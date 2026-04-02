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2 April 2026

South African Budget Speech 2026 Review (Video)

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Our annual South African budget speech webinar highlighting areas of legislative and policy focus and providing practical insights to assist stakeholders...
South Africa Strategy
Jenny Klein,Mansoor Parker,Charles De Wet
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Our annual South African budget speech webinar highlighting areas of legislative and policy focus and providing practical insights to assist stakeholders in preparing for the year ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jenny Klein
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Mansoor Parker
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Ntebaleng Sekabate
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Charles De Wet
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