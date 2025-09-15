Incoterms And International Trade: Navigating Risk, Responsibility, And Cross-Border Transactions (Video)

How do Incoterms 2020 really work in international trade? And what risks, costs, and responsibilities should businesses watch out for when navigating high-value cross-border transactions?

In this AELEX International Trade Practice Group (ITPG) webinar, industry experts break it down:

Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo – Member, ICC Commission on Customs & Trade Facilitation

Mr. Rafiq Anammah – Senior Associate & Team Lead, Transportation Practice, AELEX

Mr. Rodrigo Altaf – Procurement & Contracts Lead, DRA Global

This session covers:

How Incoterms allocate risk, cost, and delivery obligations

The limitations of Incoterms and common mistakes to avoid

The impact of sanctions, tariffs, and compliance on global supply chains

Practical tips for businesses trading under AfCFTA and beyond

