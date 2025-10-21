The East African Insider – Week 11th – 17TH OCTOBER 2025

Introduction

Africa's investment landscape continues to show strong momentum, with major announcements across multiple countries underscoring the continent's resilience and potential. DHL Group unveiled a landmark USD 325 million investment to expand trade and logistics infrastructure across Sub-Saharan Africa, reinforcing confidence in the region's role in global commerce. In Tanzania, the government announced new investment opportunities in conference tourism, hotels, and real estate at Dodoma's Mtumba Government City, backed by major infrastructure projects like the Standard Gauge Railway and Msalato International Airport. Kenya boosted African-led finance with a USD 150 million capital injection into TDB and Afreximbank, signalling its commitment to homegrown institutions that fund regional development. In Uganda, a USD 25 million road upgrade project financed by the Abu Dhabi Fund is set to enhance agricultural trade and connectivity in the east. Rwanda launched the Africa Trade Gateway's digital trade initiative to accelerate AfCFTA integration and expand intra-African commerce. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed a USD 1.5 billion energy deal with HYDRO-LINK to build a cross-border transmission line linking Angola and its Copperbelt mining hub. Rounding off the week, Somalia sought an additional USD 40 million IMF facility to safeguard economic stability, advance fiscal reforms, and strengthen resilience against aid shortfalls and climate shocks. Together, these developments highlight Africa's growing ability to attract capital, unlock infrastructure, and build sustainable growth pathways despite global uncertainties.

Trend of the week

DHL commits USD 325M to strengthen trade infrastructure across Sub-Saharan Africa

DHL Group has announced a USD 325 million investment plan for Sub-Saharan Africa, underscoring its long-term confidence in the region's growing role in global trade. The multi-year initiative will span DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and DHL Supply Chain, focusing on expanding infrastructure, strengthening logistics networks, and unlocking opportunities across e-commerce, agriculture, energy, and healthcare. According to DHL's Global Connectedness Tracker, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded a 10% year-on-year increase in trade value in the first half of 2025, outpacing all other regions. The new investment will enhance aviation capacity, extend delivery coverage to emerging trade hubs, and deepen solutions for key sectors, including energy transition projects, perishables logistics, and temperature-controlled healthcare transport. DHL Supply Chain will also expand in South Africa to meet growing demand for outsourced logistics. Beyond infrastructure, DHL is scaling its GoTrade initiative to train SMEs on customs and international trade while piloting renewable energy and AI-driven tools for smarter, greener supply chains. With unmatched reach across African markets, DHL positions itself at the heart of the continent's trade growth, enabling businesses of all sizes to compete more effectively on the global stage.

Tanzania

Tanzania unveils new investment opportunities in conference tourism, hotels, and real estate in Dodoma

The Government of Tanzania, through the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), has unveiled new investment opportunities in the conference tourism sector at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma, aimed at boosting economic activities in the nation's capital. Speaking during an official meeting in Arusha on October 15, 2025, the Director of the Policy and Government Coordination Department, Paul Sangawe, announced that specific areas have been earmarked for the construction of a major international conference centre, exhibition grounds, modern hotels, and facilities for financial, commercial, and leisure services. He noted that ongoing infrastructure projects—including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Msalato International Airport—will drive strong demand for such facilities and strengthen Dodoma's position as a premier destination for regional and international conferences. Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) Managing Director, Christine Mwakatobe, confirmed that AICC is ready to prioritize investment in Dodoma and partner with the Government to deliver projects that meet international standards. Mtumba Government City, located 17 kilometres from Dodoma's centre, is the designated hub for Tanzania's central government offices following the relocation of operations from Dar es Salaam. Covering over 617 hectares, the city is being developed in phases to host public institutions, diplomatic offices, and supporting infrastructure. With planned zones for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments supported by transformative infrastructure such as the SGR, Dodoma outer ring road, and Msalato Airport the area is fast emerging as a hotspot for investment in hospitality, real estate, and business services.

Kenya

TDB and Afreximbank gain USD 150M boost as Kenya backs African-led finance

Kenya has strengthened its commitment to African-led financial institutions by raising its stake in the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) by USD 100 million and injecting an additional USD 50 million into the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank). Announcing the move at the 24th COMESA Heads of State Summit in Nairobi, President William Ruto who officially assumed chairmanship of COMESA from Burundi's Évariste Ndayishimiye emphasised that regional financial institutions remain Africa's "true partners in progress." He noted that TDB, established in 1985 under the Preferential Trade Area (PTA), has evolved into the financial arm of the common market, with an asset base of USD 10 billion and a mandate to finance trade, regional integration, and sustainable development across Africa. Kenya's enhanced shareholding will expand its access to long-term financing of up to 25 years at interest rates as low as 2%, benefiting both sovereign and corporate sectors. President Ruto underscored that strengthening homegrown multilateral lenders such as TDB, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Shelter Afrique, Africa Re, and Zep-Re is essential for mobilising African capital to fund African priorities. He contrasted this with global institutions like the IMF and World Bank, which he criticised as relics of a "bygone era," still dominated by wealthy nations and unrepresentative of developing economies.

The summit, themed "Leveraging Digitalisation to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth," was attended by regional leaders including Presidents Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Prime Ministers Ahmed Abiy (Ethiopia), Russell Mmiso Dlamini (Eswatini), Mustafa Madbouly (Egypt), AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Youssouf, COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe, and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene. President Ruto stressed that by capitalising Africa's own financial institutions, the continent can reduce dependency on external systems, deepen regional integration, and drive sustainable growth on African terms.

Uganda

Uganda secures USD 25M for road upgrade to strengthen trade and agriculture

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a loan agreement worth USD 25 million with the Government of Uganda to finance a transformative road project in Eastern Uganda. The initiative will upgrade a 98.3-kilometre stretch connecting the districts of Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Kagwara, introducing a 7-metre-wide modern roadway with 2-metre shoulders, bridges, and drainage systems designed to international standards. Co-financed by ADFD, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Government of Uganda, the project underscores a multi-stakeholder approach to development while prioritizing climate resilience and long-term sustainability. Once complete, the road will drastically reduce travel times, improve year-round accessibility, and facilitate the efficient transport of agricultural and fish products from Lake Kyoga to regional and national markets. Beyond improving connectivity, the project is expected to boost agricultural productivity, expand trade opportunities, and create hundreds of jobs during and after construction. By strengthening regional supply chains and lowering transport costs, it will enhance Uganda's competitiveness as an investment destination within the East African Community. For foreign investors, this development signals Uganda's continued prioritization of infrastructure as a driver of growth, while reinforcing opportunities to participate in agriculture, logistics, and processing industries in one of Africa's most dynamic emerging markets.

Rwanda

Africa trade gateway debuts in Rwanda to boost intra-African trade

The Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), a pioneering digital trade ecosystem designed to revolutionize Africa's trade, has officially launched its national adoption awareness initiative in Rwanda, marking a key step in advancing the continent's economic integration. A collaboration between Afreximbank and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the ATG serves as a one-stop digital platform that enables businesses to find trusted partners, secure financing, make cross-border payments, and access new markets with confidence. By connecting buyers, sellers, financial institutions, and logistics providers, the ATG provides a seamless digital infrastructure to expand intra-African trade, create jobs, and drive economic growth. During the launch, Rwanda's Ministry of Trade and Industry underscored the country's role as a committed digital innovator and continental partner, while Afreximbank officials described the ATG as "a game-changer for African trade" that will move the continent from "potential to impact." The event brought together senior government leaders, banking executives, private sector associations, importers, exporters, and AfCFTA partners, highlighting the broad support behind the initiative. Stakeholders emphasized that the ATG is more than a system, it represents Africa's readiness to define its own digital destiny, accelerate the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, and build a unified, tech-driven continental market.

Democratic Republic of Congo

DRC and Angola ink USD 1.5b cross-border energy transmission deal

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and New York-based energy investor HYDRO-LINK have signed a USD 1.5 billion memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct a 1,150km electricity transmission line linking Angola and the DRC. The agreement, sealed in Washington, DC, during the USA-DRC Economic and Investments Forum, was signed by Aimé Sakombi Molendo, DRC's Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, and HYDRO-LINK Chairman and CEO Paul Hinks. The 400 kV double-circuit line, expected to be completed by 2029, will transmit surplus hydropower from Angola to the DRC's southeastern Copperbelt region home to one of the world's richest mining belts but plagued by chronic power shortages. The project is set to deliver 1,200MW of reliable electricity to support mining, industrial activity, and local communities across both countries.

According to Hinks, HYDRO-LINK will not only provide affordable energy but also generate thousands of jobs in Angola and the DRC while creating demand for US-manufactured components such as carbon-core conductors, polymer insulators, and telecommunications systems. Minister Sakombi Molendo emphasized that the deal is a cornerstone of the DRC's energy security strategy, complementing major initiatives like the Inga 3 program and supporting regional integration.

The project will be developed in partnership with Angola's government, the Swiss-based Mitrelli Group as a strategic investor, and Chicago-based Sargent & Lundy, which will provide engineering services. Communities and mining hubs along the route including Saurimo, Lucapa, Luena, Dilolo, Kisenge, and Kolwezi stand to benefit from expanded access to clean power and telecommunications infrastructure. This landmark energy corridor underscores the DRC's ambition to leverage regional cooperation for sustainable industrial growth, while unlocking new opportunities in mining, infrastructure, and community development.

Somalia

Somalia seeks USD 40M IMF boost to safeguard economic stability

Somalia is seeking an additional USD 40 million in IMF funding under its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to cushion the economy against reduced aid flows and climate-related shocks. The Federal Government has requested 30 million Special Drawing Rights (SDR), which will be disbursed in two equal tranches if approved by the IMF Executive Board. This follows a staff-level agreement concluded on October 8 between the IMF and Somali authorities, marking the fourth review of the ECF program launched in December 2023. The arrangement, originally set at USD 100 million, has already unlocked nearly USD 70 million in support for reforms focused on fiscal discipline, institutional modernization, and resilience-building after Somalia's debt relief under the HIPC Initiative. Despite facing headwinds from shrinking foreign aid and adverse weather, Somalia's economy demonstrated resilience in 2024, posting a 4.1% growth rate. However, projections for 2025 and 2026 have moderated to 3% and 3.3% respectively, with inflation expected to stay around 3.5% while food prices remain elevated. Authorities continue to pursue fiscal discipline, achieving significant revenue gains from a new income tax law and keeping the 2025 deficit near 0.3% of GDP. The 2026 budget prioritizes domestic revenue mobilization, prudent spending, and increased social expenditure to shield vulnerable groups, while also addressing election and security-related costs.

Structural reforms remain on track, including modernization of customs, stronger tax enforcement, enhanced debt management, and governance improvements in the extractive sector. The Central Bank of Somalia is also advancing institutional capacity, preparing for a currency exchange, and strengthening its AML/CFT framework. The IMF commended Somalia's commitment to reforms, stressing that sustained international support is vital to consolidating gains and building a more resilient, inclusive economy.

Upcoming event

Africa's Investment Moment – A Personal Catch-Up & Inside Look at the Continent's Rising Opportunities

Coffee Chat with Amne Suedi

Date & Time:

October 23, 2025 – 6:00 PM (EAT)

Location: Online / Nairobi

Agenda:

Behind the Scenes: What Amne has been working on across East & Southern Africa

Emerging Hotspots: New investment frontiers shaping Africa's economy in 2025

Capital & Policy: How local capital and reforms are driving Africa's next decade

Balancing Growth & Life: A candid reflection on leadership, entrepreneurship, and motherhood

Community & Outlook: Sneak peek into the upcoming Q3 2025 EAC Investment Outlook Webinar and EAC Investment Circle launch

How to register:

Reserve your spot here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oWS98nNgQyCQPpmbEDAq4w#/registration

Who should attend:

Investors exploring Africa's frontier markets

Entrepreneurs seeking capital and growth opportunities

Professionals in finance, policy, and development

Anyone passionate about Africa's economic transformation

Key features

Exclusive live insights directly from Amne Suedi

First access to Africa's latest investment hotspots

Community networking with like-minded investors & leaders

Free Executive Summary of the Q3 2025 EAC Investment Report for all attendees

2. Private Investor Briefing with Amne Suedi: The Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Outlook – Opportunities, Trends, and What's Next for Africa

Date & Time:

November 6, 2025 | 5:00 PM (EAT)

Nairobi, Kenya

Agenda:

Presentation of the Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Report findings

Deep dive into top-performing sectors: infrastructure, manufacturing, energy & digital

Discussion on private investment trends & regulatory shifts across 8 countries

Exclusive introduction to the EAC Investment Circle

Interactive Q&A with Amne Suedi

Networking session & closing reflections

How to register:

Secure your spot by registering online here: [https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IvwPJwocRRmgDN-OesSItw#/registration

Who should attend:

Private equity and institutional investors

Diaspora investors seeking regional opportunities

Corporate executives & business leaders

Development partners & policy professionals

Entrepreneurs looking to scale across East Africa

Key features:

Exclusive access to unreleased Q3 2025 regional data & trends

Strategic insights on where the smart money is going in East Africa

Networking with a select circle of investors & thought leaders

Complimentary Executive Summary of the Q3 2025 East Africa Investment Report

Insider launch of the EAC Investment Circle (private investor network)

Opinion of the week

"Africa's future is not a dream; it is a destination already under construction. We have the resources, the people, the ideas, and the resilience. What we need are partners who see beyond short-term returns and invest in Africa's long-term prosperity. That is where true wealth will be created not only for Africa, but for the world."

Mo Ibrahim Sudanese-British businessman and philanthropist

Conclusion

Africa's investment landscape is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by bold government initiatives, strong private sector commitments, and strategic international partnerships. Despite global economic headwinds, the continent continues to present compelling opportunities in logistics, infrastructure, digital trade, and finance sectors that are increasingly vital for sustainable growth. Projects such as large-scale transport upgrades, energy diversification, and conference tourism hubs highlight the determination of African nations to build resilient economies and attract long-term capital. At the same time, multinational corporations and development finance institutions are demonstrating confidence in the continent by injecting significant funds and expertise. These investments are not only fostering immediate economic activity but also laying the groundwork for Africa to solidify its position as a critical player in the global economy. For investors, the message is clear: Africa is no longer an emerging frontier, it is a growth engine with immense potential, demanding attention, commitment, and strategic engagement.

Resources

DHL group (2025)

https://group.dhl.com/en/media-relations/press-releases/2025/dhl-group-commits-more-than-300-million-to-accelerate-trade-growth-across-africa.html

Tanzania invest (2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.