at PSF, reiterated the country's readiness to collaborate with Tunisian investors in sectors such as construction, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, ICT, and tourism. Similarly, Walid Ben Moussa, Director of the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre in Nairobi, described Rwanda as a promising market with growing consumer demand. Business leaders like Anis Ben Abda of Stephen Fruit Company expressed enthusiasm about introducing new North African products and innovations to Rwanda. Meanwhile, Victor Nyakinda, Country Manager of FIE Consult Rwanda, noted that the mission aims to build long-term partnerships by helping Tunisian investors understand Rwanda's business environment and regulatory framework. Plans are also underway for a reciprocal business mission that will see Rwandan enterprises explore opportunities in Tunisia, signaling a future of deepened cooperation and shared prosperity.

Burundi

CRDB bank seals landmark USD 120 Million partnerships to drive inclusive growth across East Africa

CRDB Bank has reached a historic milestone by signing three landmark partnerships with FinDev Canada, Germany's DEG (KfW Group), and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) to promote inclusive and sustainable finance across Africa. The agreements, formalized during the CRDB Bank Investors and Partners Forum held alongside the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., aim to address key development gaps in East Africa particularly in SME financing, climate-smart agriculture, and affordable housing. Through these deals, FinDev Canada will provide a USD 60 million sustainability-linked facility to expand MSME and women-owned business financing, DEG will offer a USD 50 million facility to boost SME sub-loans and job creation in Tanzania, and ShafDB will channel USD 10 million to CRDB DRC for affordable housing projects.

The partnerships were signed by CRDB Bank's Group CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela, alongside the CEOs of the three partner institutions, during a forum that gathered senior government officials, investors, and central bank governors from Tanzania, Burundi, and the DRC. These collaborations mark a major step in CRDB Bank's mission to drive sustainable economic growth and regional integration. Nsekela emphasized that the partnerships reflect a shared vision for a financially inclusive and resilient Africa, positioning CRDB as a key player linking global finance to local impact. ShafDB CEO Thierno-Habib Hann highlighted that the housing partnership represents an investment in "dignity and opportunity," while FinDev Canada CEO Lori Kerr underscored the focus on co-investment and long-term impact in climate and development sectors.

Beyond providing capital, the partnerships aim to deliver measurable social and economic outcomes—empowering entrepreneurs, improving access to housing, and fostering innovation. For foreign investors, this development presents new opportunities to engage in East Africa's growing financial and infrastructure sectors, signaling confidence in the region's economic potential and commitment to sustainable development.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC signs USD 150M deal to power digital transformation and attract tech investment

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has taken a major step toward boosting its digital transformation by signing a USD 150 million agreement with Mauritius-based investment firm United Investment LMT (UIL) to enhance national digital infrastructure. The partnership, originally agreed upon in 2023, includes feasibility studies, the rollout of 60,000–80,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cable, the installation of a 192-terabit-per-second submarine cable, and the construction of three data centers across the country. The project will also establish a national telecom operator offering both fixed and wireless services, marking a major milestone in the DRC's efforts to bridge its digital divide. According to the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, José Mpanda Kabangu, the DRC currently needs at least 50,000 kilometers of fiber to achieve full national connectivity, with internet penetration still below 30%.

The initiative forms part of the country's 2026–2030 National Digital Plan (PNN2), which aims to position the DRC as a regional digital hub. To achieve this, the government plans to invest USD 1 billion over five years, supported by USD 500 million in international funding. Other related partnerships include discussions with Nigeria's Fidelity Bank to finance a national telecom satellite, demonstrating growing regional collaboration in Africa's digital sector. This project signals a promising opportunity in ICT infrastructure, cloud services, and data management, sectors that are set to experience significant growth. Improved internet access and national connectivity will not only enhance business operations but also open up new markets for fintech, e-commerce, and digital startups. As the DRC continues to expand its digital backbone, early investors stand to benefit from being part of a rapidly evolving market that is becoming central to Africa's digital economy.

Somalia

Somalia Charts Its Digital Future with New National Transformation Strategy

Somalia has taken a major step toward its digital future as the Ministry of Communications and Technology (MoCT), in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), hosted a National Multi-Stakeholder Consultation Workshop to validate the country's Digital Transformation Strategy (2025–2030). The two-day event, held on October 12–13, brought together representatives from licensed telecom operators, academia, and key government institutions to refine the national blueprint ahead of implementation. The strategy an initiative of MoCT aims to foster inclusive digital policies, advance e-governance, and equip citizens with emerging technology skills in artificial intelligence (AI), distributed ledger technology (DLT), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In his address, Communications and Technology Minister Mohamed Adan Moallim Ali emphasized that public consultation will strengthen legitimacy and accountability in policy development, while ITU Program Officer Mustafa Almahdi highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in achieving Somalia's digital ambitions. Participants engaged in detailed discussions around the strategy's pillars, financing models, and alignment with the African Union's continental digital roadmap. "This strategy will guide Somalia's journey toward a knowledge-based economy—one that empowers citizens, promotes innovation, and strengthens governance through technology," said Minister Ali.

The workshop builds on a wave of recent digital reforms in Somalia. The government has rolled out digital ID regulations to enhance access to public services, introduced a national instant payment scheme to reduce reliance on cash, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to accelerate its digital transition. These efforts position Somalia among East Africa's emerging digital economies, signaling the government's commitment to leveraging technology as a cornerstone for growth and inclusion.

Upcoming events

Private Investor Briefing with Amne Suedi: The Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Outlook – Opportunities, Trends, and What's Next for Africa

Date & Time:

November 6, 2025 | 5:00 PM (EAT)

Nairobi, Kenya

Agenda:

Presentation of the Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Report findings

Deep dive into top-performing sectors: infrastructure, manufacturing, energy & digital

Discussion on private investment trends & regulatory shifts across 8 countries

Exclusive introduction to the EAC Investment Circle

Interactive Q&A with Amne Suedi

Networking session & closing reflections

How to register:

Secure your spot by registering online here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvwPJwocRRmgDN-OesSItw#/registration

Who should attend:

Private equity and institutional investors

Diaspora investors seeking regional opportunities

Corporate executives & business leaders

Development partners & policy professionals

Entrepreneurs looking to scale across East Africa

Key features:

Exclusive access to unreleased Q3 2025 regional data & trends

Strategic insights on where the smart money is going in East Africa

Networking with a select circle of investors & thought leaders

Complimentary Executive Summary of the Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Report

Insider launch of the EAC Investment Circle (private investor network)

Opinion of the week

"Africa offers the highest return on investment in the world — not because it's easy, but because the growth gap and scale of opportunity are so large."- Akinwumi Adesina (President, African Development Bank

Conclusion

East Africa's investment momentum shows no sign of slowing down. From the surge in e-mobility and clean energy initiatives to the strengthening of digital infrastructure and cross-border partnerships, the region is steadily carving out its place as a hub for innovation and sustainable growth. Investors are taking note drawn by improving economic resilience, forward-looking policies, and a young, tech-driven population shaping Africa's future markets. As nations like Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda continue to post strong growth and attract strategic funding, the message is clear: East Africa is open for business and brimming with opportunity. For investors seeking long-term value, the time to engage, explore, and invest in the region's transformation story is now.

Resources

Financial times (2025

https://www.ft.com/content/b8a4995d-0f65-444e-94ce-5d7d90ab8f1f

Ipp media (2025)

https://www.ippmedia.com/the-guardian/news/read/tanzania-second-in-africa-investment-resilience-ranks-2025-10-23-115549#google_vignette

Uganda invest (2025)

https://ugandainvest.go.ug/ugandas-economy-delivers-eacs-most-robust-growth-performances-in-2025-bank-of-uganda-report

All Africa (2025)

https://allafrica.com/stories/202510210199.html

Tech in Africa

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.