The Challenges And Opportunities Of Mining In Tanzania: A Closer Look At Rare Earth Minerals And The Case Of Walkabout Resources

As negotiations have started with the Government of Tanzania and I find myself representing a few mining companies in this process, I was prompted to reflect on the mining industry in Tanzania. The mining sector has long been viewed as a backbone of economic growth across many African nations, and Tanzania is no exception. The Tanzania Mining and Investment Forum 2024 just closed last week in Dar es Salaam, with many opportunities highlighted leaving many prospective companies excited with the potential. With its rich deposits of minerals and aspirations to become a leader in the production of rare earth minerals, the country presents significant opportunities for investors and mining companies alike. However, as the recent case of Walkabout Resources—an Australian listed mining company with its flagship graphite project in Tanzania—illustrates, the reality of mining in this region can be fraught with challenges, making it imperative for stakeholders to proceed with caution.

Walkabout Resources: A Cautionary Tale

Walkabout Resources' declaration of receivership underscores the precarious nature of mining investments in Africa. The graphite market has seen a pronounced decline in price over the past year, prompting critical reflections on the attractiveness of resource extraction in a constantly shifting economic landscape. Investors who were once enthusiastic about the potential for significant returns are now grappling with the stark reality of fluctuating commodity prices that adversely impact project viability.

The company's predicament sheds light on broader issues facing the mining sector in Tanzania and beyond. Rare earth minerals have recently become the subject of global interest due to their pivotal role in advanced technologies, particularly those associated with renewable energy and electric vehicles. However, the pathway to realizing such opportunities is strewn with challenges, particularly concerning funding.

The Funding Conundrum for Rare Earth Projects

Raising capital for rare earth projects in Africa is notoriously difficult. Investors often perceive the continent as high-risk, and the volatility of mineral prices exacerbates this perception. The collapse of graphite prices over the last year serves as a stark reminder of how essential it is for mining companies to secure favorable market conditions before embarking on large-scale mining endeavors.

The global mining landscape is influenced by a multitude of factors including geopolitical tensions, market demand fluctuations, and the state of economies across the world. Potential financiers are keenly aware of these risks, and they often hesitate to commit resources to projects that might not deliver on promises due to adverse market conditions or regulatory challenges.

Regulatory Landscape and Government Negotiations

Amid this challenging context, the Tanzanian government has recently called upon all mining operators to negotiate new agreements, requiring them to re-evaluate their investment structures. While this move may be seen as an attempt to ensure that the country receives its fair share from its abundant mineral resources, it also heightens the pressure on mining companies.

One significant aspect of Tanzania's Mining Act is the provision for a free carried interest of at least 16%. This has been a contentious topic in negotiations, particularly as the government has attempted to increase this figure to 20%. The implications of such a raise are substantial and could render many projects unviable.

Why a Raise to 20% Is Problematic

There are several reasons why increasing the government's free carried interest to 20% may be unworkable for both current and future mining projects:

1. Diminished Investor Returns: An increase in government stakes means reduced profitability for investors. Higher government interest could deter investors from financing projects, leading to a loss of capital influx necessary for development and operation. The heightened risk perception may subsequently push potential funders to seek opportunities in more stable mining jurisdictions, thereby starving Tanzania of essential investment.

2. Market Viability: The mining industry is characterized by its high capital expenditure, extended timelines, and significant operational costs. Any increase in governmental participation without a corresponding rise in revenue from mineral sales or added value could make the economic model unfeasible. Funders seek a project with sound financial projections, and imposing higher government shares could compromise project viability.

3. Regulatory Uncertainty: The frequent changes in mining regulations and tax structures undermine the stability that investors seek. An increase in free-carried interest heightens the uncertainty for companies, which could lead to hesitance in committing time and resources to the negotiation process. Building a sustainable relationship between the government and mining operators requires a predictable and supportive regulatory framework.

4. Project Timelines: Mining projects often take years to develop before reaching production. Increasing governmental stakes during negotiations could extend timelines and add layers of complexity, which may discourage investors. Delays in establishing favorable terms can result in missed opportunities as global markets evolve.

5. Competing Interests: Tanzania's position as a potential leader in rare earth mining is complicated by competition from other countries. Investors have numerous options globally, and if the regulatory environment in Tanzania becomes too cumbersome, they are likely to prioritize regions that offer more favorable investment climates.

A Call for Vigilance and Strategic Negotiation

In light of these challenges, it is vital for mining companies and stakeholders in Tanzania to approach negotiations with the government judiciously. The need for vigilance cannot be overstated; signing documents under pressure or for the sake of expediency could lead to long-term repercussions that impede project success and discourage future investments.

The landscape of mining in Tanzania is undergoing significant changes, and while the potential for growth in rare earth minerals exists, navigating the complexities of regulation, funding, and market dynamics necessitates a careful and strategic approach. Stakeholders must advocate for a balanced partnership that incentivizes investment while recognizing the government's role in resource management.

Ultimately, mining in Tanzania can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes, provided that all parties engage in transparent, fair negotiations that recognize the realities of the global market and the intricate balance between risk and reward. The example of Walkabout Resources serves as a crucial reminder of the high stakes in the mining industry, emphasizing the need for smart, informed decision-making in a challenging landscape.

