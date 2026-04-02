South African Budget Speech 2026 Review (Video)

Jenny Klein’s articles from ENS are most popular:
- in Africa
- in Africa
ENS are most popular:
- within Accounting and Audit and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
Our annual South African budget speech webinar highlighting areas of legislative and policy focus and providing practical insights to assist stakeholders in preparing for the year ahead.
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