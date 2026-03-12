Uzbekistan's rare earth elements sector. Short guide for lawyers, investors and lenders

March 2026 – Uzbekistan is increasingly viewed as a prospective jurisdiction for rare earth elements and associated critical minerals ("REEs"). The sector is primarily policy-driven, with state authorities actively promoting exploration and foreign investment.

Under subsoil legislation, REEs fall within categories subject to heightened regulatory oversight, reflecting their economic and strategic significance. As a result, licensing, export, and commercialization conditions may differ from those applicable to ordinary construction or industrial minerals.

Our team has prepared a comprehensive guide outlining the most recent developments in the sector.

