12 March 2026

Uzbekistan's Rare Earth Elements Sector. Short Guide For Lawyers, Investors And Lenders

Uzbekistan Energy and Natural Resources
Otabek Suleymanov and Rustamjon Salomov
Uzbekistan's rare earth elements sector. Short guide for lawyers, investors and lenders

March 2026 – Uzbekistan is increasingly viewed as a prospective jurisdiction for rare earth elements and associated critical minerals ("REEs"). The sector is primarily policy-driven, with state authorities actively promoting exploration and foreign investment.

Under subsoil legislation, REEs fall within categories subject to heightened regulatory oversight, reflecting their economic and strategic significance. As a result, licensing, export, and commercialization conditions may differ from those applicable to ordinary construction or industrial minerals.

Our team has prepared a comprehensive guide outlining the most recent developments in the sector.

Click on the image below or use this link to read our overview in English.

1757118.jpg

Authors
Otabek Suleymanov
Rustamjon Salomov
