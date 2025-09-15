Incoterms And International Trade: Navigating Risk, Responsibility, And Cross-Border Transactions (Video)

How do Incoterms 2020 really work in international trade? And what risks, costs, and responsibilities should businesses watch out for when navigating high-value cross-border transactions?
In this AELEX International Trade Practice Group (ITPG) webinar, industry experts break it down:
Dr. Bamidele Ayemibo – Member, ICC Commission on Customs & Trade Facilitation
Mr. Rafiq Anammah – Senior Associate & Team Lead, Transportation Practice, AELEX
Mr. Rodrigo Altaf – Procurement & Contracts Lead, DRA Global
This session covers:
- How Incoterms allocate risk, cost, and delivery obligations
- The limitations of Incoterms and common mistakes to avoid
- The impact of sanctions, tariffs, and compliance on global supply chains
- Practical tips for businesses trading under AfCFTA and beyond
