The East African Insider – Week 14th -20th March 2026

Introduction

Welcome to this week's East Africa Investment Brief, where we spotlight the latest opportunities shaping the continent's fastest-growing sectors. From aviation to fintech, real estate, and regional trade, Africa is witnessing transformative shifts that are attracting both local and international investors. Rising air travel demand is unlocking major prospects across the aviation value chain, while countries like Tanzania and Kenya are strengthening infrastructure and capital markets to support industrial growth and real estate investment. Agricultural value addition in Uganda, macroeconomic stability in Rwanda, and the emergence of digital finance in the Democratic Republic of Congo highlight the region's diverse avenues for investment. Meanwhile, regional trade initiatives, such as Burundi's improved access to Lake Tanganyika freight routes, demonstrate the tangible benefits of enhanced connectivity for landlocked economies. This edition brings you an investor-focused overview of these developments, offering insights into where opportunities are emerging and how strategic investments can capitalize on Africa's expanding economic frontier.

Trend of the week

Rising air travel demand unlocks major investment opportunities in Africa's aviation sector

Africa's aviation sector is emerging as one of the fastest-growing globally, with passenger demand projected to more than double by 2050, according to International Air Transport Association. The continent is expected to record some of the highest annual growth rates worldwide, driven by rapid urbanisation, a rising middle class, and increasing demand for both domestic and intra-African connectivity. While Africa currently accounts for a relatively small share of global air traffic, its long-term growth trajectory is attracting renewed interest from investors and industry players. The expansion is expected to unlock significant opportunities across the aviation value chain, including airline capacity growth, airport infrastructure development, and air cargo logistics. Improved connectivity under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area is also set to boost regional trade, further increasing demand for efficient air transport networks. In addition, the rise of e-commerce and supply chain integration is accelerating the need for modern cargo and logistics solutions across the continent. However, the sector still faces structural challenges, including high operational costs, limited infrastructure, and regulatory constraints that have historically slowed growth. Despite these hurdles, ongoing reforms, increased private sector participation, and strategic investments in aviation infrastructure are expected to position Africa as a key frontier for long-term aviation and logistics investment.

Tanzania

AFC expansion into Tanzania boosts financing for energy, logistics and industry

Tanzania has strengthened its access to long-term development financing after the Bank of Tanzania joined the Africa Finance Corporation as a sovereign shareholder. The move provides the country with direct access to AFC's financing tools for large-scale projects across industrialization, energy, and logistics, while also opening trade finance lines and liquidity support for local financial institutions. Beyond funding, the partnership enables Tanzania to leverage AFC's technical expertise in structuring complex infrastructure projects, reinforcing the country's push toward private sector-led growth and economic resilience. The development comes as AFC maintains a strong "A" credit rating from S&P Global Ratings and continues to expand its continental footprint, having mobilized nearly USD19 billion across 36 African countries since inception. For investors, the move signals deeper integration between African sovereign institutions and development finance platforms, with potential to accelerate infrastructure development, unlock capital flows, and strengthen Tanzania's position as a growing investment destination in East Africa.

Kenya

Kenya's REIT market triples to USD 158.7 million as property investment shifts to capital markets

Kenya's real estate investment landscape is undergoing gradual transformation, with the REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) market reaching a capitalization of USD 158.7 million, nearly tripling in value as investor interest in property-backed financial instruments grows. The expansion reflects renewed activity in the sector, supported by new listings and increasing awareness of REITs as an alternative asset class. By allowing investors to access income-generating real estate without direct ownership, REITs are emerging as a key financing vehicle for sectors such as commercial property, student housing, and logistics infrastructure. The recent listing of East Africa's first industrial REIT further signals a shift toward specialized real estate assets aligned with e-commerce growth and supply chain expansion. While the market remains relatively small and constrained by liquidity and regulatory challenges, ongoing reforms and product innovation are gradually attracting institutional and retail participation. Analysts view the sector's growth as an early indicator of deeper capital market development, with potential to unlock financing for large-scale projects including affordable housing and commercial infrastructure.

Uganda

Uganda positions itself as Africa's next honey processing and export hub

Uganda is positioning itself as a continental hub for honey production and value-added exports ahead of the upcoming AfRAS 2026 Symposium, scheduled for August 25–28, 2026. The event, organized by Uganda National Apiculture Development Organisation in partnership with Bees for Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, is expected to convene investors, researchers, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond. With annual production estimated at 210,000 metric tonnes, Uganda is already among Africa's leading honey producers. However, limited value addition has constrained export earnings, as most output is sold in raw form. The symposium aims to shift the sector toward higher-value products such as refined honey, beeswax, propolis, and royal jelly, unlocking new revenue streams and improving competitiveness in global markets. Backed by partnerships with institutions including the European Union, Oxfam, Mastercard Foundation, and Makerere University, the initiative will focus on scaling smallholder production, improving processing standards, and expanding market access. The push signals growing momentum to transform apiculture into a strategic export sector, with strong potential for job creation, regional trade expansion, and agro-industrial investment.

Rwanda

Rwanda's outlook upgraded to stable as investor confidence strengthens

Rwanda's investment profile received a significant boost this week as Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the country's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at B+ and revised its outlook from negative to stable. The move signals growing confidence among international financial institutions in Rwanda's economic resilience and policy direction. The upgrade reflects easing concerns over external financing, supported by strong backing from multilateral and bilateral partners, with net external disbursements reaching approximately USD1.2 billion in the past fiscal year. Rwanda's commitment to regional peace and stability was also highlighted as a key factor reinforcing investor confidence. On the macroeconomic front, Rwanda continues to outperform its peers, with real GDP growth estimated at 8% in 2025 and projected to remain above 7% through 2027, driven by expansion in construction, agriculture, and tourism. While fiscal consolidation remains a priority, the overall outlook underscores a stable and improving investment environment in one of East Africa's fastest-growing economies.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC's USD 8.7B digital push signals rise of a new fintech market

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is emerging as one of Africa's most promising yet untapped fintech frontiers, driven by a population of over 100 million and low levels of financial inclusion. With an estimated 85% of the population still unbanked and a heavy reliance on cash transactions, the country presents significant room for digital financial services to expand. In recent years, mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and Orange Money have begun to reshape the financial landscape, offering millions access to payments, transfers, and basic financial tools. Despite adoption rates still hovering around 25%, the gap between mobile connectivity and financial access highlights a substantial growth opportunity for fintech players. Supported by government-led digital transformation initiatives, including an approximately USD8.7 billion national digital infrastructure plan, and the rollout of a national interbank payment platform, the ecosystem is gradually evolving. A growing number of local startups and international firms are entering the market, focusing on payments, digital banking, and financial infrastructure. While challenges such as limited infrastructure and access to capital remain, the DRC's scale, rising digital adoption, and improving financial ecosystem position it as a high-potential market for long-term fintech investment in Africa.

Burundi

Infrastructure expansion enhances Burundi's access to regional markets

Burundi stands to benefit significantly from a major expansion of regional trade infrastructure as Tanzania prepares to launch four large cargo vessels on Lake Tanganyika, aimed at boosting freight connectivity with neighbouring markets including Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. Construction of the vessels at Karema Port is part of broader efforts to modernise inland waterway transport and unlock trade opportunities for landlocked economies in the Great Lakes region. Enhanced cargo capacity promises to improve the movement of imports and exports through Burundi's largest lake port in Bujumbura, which today handles a substantial share of the country's external trade. By strengthening maritime links across the lake and linking seamlessly with road and rail corridors, the initiative could reduce logistics costs, expand market access for Burundian goods and stimulate private sector growth in transport, storage and value‑added services.

Upcoming events

Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) 2026

Date: 25 – 27 March 2026

Venue: Nairobi, Kenya

Agenda:

A three-day global investment forum connecting international investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore high-impact opportunities across sectors such as ICT, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and renewable energy.

How to register:

Participants can register online through the official KIICO event platform by selecting a delegate, sponsor, exhibitor, or media pass under the conference registration section.

Who should attend:

International and regional investors

Government officials and policymakers

CEOs and business leaders

Private equity and venture capital firms

Development finance institutions

Entrepreneurs and startups

Industry associations and chambers of commerce

Key features:

High-level plenary sessions with government leaders and global investors

Signing of major investment deals and policy announcements

Sector-focused forums covering agriculture, ICT/BPO, finance, energy, mining, and the creative economy

Strategic networking with over 700+ global delegates and 30+ countries represented

Side events including the COMESA Investment Forum and Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative Forum

Opinion of the week

"Africa has the scale and capital to drive growth—but unlocking it requires structure, strategy, and collaboration."

Simpiwe "Sim" Tshabalala – CEO Standard Bank Group

Conclusion

In summary, East Africa's economic landscape is evolving rapidly, creating a wealth of opportunities for strategic investors. From booming aviation and logistics sectors to expanding real estate markets, value-added agriculture, digital finance innovation, and strengthened regional trade corridors, the region is positioning itself as a frontier for high-impact investment. While challenges such as infrastructure gaps, regulatory hurdles, and operational costs remain, ongoing reforms, public-private partnerships, and targeted capital deployment are steadily mitigating these risks. For investors seeking growth and diversification, East Africa offers a compelling mix of untapped potential, rising demand, and long-term returns across multiple sectors making now the ideal time to engage with the region's dynamic markets.

Resources

1. The East African (2026)

https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/business-tech/africas-aviation-market-to-expand-fastest-as-demand-doubles-5395444

2. Ecofin agency (2026)

https://www.ecofinagency.com/news-finances/1903-53909-bank-of-tanzania-joins-africa-finance-corporation-as-shareholder

3. Dawan Africa (2026)

https://www.dawan.africa/news/kenyas-reits-market-capitalization-hits-sh246-billion-as-property-investment-gains-momentum

4. Ecofin agency (2026)

https://www.ecofinagency.com/news-agriculture/1603-53814-uganda-to-leverage-apimondia-symposium-to-drive-honey-export-growth-and-value-addition

5. Xinhua (2026)

https://english.news.cn/africa/20260315/273deb2c87fb496c87511f6a0d2db603/c.html

6. The fintech times (2026)

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